ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Creepy Bathroom Scenes from 10 Horror Movies

No at that Aracnaphobia. Nope, nope, nope. Reply

Thread

Link

What about baby spiders? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, nope, nope and nope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





edit: LoL omg wtf? my laptop still had that tinypic link from the round-up post in my clipboard?



Edited at 2017-10-27 05:11 am (UTC) omg, that reminds me that i've been looking for an excuse to bring up this gloriously epic thread ...edit: LoL omg wtf? my laptop still had that tinypic link from the round-up post in my clipboard? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to wear shower caps but stopped after an encounter with a baby spider. It was hiding in my cap and I didn't know it until I put it on and felt it crawling IN MY HAIR.



Nothing tops the story though. My bedroom turns into a mini ecosystem during the summer so bugs and spiders pop up everywhere. One day, I put my glasses on and noticed something hanging from the side right next to my left eye. I thought it was hair so I took them off. It was a fucking tiny spider hanging from a web it built on my frame. I hate not being able to see without my glasses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that scene from final destination wrecked me. ngl i made sure to check my bathroom for weeks after seeing that in the theaters. Reply

Thread

Link

me too, that whole movie really gets to me (even though I really like it) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some of those death scenes, whoo. but i still like it too lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, I remember watching that scene on TV a while back. When his eyes started turning bloodshot, I'd had enough. I changed the channel before I could find out whether or not they burst. *shudders*



I mean, I'm assuming his eyes didn't end up bursting but that's what I thought at the time, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the last (i think???) final destination where the bridge crumbles was filmed on a real bridge in vancouver. whenever i drive over it im like we about to die tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That one freaked me out proper, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHUT UPPP SHUT UPPPP EVERYONE JUST SHUT THE FUCK U-*gets killed by bus* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That spider one is just too much and I'm not even all that scared of spiders. Reply

Thread

Link

Poltergeist has the best bathroom scene in a horror movie



The Gift from a couple of years ago had a pretty good one too Reply

Thread

Link

What was the bathroom scene? I don’t recall... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which movie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh hellll no, few things creep me out as much as bathroom mirror stuff.



Also, can't wait to see who picks "I don't bathe" in OP's poll! Reply

Thread

Link

Also, can't wait to see who picks "I don't bathe" in OP's poll!



Four more than I expected! Although I hope/imagine they're joking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I took it as 'I don't take baths' I don't bathe but I shower. You know?



I didn't pick that one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Arachnophobia! One of my faves growing up! Reply

Thread

Link

How many times do you bathe a day, ONTD?



lmaoooo is this going to be another hygiene/humidity/water-waste wank post Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i've learned a lot from those posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We can only hope! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope to see a wank post on doing laundry/handwashing clothes/DIYs etc tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Make it happen! We need more silly wank. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was it The Grudge where it looked like a hand was coming out the back of Sarah Michelle Gellar's scalp while she's shampooing? Reply

Thread

Link

I believe so, yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh yeah that one stuck with me. Even shampooing now I have to pause a moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. It was so ridiculous.



Edited at 2017-10-27 03:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaas, and the original Japanese version. Hairballs everywhere, slithering all over the tile walls! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whenever i have to pee in the night my brain turns it into a nightmare where i'm trying to find a bathroom, but there is invariably something horrendous or disgusting about it. sometimes it's a great and spacious building but every toilet is clogged or has no door, or you have to share a toilet with 10 other people at the same time, one time i had a dream that the only available toilet required that i strap my legs down while my high school principal held my knees Reply

Thread

Link

I think dirty toilet dreams are actually pretty common. Same with dreams about teeth falling out/crumbling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only time I dream of toilets is when I need to pee, but I'm asleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer showers 100%. I was at my grandmothers house and her shower barely works so I had to take a bath instead and obviously I really didn't like it Reply

Thread

Link

That one scene in It (the miniseries) ruined me. For like a year I couldn't go to the washroom without drawing back the shower curtain. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

That arachnophobia scene is the reason I keep my eyes open as much as possible during a shower. YOU NEVER KNOW! Reply

Thread

Link

With my bad vision, it wouldn't matter. I once rubbed ants (that were inside my body brush) all over my body without realizing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ended up with a huge spider in my shower the other day. Didn't see it before I got in. Yeek! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





how does kelly make it through every-day life?



(don't spoil it for me if she gets git by a bus or something)







anyone want to discuss s3 w/ me? i'm dyyyyyying!!!!!!! how does kelly make it through every-day life?(don't spoil it for me if she gets git by a bus or something)anyone want to discuss s3 w/ me? i'm dyyyyyying!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

she started a fucking complaint pad- diaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That GD scene in Arachnaphobia has haunted me most of my life, I'm not even exaggerating, LoL. Reply

Thread

Link

How about that scene in Bird On A Wire with the roach?







I came close to that happening IRL one time YEARS ago. It happened in my "creepy" house so no surprise there, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The spiders just want to help you rinse and repeat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're just excited to see bubbles. who wouldn't be? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link