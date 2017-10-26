Ellen Degeneres jokes about Katy Perry's boobs

October 25th was Katy Perry's 33rd birthday, and Ellen Degeneres tweeted well-intentioned birthday wishes:



The words, "It's time to get out the big ballons" is a reference to the lyrics of Katy's song "Birthday."

But did Ellen go too far? Lots of uptight people men on the internet say yes!

Namely, a bunch of men who are complaining that this is sexual harassment or reverse sexism or something. They are saying that if a man tweeted this, he would be accused of sexual harassment. (There are samples of outraged tweets at the source, I didn't feel like wasting the energy on men.)



Was Ellen sexist to Katy?

Yes
79(25.4%)
No
109(35.0%)
Idc
123(39.5%)


