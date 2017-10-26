October 26th, 2017, 07:45 pm kobewife1 Sneak peak for tonight's episode of HTGAWM A flashback reveals the long and complicated history of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) in this sceneEpisode/Discussion Post for S04E05 - "I Love Her"source Tagged: discussion, how to get away with murder (abc), television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 236236 comments Add comment
context is he's poor so he was asking if he'd make a good stripper
Asher has been screaming bi-curious the entire series to me, especially with how fixated he was on Connor's sex life and how oddly....jealous he seemed of Oliver at first. I was ready for that to happen LOL
'truly is' which seems an AWFUL lot like projection IMO
The kids are being assholes to Annalise, especially Conner who dropped out of college and has a storyline where I could care less. Annalise fired them and they got super offended.
Nate is still hot but a major asshole who keeps screwing with annalise’s cases.
Laurel is pregnant and angry. She has a big role this season.
i was horrified and also genuinely shocked not a single writer, director, producer, or editor stopped and thought about the scene before it made it to air
I wish I had never read that article where the show runner admitting he writes as he goes and has no fucking clue what's going to happen. I'm still waiting for them to explain the "It's Christophe" phone call
i'm really annoyed at the direction they're going with frank/laurel though. i knew it was bound to happen again, but they really couldn't have waited for a bit before having them fuck?? and that scene last week was so gross in general.