I'm more surprised this is only season 13 than the fact that it's still on. Feels like this show has been on for 20 years. Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes I remember being a part of the ontd spn party comm and like, voting for the TV guide cover and I just 😬 Reply

Thread

Link

They brought back a female character from over 10 years ago just to kill her.....really.. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who did they bring back? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Missouri Moseley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They love doing this. /still not over how they did Sarah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, they killed Missouri?! Really?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No fucking way?! Can't leave any female character untouched I see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obligatory 'Dean is gorgeous' comment Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I truly hope supernatural is killing off chara ters left and right just so every single one of them can come back in the series finale to help them a la john in the season 2 finale.



Justice For Missouri, Ellen, Jo, Bella, Ruby1, demon Meg, Jessica, fire eyes Pamela, sex hungry angel Anna, cousin Gwen, Antiquer Sarah, Reaper Tessa, Amy Pond and Lesbian goddess Charlie.



Ruby 2 can stay dead tho. Reply

Thread

Link

adam too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, he can stay in the cage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link