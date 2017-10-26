Angela #2

ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Creepy Bathroom Scenes from 10 Horror Movies



As a person, one of the most vulnerable places to be is the bathroom. You're in a state where you usually let your guard down. Not to mention, you're likely naked or about to be. Horror movies like Psycho and A Nightmare on Elm Street have helped pave the way for scary shower and bathroom scenes. So here are ten other movies that can get under your skin - after you've soaped and rinsed off of course.

Doug thought his girlfiend, Sara, was joining him again in the shower. Unfortunately for him, his new showermate is Jason Voorhees.

Amanda never gets to indulge in the relaxing bath she drew for herself. The killer made sure the water extra hot.

Beth and her husband Aaron think that they have an intruder. Well, they're right. Someone's been hiding in the attic above their bathroom closet.

Mercedes thought she was alone in her residence's communal bathroom. She was wrong.

Even spiders want to rinse off sometimes.

Never turn your back to the shower curtain or the door. Unless you're Meg - she kinda brought this on herself.

Water and blood on the floor? Well, this was the least of Claire's problems.

It's always good to be conscious about conserving power, but it's even better not to summon demonic entities.

Tod should've paid more attention to the liquid on the flood. Especially since it was inching toward him as if it had a mind of its own.

Hiding in a stall from the killer rarely ever works, Jeanie.


