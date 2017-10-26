Arrow 6x04 "Reversal" promo
BLACK SIREN STRIKES AGAIN — Just as Oliver (Stephen Amell) starts to get things in order, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) launches another attack on the citizens of Star City. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#604). Original airdate 11/2/2017.
i LOVED tonight's episode!!!!
i miss thea but other than that i actually think i don't have any complaints about the episode.
Black Siren serving sass
Black Siren kicking ass
Star City doesn't deserve you!