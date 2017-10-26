Ashanti tried to return a dirty, nasty $700 bikini

I'm still stuck on the It was going to be reused part. I mean washed or not.... Reply

They also make money off burusera, I guess. Reply

seriously, who re-uses a thong bikini 😷 Reply

is that pic supposed to look gross? Reply

I thought it was going to be way worse. That's makeup, shouldn't the stylist have sorted that? Reply

is that sh*t or bronzer omg Reply

sis, what do you think Reply

I used to work retail and the fact that they took returns on underwear/swimsuits blew my mind. And they wouldn’t damage it out either, which is why you should always wash your underwear before you wear them. Reply

At Macy's we damaged stuff like that right away. I had to damage so many things with blood on it. Reply

Not at the Macy’s I worked at, it’s probably why it’s going down the shitter Reply

omg i used to work at a dry cleaner and one time a guy brought in a t-shirt that clearly had VERY NEW cum all over it. almost like he had just jerked off in his car before coming inside to drop off his shirt. it was fucking sick. Reply

Agreed - that's a no go. This kind of makes the company look bad imo that they were willing to re-use a bikini. Nasty. Reply

i went swimsuit shopping once and literally saw a dried snail trail on one of the bottoms i was considering. scarred for life.



Edited at 2017-10-27 03:27 am (UTC)

i always do anyway, just cuz you never know. and they always smell like the store. Reply

former Gap employee and can say we took literally anything back Reply

I always gag when friends tell me they are wearing a new item they bought just hours before and they definitely did not wash it. Reply

this is so strange, i don't think we are allowed to do that in australia. if you buy it you're stuck with it sorry buddy. Reply

Wasn’t it lent to her with the intention, she wears it and promotes it? Then the agreement should’ve been that she keeps it. Wtf were they gonna do with a used bikini? It’s not a dress or shirt and pants. Bikinis are one of those items of clothing that you accept the loss in exchange for promotion Reply

Yeah it's an ad campaign idk why they would contact her and not the ad campaign's stylist. Reply

That's not how fashion works, especially in this day and age. Reply

this HD ass gif lmfao Reply

She was eating that big ass salad alone? Reply

big ass salads are one of the greatest joys in life! Reply

Nikki is an LGBTQ goddess Reply

We all know where ha booty been Reply

this will never not be hilarious. Reply

i dont understand why it's funny, but i also crack the fuck up every time i see it. i've also danced like this too, so i'm hoping that the reaction is more "WOW great dance moves" and not "someone get a wet floor sign" Reply

So glad this is on the first page. Reply

Been looking to save this amazing .gif for years. Thank you. Reply

Whats this? Reply

she was gonna loan it to another client after?? the same bikini?? no. that's gross



i don't even like trying out bras when shopping. Reply

they shouldn't have been loaning out a used bikini anyways lmao like....and why is it ashanti's job to wash it? they're the seller. i came into this post expecting something totally different.



i've never returned worn clothing but i wish i had. Reply

Yeah, i thought Ashanti just randomly sent dirty ass panties to them to be an asshole lol. Like she hated the shoot and was like 'HERE'S WHAT I THINK OF YOUR CLOTHING!!!' Reply

That's nasty but she's so hot idec. Reply

She looks amazing. Reply

our policy at the store i work at is underwear is final sale, worn or unworn. when one of my managers was in training, she explained this to a man who wanted to return some briefs and he actually threw them in her face when she said no. he got kicked out of the store obvs/different situation than ashanti's but like uuuuuugh Reply

WTF, people are such rude assholes. Reply

WHAT?! He would had to catch these hands. Dirty fucking underwear....wow. I had a wealthy old white man throw a gift card at me at Macy's. I wanted to slit his throat. Reply

yeah, my manager said if she wasn't in training, she definitely would have thrown hands! but me?! i don't tolerate any disrespect like that, so i would have hopped over that counter lmao.



ugh i feel you, i've had (mostly white) customers throw bills and even clothes towards me like they're feeding me scraps, people are such scum Reply

Parent

what the fuck

i cant ever look at underwear the same after selling them while working retail

people are disgusting Reply

lmao i'm going to edit this comment that last one made no sense.



I would have freaked on that guy, that is absolutely unacceptable behavior.



Edited at 2017-10-27 04:10 am (UTC)

ugh wow that sounds traumatizing tbh. i don't know how she kept her cool. Reply

ew cleaned or not they out here passing around used bikinis for shoots? Reply

