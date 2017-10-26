Justin Lin and Jordana Brewster returning for Fast & Furious sequels
Director @justinlin and @JordanaBrewster are returning for the upcoming @FastFurious sequels #fastandfurious9 https://t.co/BFS0WpXkpa— ComingSooOOOoon.net (@comingsoonnet) October 26, 2017
- Director Justin Lin directed FF 3, 4, 5, and 6
- Vin Diesel revealed that Justin Lin and Jordana Brewster will return for Fast & Furious 9 and 10
- it was previously announced that FF9 has been pushed back to Spring 2020 release date
- Hobbs and Deckard spinoff will be released on July 26, 2019
Lol.
the franchise has been awful since he left. Maybe I'll actually watch the next one (probably not)
Oblig #bringbackhanandgiselle
I'm still mad at the Redemption of Deckard thing, though. #justiceforHan #justiceforDomshouse
Maybe he can fix the mess that was 7 and 8
And let Mia in on the heists. She can drive 😲
And maybe....kill off Dom? Or have him retire with Brian somewhere. Idk. He's stale.
I’m so excited for The Rock and Jason’s spin off. It’s gonna be an over the top hypermasculine mess and i’m ready!!!!! Stay mad and ugly Tyrese!!!!!!!
edit: made my comment before reading this post and for ONCE ONTD has good taste-- bring back Han and Giselle, its what the ppl want!!
It's up to the women (+Justin Lin ofc) to save this franchise, bc the men are getting on my last nerve.