Ellen Degeneres jokes about Katy Perry's boobs
October 25th was Katy Perry's 33rd birthday, and Ellen Degeneres tweeted well-intentioned birthday wishes:
The words, "It's time to get out the big ballons" is a reference to the lyrics of Katy's song "Birthday."
But did Ellen go too far? Lots of uptight
people men on the internet say yes!
Namely, a bunch of men who are complaining that this is sexual harassment or reverse sexism or something. They are saying that if a man tweeted this, he would be accused of sexual harassment. (There are samples of outraged tweets at the source, I didn't feel like wasting the energy on men.)
Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017
Was Ellen sexist to Katy?
Yes
79(25.4%)
No
109(35.0%)
Idc
123(39.5%)
Also, it's not funny.
Also, IDC.
She seems more likable/in a much better place now imo even if she's flopping
little did i know
OT: Janet Jackson Tour
Anyway - I just found out Janet Jackson is in Toronto on November 2. Is she worth seeing? Tickets are kind of expensive but THERE ARE SO MANY LEFT! Doesn't seem to be selling well at all. Has anyone here seen her live recently?
And that was a stripped down version of her usual tours. One outfit change and simple stage setup.
You'll be getting more dancers and theatrics, so go for it!
Like, calm down.
I mean really, they're not wrong that the picture in the tweet (of Ellen oogling Katy's breasts) and the tweet itself would be in extremely bad taste from a guy (where it's just in regular bad taste from Ellen). I don't think it's on the same level as a guy saying it though either.
I dunno, it's just a really bad joke.
but as a rule (for every human being) don't creep on women
I feel its mostly stories blown out of proportion/fake news.
Friend went to her show.
Tl:dr Portia and Julianne Moore were very nice. Ellen was closed off and disassociated when camera was off
