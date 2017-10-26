Uh, so when did he write this one? Before or after Nosedive aired?



J Lee is a babe but his acting....bless. Reply

Was Nosedrive written before or after that Meow Meow Beenz episode of Community was written? Reply

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I didn't watch Community past S3, but I get your point. Reply

Actually wrote this episode a year and a half ago after reading @jonronson’s terrific book https://t.co/a3N334vjVj — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) October 27, 2017



lol I genuinely asked because I expected you'd have an answer, and honestly though it was similar enough to Nosedive, his underlying point about outrage culture being a waste of time and ~keeping us from achieving greatness~ distinguished it enough to make me wonder if it was a coincidence. But I'm pretty sure he's a Brooker fan so had to ask. Reply

Evidently he wrote it a year ago after reading a book with a similar premise. Reply

really weird black mirror rip off episode...not impressed Reply

I love this show's blatant rip off of TNG's 90's aesthetic. I am one hundred and one percent here for it. But have you ever noticed that Seth isn't as good looking at you think he is? He's an actual Full On Monet. Maybe he looks better in person? I don't know the answer. Reply

yeah! sometimes i think he's #cute , but other times he's just a person and I'm indifferent. Reply

I like it but Nosedive and Community both have done it better. Reply

That helmsman guy is a terrible actor. Reply

I didn't love this one. The commentary was a little on the nose for my tastes.



Lamarr's Y'ALL CAN SUCK ASS, I'M A SPACEMAN got a stupid chuckle out of me, though. Reply

