Celebs react to disabled 10-year-old girl detained for deportation while on her way to surgery
Actual angel Alyssa Milano:
THIS IS NOT OKAY. FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENTS TARGET 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL STRAIGHT OUT OF SURGERY https://t.co/pQdxZVCAzw— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 26, 2017
🚨ALERT🚨 @ICEgov took a very sick CHILD to a detainee facility iimmediately following her surgery. Call, tweet, email! DEMAND they #FreeRosa! pic.twitter.com/heTrnO0B4V— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 26, 2017
Josh Gad aka LeFou from Beauty and the Beast:
We are falling into a moral abyss. This should OUTRAGE every single American. What are we becoming? #standup https://t.co/IGFo66DZtv— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 26, 2017
Elizabeth Tulloch, who played Eve on Grimm, went on a beautiful rant on Twitter where she dropped a ton of appropriate Bible verses on this issue, starting with this tweet (open the tweet for the whole chain):
“Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” (Matthew 18:5) Attn: @GOP @HouseGOP- Here’s a better “Heartbeat Act.” Protect HER. https://t.co/rl5ruG8kKA— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 26, 2017
Griffin Newman, better known as the actor who publicly apologized for working with Woody Allen:
WHEN DID HAVING A BASIC SENSE OF HUMAN EMPATHY BECOME A PARTISAN ISSUE? #FreeRosa https://t.co/egrNkeggU7— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 26, 2017
Robin Strasser, who played Dorian Lord on One Life to Live:
MY HEART IS BREAKING-This REALLY happening? ⚡️ “ICE agents detain 10-year-old girl w/cerebral palsy after surgery”https://t.co/Bdjlp9bWN1— robin strasser (@robinstrasser) October 26, 2017
I apologize in advance, but even Perez Hilton reacted:
In Trump's America... https://t.co/am8DElEX0b— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 26, 2017
Otep Shamaya, lead singer of Otep:
10 years old?! With cerebral palsy & after surgery?!— ❄️ OTEP SHAMAYA (@otepofficial) October 26, 2017
You own this @GOP This barbarism is yours & no one else’s. Fiends. #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/gn3O5kY3RP
Antonio Sanchez, who did the score for Birdman:
Depressing. 10-Year-Old Mexican Girl With Cerebral Palsy Detained by Border Patrol After Surgery in Texas - NBC News https://t.co/a0ox5wZMw4— Antonio Sanchez (@AntonioDrumsX) October 27, 2017
How you can help:
Spread the story!
Call the numbers in Alyssa's 2nd tweet!
Also, call your 3 members of congress at (202) 224-3121, tell them Rosamaria's story, and tell them to defund and regulate Border Patrol and ICE. Tell them to pass HR 1815, "Protecting Sensitive Locations Act", which would ban immigration enforcement actions at locations like hospitals and schools.
Donate to Rosamaria's Gofundme.
How are there so many heartless people?
It's all horrifying and infuriating and saddening. But something about this case in Texas wrecks me the worst. I hope she can be a tipping point. I hope and I'm doing my little bit to make it so that she and everyone like her in similar situations can be saved.
The party of family values are the worst "Christians"
Also the same reason why I stopped listening to Immaculate heart radio because its like Fox news but worse.
I say all this as a total atheist… :D But seriously, as non-religious as I am, I have been repeatedly humbled and awed by religious people's aid and charity to immigrants in this dangerous time.
Seriously, I don't even know anymore. I grew up fundamentalist, and the basic whole of morality taught to me was "Don't sin." Nothing positive, just "Don't sin." And sin usually had to do with your funny bits. Helping the poor? That's works, not salvation by faith alone, so they never touched it.
I'm a member of an Evangelical church now, but I don't identify as an Evangelical. I can't. Not if this is what 80-90% of Evangelicals are okay with.
Fucking disgraceful
There are some (even a lot) of Republican elected officials (assuming your congressman is a Republican) who are conservative on a lot of issues but not on immigration. That may not be the case with yours, but maybe he is one of the amenable ones…
http://abcnews.go.com/US/children-disabilities-handcuffed-means-punishment-lawsuit-alleges/story?id=32867989
