Arrow 6x04 "Reversal" promo

do characters ever stay dead in super hero shows? or is that chick back bc fans threw a fit about it?

It's Earth 2 Laurel. Earth 1 Laurel is still dead.

Yeah but Flarrow took it to EXTREMES. But that's what happens when you just kill off characters for cheap shock value.

So I guess they regret killing the original character? Seems stupid.

dfnsdfnasndf this promo is misleading. next week is a big felicity episode LMAO emily said it was one of her favorites, ever.



i LOVED tonight's episode!!!!

i miss thea but other than that i actually think i don't have any complaints about the episode.

Black Siren serving sass





Black Siren kicking ass

Black Siren embracing her inner black widowBlack Siren serving sassBlack Siren kicking ass

#TeamBlackSiren



Star City doesn't deserve you!



Star City doesn't deserve you!

