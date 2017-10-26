Celebs react to disabled 10-year-old girl detained for deportation while on her way to surgery

absolutely sickening. Reply

Whole thing made me cry several times. Reply

same. i can't fathom this level of heartlessness and utter cruelty Reply

How the fuck have we gotten to this point?



How are there so many heartless people? Reply

I am trying to imagine how agents looked inside an ambulance, saw a sick little girl on her way to surgery, and decided to make her life even worse. It's the level of dehumanization that people who commit atrocities engage in. "Oh THEEESE people are illegal [never mind that being undocumented is only a civil not criminal offense]! THEEESE people are brown! They deserve the worse!"



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:52 am (UTC)

I bet their excuse would be, "just doing my job!" like that's exactly what ex Nazi officers said after the war Reply

this nationalism shit is truly toxic Reply

Law enforcement doesn't give a shit about POC, the disabled, and disabled POC. It's disgusting. Reply

It is absolutely mind boggling. And I know people personally who would shrug and say, "Her parents should have ... BLA BLAH BLAH." They don't give one singular fuck. They see any and all "undocumented" person as the enemy. And also not as persons at all. Reply

We got to this point when the right wing told everyone to blame brown people, or poor people or anyone else except them for all their problems. You don't have a nice house? Welfare queens taking all the money! You can't afford college? Illegal immigrants! It just goes on and on and because the US education is so shit, uneducated Americans believed it. Americans are also really susceptible to scaremongering, so they tend to eat that stuff up. I know the comparisons to Hitler and the nazis are moot at this point, but it's literally what Hitler did to convince everyone that exterminating the Jews was a good idea, it's the oldest trick in the book. Reply

Thank you for action plan we can take! This is HORRIFYING Reply

I've been involved in a lot of immigration activism. I've seen and heard a lot of shit. A few months back I protested a man who was wrongly detained by ICE, then they refused to give him his meds while he was in custody, and he died. This was upstate. Where I live, ICE deported 4 Christian Chinese refugees from Indonesia (which is gripped in a bout of racism/nationalist/fundamentalist wave possibly worse than ever before). A church near me took in 2 other Indonesian refugees that ICE is trying to deport.



It's all horrifying and infuriating and saddening. But something about this case in Texas wrecks me the worst. I hope she can be a tipping point. I hope and I'm doing my little bit to make it so that she and everyone like her in similar situations can be saved. Reply

I had to re-read this. I read it as Indonesia deported 4 Chinese people. Reply

Why the fuck would they think this is okay?! Reply

I have no words. This is fucking sick. Reply

The party of family values are the worst "Christians"



"I was a stranger and you did not welcome me," said Jesus. https://t.co/Lp8Lmb4slC — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) October 26, 2017



This is sickening. How do you take away a girl right out of surgery, much less at all?The party of family values are the worst "Christians" Reply

It's always the people who claim with pride how religious they are that prove to be the most hateful, hypocritical mofos on earth. Reply

Thanks for this, I'm not religious but I retweeted it. Reply

seriously, This past year has made me really rethink being Catholic or just Christian in general. Currently avoiding some churches now. I really wish I could have recorded some of the crazy sermons I have heard. I think most of the time I am just too shocked I was hearing what I was hearing to pull my phone out (which is also a no-no at church) but ugh I have just been disappointed by my priests so far. Either they are too scared to call out our country's bigotry so they say some weaksauce neutral comment like "lets all love each other" or they would openly criticize.



Also the same reason why I stopped listening to Immaculate heart radio because its like Fox news but worse. Reply

There are churches like the reformed church that are on the other side of the spectrum! One of them near me offered sanctuary to 2 refugees who fled Indonesia for the US that ICE is now trying to deport (but ICE so far will not actually enter a church). Also in my various immigration activism I've come across pastors and priests and imans and rabbis that have gone above and beyond to help the immigrants who are being persecuted right now. The religious leaders enabling Trump definitely ain't shit, and you should ditch them. But if you want to find another religious community, you can definitely find ones that are on the other side.



I say all this as a total atheist… :D But seriously, as non-religious as I am, I have been repeatedly humbled and awed by religious people's aid and charity to immigrants in this dangerous time. Reply

Some aren’t so bad. I remember a church in Texas giving refuge to illegal immigrants during the hurricane bc the ppl were scared to be deported 😖 Reply

They fought for Starbucks employees to say Merry Christmas, isn't that enough for you??? Reply

Because morality only has to do with your funny bits.



Seriously, I don't even know anymore. I grew up fundamentalist, and the basic whole of morality taught to me was "Don't sin." Nothing positive, just "Don't sin." And sin usually had to do with your funny bits. Helping the poor? That's works, not salvation by faith alone, so they never touched it.



I'm a member of an Evangelical church now, but I don't identify as an Evangelical. I can't. Not if this is what 80-90% of Evangelicals are okay with. Reply

i keep reading this story and over and over again and i'm still speechless. i honestly don't know what to say anymore. Reply

WHAT THE FUCK?? This is so freaking wrong. Reply

This is fucking despicable. I've already gotten on my congressmen about this but considering I'm from Texas alskdjfoiajsgoam



Fucking disgraceful Reply

:(



There are some (even a lot) of Republican elected officials (assuming your congressman is a Republican) who are conservative on a lot of issues but not on immigration. That may not be the case with yours, but maybe he is one of the amenable ones… Reply

For what it's worth, I sent all three of them faxes but I have little hope considering my senators are John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. My rep is a motherfucker too. Reply

I think because you are in Texas, the more you should not give up, bb. Gotta balance out, or try to balance out the repubs in your state. Reply

dismantle ICE. it's a terrorist organization. Reply

And Border Patrol, too! Even though ICE Is supposed to be internal enforcement and CBP external, because CBP has jurisdiction 100 miles of the border, they do so much shit to make life difficult for people living far from the border. Reply

Its honestly become nothing more than a hive of deplorables and anti-immigration fanatics. And with the president we currently have I'm terrified of how awful they will get. Reply

seriously, only xenophobic people would ever considering applying or volunteering for that job. Reply

I’m convinced it won’t exist in 10 years. Not in its current form. Defund into extinction, tbh. Reply

fuck this country Reply

america's a really fucking ugly place. imagine treating a 10-year-old girl with a disability like a fucking criminal. it's vile. Reply

not this part of america Reply

Where do you live? lmao, just wondering. Honestly I'm so done with North America Reply

i hope you keep doing god's work educating these people about america the continent. Reply

http://abcnews.go.com/US/children-disabilities-handcuffed-means-punishment-lawsuit-alleges/story?id=32867989 It's not even the first time that's happened Reply

These assholes have no fucking hearts whatsoever. I have a Latina client with cp and I'm scared that she'll find this story out and lose her shit over it.



Edited at 2017-10-27 02:07 am (UTC)

