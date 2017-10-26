Ellen Degeneres jokes about Katy Perry's boobs

i mean i don't think it's funny but i wouldn't call it "the same as" a man doing it Reply

It's just not funny. Reply

it's not the same as a man doing it, but it's still not funny / okay just bc it's a woman. Reply

It's lame, but OMG men are fucking ridiculous. Reply

MTE Reply

Since they have some kind of a friendship and they are lyrics from a Katy song, I mean...

Also, it's not funny.

Also, IDC. Reply



Also, it's not funny.



Also, IDC. Reply

lmfao john in ur icon.

Reply



Reply

Love your icon 💖 Reply

Birthday always reminds me just how messy Katy was during the "Prism" era like the actual video...



She seems more likable/in a much better place now imo even if she's flopping Reply

Mte Reply

STOP OPPRESSING MEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Lol Reply

honestly, for the longest time i thought this was a random person with that quote added on to it...

little did i know Reply





little did i know Reply

who is this? Reply

omw lol Reply

LMAOOOOOOO YEEEES Reply

i walked by a church in my neighborhood and no joke they had an ad in the window for a "course" where they teach men how to be empowered. Reply

Ellen's annoying.



Anyway - I just found out Janet Jackson is in Toronto on November 2. Is she worth seeing? Tickets are kind of expensive but THERE ARE SO MANY LEFT! Doesn't seem to be selling well at all. Has anyone here seen her live recently? Reply

You should definitely go, I feel like she's one of those people you'd regret not seeing if you had the chance, regardless of whether or not you're a big fan. Reply

That's how I feel! Plus I looked up some reviews and they seemed overall positive. I think I'll do what other posters said below and keep an eye on the tickets and see if I can snag some cheaper ones closer to the date of the show. Reply

if you don't care too much (and live close to the venue) i'd wait until the day of the show, prices can go down to ridiculous amounts an hour before the show Reply

If it's not selling well, wait til like the day of the show to buy. They'll be so much cheaper Reply

shes part of the jackson family...id say tis worth it to see an icon on her possibly last tour lol Reply

wait for the groupon to roll out sis Reply

my friend saw her on this tour and said it was amazing, but she's in her late thirties and grew up on janet so that probably helps a lot Reply

Yes, absolutely go. It will be worth it, she has so many bops and it's one of if not her best setlist ever. Go and get your full life because she brings the fierce. You'll regret not seeing her even if you're not a big fan. She's a legend and we don't have a lot of those left so see her while you can and while she's still bringing it. Reply

i saw her 3rd row center for the Number Ones tour, and i had a great time!



And that was a stripped down version of her usual tours. One outfit change and simple stage setup.



You'll be getting more dancers and theatrics, so go for it! Reply

Umm yes! I went to her date on Phoenix and it was amazing!you'll regret it if you don't. Reply

all of his proportions are upsetting Reply

Does he have a boner?

Like, calm down. Reply

those bad eyes, sis... Reply

Does it make a difference that it's a gay woman vs a straight woman saying it also?



I mean really, they're not wrong that the picture in the tweet (of Ellen oogling Katy's breasts) and the tweet itself would be in extremely bad taste from a guy (where it's just in regular bad taste from Ellen). I don't think it's on the same level as a guy saying it though either.



I dunno, it's just a really bad joke.

i would say on face value, a person's privilege makes a difference



but as a rule (for every human being) don't creep on women Reply

I don't think so because gay women are not predatory/don't commit violence against women the way men do and gay women don't have a history of ownership of other women's bodies (the way men do), so it really makes no difference if the woman is sexually attracted to other women or not.. and conversely if a gay man steps over the line wrt a woman, it wouldn't be more acceptable just because he isn't sexually attracted to women

Edited at 2017-10-27 01:45 am (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

lmao men are so pathetic Reply

are the rumours true about ellen being vindictive and hell to deal with? i literally cannot watch her show with the annoying ass kids she has on it all the time. Reply

Link

Supposedly she's a drunk and a really miserable person. That's been the scoop on her for decades now....smone/fire. Reply

i dobut anyone that successful can be nice 24/7.

I feel its mostly stories blown out of proportion/fake news. Reply

Friend went to her show.

Tl:dr Portia and Julianne Moore were very nice. Ellen was closed off and disassociated when camera was off Reply

yeah i heard she was an asshole bts...she seems like it based on some of her jokes and pranks tbh. Reply

a bunch of men grasping at straws, after watching women denounce and name powerful men who harassed and assaulted them by the truckloads. On my internet? It's more likely than you think! Reply

I'm seeing Katy at one of her LA shows. I'm very upset to now learn that Carly Rae Jepsen is not her opener for it tho 😫😫😫 that was 80% of why I got the tix. Ugh Reply

Who's opening for her? Reply

the other acts are Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring. Reply

Some group called Purity Ring



I JUST WANT CARLLLLYYYYYYY Reply

ahh that sucks. I would have gone in Toronto but Carly wasn't the opener here (which should be a crime!) Reply

was she originally opening for that date? Because i'm pretty sure i remember she was NOT going to be at every tour stop, just some. Reply

