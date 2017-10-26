October 26th, 2017, 10:37 pm shannenb The Orville 1x08: Into The Fold Ed and the crew set out to save Dr. Finn, her two sons and Isaac after their shuttle gets thrown into unchartered space and they crash-land on a moon that is light years from the Orville. Source Tagged: seth macfarlane, television - fox, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
J Lee is a babe but his acting....bless.
Lamarr's Y'ALL CAN SUCK ASS, I'M A SPACEMAN got a stupid chuckle out of me, though.