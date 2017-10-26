Ashanti tried to return a dirty, nasty $700 bikini
Ashanti posted a bunch of
thirst traps images from her new ad campaign for Ciroc, in which she wears a custom-made, $700 bikini studded with Swarovski crystals. The problem? She tried to return it to the designer in disgusting condition.
The designer, Aidan Euan, tried to contact Ashanti's team privately, but after being stonewalled posted this on Instagram:
The bikini was dirty and unwashed, and Ashanti sent it back without cleaning it or offering to pay for cleaning. Ashanti has not yet commented.
Have u ever tried to return something after you wore it?
Source, Source, Source
Edited at 2017-10-27 03:27 am (UTC)
Nikki is an LGBTQ goddess
i don't even like trying out bras when shopping.
i've never returned worn clothing but i wish i had.
ugh i feel you, i've had (mostly white) customers throw bills and even clothes towards me like they're feeding me scraps, people are such scum
i cant ever look at underwear the same after selling them while working retail
people are disgusting
I would have freaked on that guy, that is absolutely unacceptable behavior.
Edited at 2017-10-27 04:10 am (UTC)