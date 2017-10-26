Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x04 - The Town That Dreaded Sundown + Extended Promo
TERROR IN RIVERDALE — Mayor McCoy calls an emergency town hall meeting to deal with the growing chaos in Riverdale thanks to Archie's vigilante gang no doubt doing something stupid.
Meanwhile, when Betty finds that the killer got wayyyyy too motivated from her Jubilee speech, her decision to keep some parts of it from Jughead causes further friction between the two.
Elsewhere, Veronica grows concerned for Archie when she realizes the lengths he would go to seek revenge against the person terrorizing Riverdale (like the fact that he has a gun now which is enough to put the town past a red alert).
Finally, tensions between the North and Southside finally come to a head and leads to an unexpected showdown in the rain.
Directed by Allison Anders and written by Amanda Lasher
I need more ridiculousness like the final shot of this past episode
I feel that this is going to be laughable af.
That GIF is exactly the kind of stunt that a group of well-meaning but meat-headed vigilante jocks would think is intimidating, so as dumb as it looks, it's so in-character.
Ted Cruzthe Zodiac Killer for sure!
I can't believe the sheriff was actually on the ball this episode in trying to stop the teenage vigilante militia but got shut down by the principal. I'm still laughing at Weatherbee calmly stating that Archie's gang is a school club
It's extra noticeable because she's the polar opposite of her character!
also GIVE RONNIE A STORYLINE!!!
And oh my gosh, it was so hard to watch Veronica's scenes. Like why the fuck is Hermione acting like she's jealous of her own daughter!?!? Her being drunk and making fun of Veronica was so damn weird. Maybe Veronica's plot will be rescuing her mom from whatever body snatchers took the first season version of her.
[Spoiler (click to open)] I'm thinking they're going to attempt an abuse storyline - you could see hov terrified she vas of Hiram in that mirror scene.