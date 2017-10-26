ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Creepy Bathroom Scenes from 10 Horror Movies
As a person, one of the most vulnerable places to be is the bathroom. You're in a state where you usually let your guard down. Not to mention, you're likely naked or about to be. Horror movies like Psycho and A Nightmare on Elm Street have helped pave the way for scary shower and bathroom scenes. So here are ten other movies that can get under your skin - after you've soaped and rinsed off of course.
|
Doug thought his girlfiend, Sara, was joining him again in the shower. Unfortunately for him, his new showermate is Jason Voorhees.
|
Amanda never gets to indulge in the relaxing bath she drew for herself. The killer made sure the water extra hot.
|
Beth and her husband Aaron think that they have an intruder. Well, they're right. Someone's been hiding in the attic above their bathroom closet.
|
Mercedes thought she was alone in her residence's communal bathroom. She was wrong.
|
Even spiders want to rinse off sometimes.
|
Never turn your back to the shower curtain or the door. Unless you're Meg - she kinda brought this on herself.
|
Water and blood on the floor? Well, this was the least of Claire's problems.
|
It's always good to be conscious about conserving power, but it's even better not to summon demonic entities.
|
Tod should've paid more attention to the liquid on the flood. Especially since it was inching toward him as if it had a mind of its own.
|
Hiding in a stall from the killer rarely ever works, Jeanie.
Do you prefer showers or baths?
How many times do you bathe a day, ONTD?
