asami

Justin Lin and Jordana Brewster returning for Fast & Furious sequels


- Director Justin Lin directed FF 3, 4, 5, and 6
- Vin Diesel revealed that Justin Lin and Jordana Brewster will return for Fast & Furious 9 and 10
- it was previously announced that FF9 has been pushed back to Spring 2020 release date
- Hobbs and Deckard spinoff will be released on July 26, 2019

source
Tagged: , , ,