Emma Thompson recalls the time she thought she was going to die in an Arctic Monkeys mosh pit
Emma Thompson recalls the time she thought she was going to die in an Arctic Monkeys mosh pit https://t.co/PLfoNdsnk9 pic.twitter.com/5w7t4IHnzv— NME (@NME) October 26, 2017
Emma Thompson revealed on The Graham Norton Show of her mosh pit experience,"“There were 90,000 teenagers and me with my 54-year-old mate,” she says. “I initially thought how nice it was until two things happened. First, I got into the mosh pit while the Arctic Monkeys were playing and I was so crushed in and moved up and down by people I thought ‘Oh, now is when I die. I always wondered when it would be, but I didn’t picture this’.
Emma also added:“Then the toilets overflowed and you had to walk through it,” Thompson adds. “I thought ‘This literally is hell’. It was grim and I am never going again.”
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/923625838733611009
>mosh pit
also the strokes @ gov ball were fucking chaos, it was so hot that security started passing out ice cubes so we wouldn't die and the crowd was deranged and the band themselves looked like they were half asleep so it was a truly magical study in contrasts
During the (I hope) upcoming purge of men, I would allow him to survive.
Though I wouldn't have guessed that the arctic monkeys went off that much.
Way more safer than mosh pits and angry teenagers!
The 'Hillsborough disaster' in 1989 during a Liverpool vs Nottingham forest soccer match resulted in 96 deaths due to people being pushed together in the stands and crushed against the barriers until they suffocated.
And like I'm not just saying this, I've gone to plenty of hardcore, punk and metal shows where the pits are intense, but like... I dunno, the energy at AM was weird. The only pit that was more aggressive at that festival was Prodigy.
http://cheia.tumblr.com/post/13741511308
http://megcarr13.tumblr.com/post/132671496772/saintkitten-im-reading-emma-thompsons-diaries