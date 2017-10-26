Justin Lin and Jordana Brewster returning for Fast & Furious sequels

i was just watching d.e.b.s. the other day- Jordana Brewster is my aesthetic. Reply

There could be a nuclear holocaust and the only things surviving would be roaches, Cher, and this franchise. Reply

LMAO Reply

you forgot the Kardashians/Jenners Reply

Their faces at this point are probably more resilient than Tupperware. Reply

the franchise has been awful since he left. Maybe I'll actually watch the next one (probably not)





Oblig YAS the franchise has been awful since he left. Maybe I'll actually watch the next one (probably not) Oblig #bringbackhanandgiselle Reply

These lies. Reply

I'm still mad at the Redemption of Deckard thing, though. #justiceforDomshouse I hope Mia gets an actual storyline. Also, yay! I like Justin's versions. I'm still mad at the Redemption of Deckard thing, though. #justiceforHan Reply

Oh thank goodness



Maybe he can fix the mess that was 7 and 8



And let Mia in on the heists. She can drive 😲



And maybe....kill off Dom? Or have him retire with Brian somewhere. Idk. He's stale. Reply

Tyrese will be in prison by then Reply

I've always thought she was so pretty. I always associate her with that 60s miniseries with Julia Stiles. Reply

Now get rid of Tyrese and we're Gucci! Reply

Tyrese is still mad. Reply

Really? This should please him that the FAMILY is back together and real recognize real! Reply

I hope he's fired Reply

I'm so excited for The Rock and Jason's spin off. It's gonna be an over the top hypermasculine mess and i'm ready!!!!! Stay mad and ugly Tyrese!!!!!!! Reply

All of this! lol Reply

I skipped 8, am still mad I paid to watch 7 and have no hope for the future of this franchise. I'll watch the Hobbs & Deckard spin off half out of spite and half from genuine curiosity. Reply

Bring back Han! As long as Han stays dead I do not accept Jason Statham being in the group! Reply

Mte. Fuck Shaw! Reply

Fast 5 is my fav of all the Fast movies so okay lets go. Justice for Han/Giselle, still not over it

edit: made my comment before reading this post and for ONCE ONTD has good taste-- bring back Han and Giselle, its what the ppl want!!



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:18 am (UTC) Reply

:D :D :D



:D :D :D It's up to the women (+Justin Lin ofc) to save this franchise, bc the men are getting on my last nerve. Reply

I hope Tyrese isn't asked back. He is too much Reply

