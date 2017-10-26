Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x04 - The Town That Dreaded Sundown + Extended Promo

Jesus, the second hand embarrassment I got just by reading this and viewing the stills.... Reply

Finally, tensions between the North and Southside finally come to a head and leads to an unexpected showdown in the rain.

I feel that this is going to be laughable af.

That GIF is exactly the kind of stunt that a group of well-meaning but meat-headed vigilante jocks would think is intimidating, so as dumb as it looks, it's so in-character.



Yeah, I think that's actually why I really liked it (and couldn't stop scream laughing) because it's exactly what a bunch of meat headed teenage boys who are too self assured in their own powers would do. Some borderline homoerotic intimidation tape! That'll stop Ted Cruz the Zodiac Killer for sure!



I can't believe the sheriff was actually on the ball this episode in trying to stop the teenage vigilante militia but got shut down by the principal. I'm still laughing at Weatherbee calmly stating that Archie's gang is a school club Reply

what tensions though? We haven't seen them build at all lol Reply

Knowing the show, it'll be built in the same episode, lol Reply

when you're a legion, you're a legion all the way! Reply

I only watched the first few episodes of the first season, but judging from the gif at the end of this post I think I’m ok not watching more. Wtf. Reply

Ha, if anything the first season is more ridiculous (maple syrup blood feuds!) than what's been happening so far this season (zodiac inspired killer). That gif is just a beautiful example of what happens when the show really leans into its OTTness Reply

Lmao wut Reply

Just give me Cheryl Reply

Are they bringing their nunchucks to the rumble in the rain?

Considering Dilton is part of this vigilante group, who knows what kinds of weapons that kid can get a hold of, lol. I swear to god he was carving a damn stake during their initial meeting Reply

will they have giant b's on their belts to resemble who they belong to Reply

Why do they work so hard on making me cringe. Reply

It seems to be what they're best at. Though I was surprised at how relatively well they did Kevin's plot this week. I was expecting that I'd have to avert my eyes a lot, but I actually liked it a lot. It was sweet and sad in spots Reply

Still need to watch the last episode, but that's good to hear. Reply

New girl is beautiful, though. Reply

Needs more Ethel Muggs tbh Reply

his head looks so big compared to his body lol Reply

I was CACKLING at that last scene!! Archie making threats in his soft, lispy voice is the least threatening thing I can think of. It was like something from BDSM porn. Reply

I know it was during a more serious moment, but Betty's face when Cheryl mentioned Dark!Betty made me snort really hard Reply

Her personality cracks through so much lol.

It's extra noticeable because she's the polar opposite of her character! Reply

same! lmao this dumb show Reply

She reminds me so much of Katee Sackhoff in this gif Reply

i hate that i like this show even though it sometimes doesn't make sense.



also GIVE RONNIE A STORYLINE!!! Reply

They certainly live in a very bonkers world where student militias count as "school clubs"



And oh my gosh, it was so hard to watch Veronica's scenes. Like why the fuck is Hermione acting like she's jealous of her own daughter!?!? Her being drunk and making fun of Veronica was so damn weird. Maybe Veronica's plot will be rescuing her mom from whatever body snatchers took the first season version of her. Reply

omg don't tell me that happens! THAT SOUNDS SO AWFUL. i'm watching tonight as a reward (lol) for the work week and i'm just so glad this show is one where i can space out on lol. i'm confused about hermione, too. i get her acting out of a sense of loyalty to hiram re: taking the blame for the threatening note veronica received in s1, but ... hermione does remember hiram made life difficult, no? is she playing him? i hope so. that can be the only explanation ... Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm thinking they're going to attempt an abuse storyline - you could see hov terrified she vas of Hiram in that mirror scene. I vas so confused by that, considering hov great (or, you knov, ok) she vas in S1. Reply

Can the body snatchers make Camilla Mendes a better actress pls, I really can't stand Veronica because of her. Reply

