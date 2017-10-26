[DD] yellow

Arrow 6x04 "Reversal" promo


BLACK SIREN STRIKES AGAIN — Just as Oliver (Stephen Amell) starts to get things in order, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) launches another attack on the citizens of Star City. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#604). Original airdate 11/2/2017.

