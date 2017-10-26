I've been waiting for flashbacks to Bonnie/Annalise (I keep typing Annalies cuz I'm working w/ an author who spells her name like that oop), my ass is ready... Reply

i am SO DAMN BEHIND on this show.

how dare you sis

lol mte, I didn't stop caring but also just stopped making the time for it after season 2

I don't watch so I want to know what's happening in that gif. Isn't the guy in the center straight?

no, the guy on the right is.

I mean, the one in the actual center, Matt McGloryhole or something lol Anyway, what's happening?

yup

yeah but he's weird lol



context is he's poor so he was asking if he'd make a good stripper



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:23 am (UTC)

The gif just reminds me of how when they teased the 'unexpected hook-up' that started Michaela & Asher that I was ALL BUT CERTAIN it was him with Connor or even Connor & Oli.

Same. There was nothing shocking about Michaela & Asher.



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:02 am (UTC)

Right? A shondaland show with an incredible black woman all caught up over a white man that doesn't deserve her? Groundbreaking.



Asher has been screaming bi-curious the entire series to me, especially with how fixated he was on Connor's sex life and how oddly....jealous he seemed of Oliver at first. I was ready for that to happen LOL Reply

I am kind of behind but why does Connor's Dad want him to end it with Oliver?

because new less asshole-ish Connor has emerged (in comparison mind you) and isn't the bigger selfish prick that he was in season 1 & his dad thinks he's 'settling' and not being a person he

'truly is' which seems an AWFUL lot like projection IMO

because he wants to live vicariously through him lbr

the show implied pretty strongly that the dad was projecting his own regrets and weaknesses onto connor, and has been doing so pretty much ever since connor came out as a kid

so how's this season been so far? i caught a weird episode and idk if i want to even bother, even for viola.

They slowed it down for sure. Michaela & Annalise are in top form but a solid 'eh' to the rest. Connor having an out gay dad who's remarried to a man was a semi-interesting twist at least.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] connor's gay dad was schmoozing everyone, laurel was thirsty af and checking out asher's ass and fucking frank ugh, michaela was working at some firm and annalise read her on her mommy issues, frank's bitch ass came crying to annalise with a suitcase full of "this is why your son is dead" money. i think that's the episode i saw?? putting it behind a spoiler just in case:, idk then it had a timejump with bonnie and oliver and i'm debating even bothering to catch up. who else can die at this point?

Same as always. Slow with the flashbacks and flash forwards. It’s been somber tbh with The cases and annalise’s personal life going on.





The kids are being assholes to Annalise, especially Conner who dropped out of college and has a storyline where I could care less. Annalise fired them and they got super offended.



Nate is still hot but a major asshole who keeps screwing with annalise’s cases.



Laurel is pregnant and angry. She has a big role this season.

Reply

Can we talk about how disgusting that scene with laurel and frank!

i've never been a huge fan of laurel but this past 1.5-ish seasons she's really become the absolute worst



i was horrified and also genuinely shocked not a single writer, director, producer, or editor stopped and thought about the scene before it made it to air Reply

I really don't what to say that scene but "EW"



Reply

Mfte. I was thinking about it earlier and feeling digusted.

yeah i really hope they address it bc it was nagl

mte and i liked laurel

I wish I had never read that article where the show runner admitting he writes as he goes and has no fucking clue what's going to happen. I'm still waiting for them to explain the "It's Christophe" phone call







Watched this already (thanks CTV!) I've found this season to really be a snooze fest?I wish I had never read that article where the show runner admitting he writes as he goes and has no fucking clue what's going to happen. I'm still waiting for them to explain the "It's Christophe" phone call Reply

How's this show so far? I miss this show and watching with you ontders. Fun times 😢

last episode was great

i hope she beats bonnie's ass!!!!

Every time I see Bonnie in the courtroom I remember that meme about stealing a candy bar and having Bonnie as your lawyer she will get u life in prison



Edited at 2017-10-27 01:46 am (UTC)

watched this earlier and i loveddddd everything about bonnie/annalise. i've always found their relationship so interesting and complex, though, so this episode was basically made for me.



i'm really annoyed at the direction they're going with frank/laurel though. i knew it was bound to happen again, but they really couldn't have waited for a bit before having them fuck?? and that scene last week was so gross in general. Reply

Hey people!

We're getting a Bonnie episode.

finally

