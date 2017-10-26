Ashanti tried to return a dirty, nasty $700 bikini

Ashanti posted a bunch of thirst traps images from her new ad campaign for Ciroc, in which she wears a custom-made, $700 bikini studded with Swarovski crystals. The problem? She tried to return it to the designer in disgusting condition.



The designer, Aidan Euan, tried to contact Ashanti's team privately, but after being stonewalled posted this on Instagram:



The bikini was dirty and unwashed, and Ashanti sent it back without cleaning it or offering to pay for cleaning. Ashanti has not yet commented.

Have u ever tried to return something after you wore it?

Source, Source, Source
