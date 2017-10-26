Emma Thompson recalls the time she thought she was going to die in an Arctic Monkeys mosh pit

You played yourself by being in a mosh pit Reply

>mosh pit



>Artcic Monkeys>mosh pit

there's a 50% chance of a pit forming if the audience is mostly young white dudes no matter the genre Reply

Mte, I've seen the summer set b4 they got bit and people were moshing?? People mosh at fall out boy, too. I don't think I've ever been to a show without a pit except like, Taylor swift Reply

some redneck chodes tried to start a mosh pit at a fucking presidents show. we had to leave. lol Reply

They did this at a Childish Gambino show. I’m only five foot and I was getting wrecked so I had to leave early Reply

I was at a Franz Ferdinand show years ago and some guys tried to start a mosh pit lmao. luckily the rest of the crowd was not having it and it lasted 20 seconds. Reply

lmao, in england? like you have no idea how crazy it can get at pretty much any gig there, especially if it's a festival, especially if that festival is leeds/reading. Reply

Being in the pit for the Arctic Monkeys was literally a highlight of my life. Sorry it didn't go well for you Emma! Reply

every1 told me arctic monkeys fans are soOooOo wild but we got front row really easily and it was a v chill experience, i was more frightened 4 my life at a lana show tbh!



also the strokes @ gov ball were fucking chaos, it was so hot that security started passing out ice cubes so we wouldn't die and the crowd was deranged and the band themselves looked like they were half asleep so it was a truly magical study in contrasts Reply

the strokes are also my worst concert experience so far (& i've been to several metal gigs), at some points i thought i was gonna die. it was in south of spain in the summer & stupidly enough i decided i wanted to be up front. -1/10, will not repeat again. Reply

Trying to picture Emma Thompson in a mosh pit, let alone a mosh pit at an Arctic Monkeys concert is cracking me up. Reply

I'm picturing it being like that scene in abfab where they're dancing and slamming into each other at what they think is a rave but is actually Eddy's living room. Reply

that scene always cracks me up, especially when saffy walks in and turns on the lights and it's just eddy and patsy off their tits in a living room. Reply

This is me at any general admission event. I can’t hang. I grab a beer and stand in the back. Reply

I can't hang either, bb. (Only I'm short so I have to squeeze my way closer to the front.) Reply

+1. I have to hang because I'm too short to do otherwise. Reply

THIS. I was in a crowd for Muse and was actually having a good time but my friend started feeling dizzy so getting out of the crowd was a bitch. But I'm usually content to stand in the back or off to the side, so much easier lol Reply

i will go into the crow if one of my tiny bitch friends need back up as i am physically bigger than the average man, but other than that i'll sit in the bar and perform the songs to myself Reply

Same. I'd either get trampled or get my glasses broken. Reply

Me now at 27. Idk how i ever lasted in GA, im 5’2. Kanye at a festival (ie whites) was the worst Reply

I was in a crowd of kids after a college bb championship game, and it was fun until it wasn't- I lost my footing and started to go down, but a guy saw me and grabbed my arm and pulled me back up.



During the (I hope) upcoming purge of men, I would allow him to survive. Reply

lmao i love this comment Reply

I would not have guessed that Arctic Monkey shows got that wild, tbh. Reply

idk i saw some kids try to start a circle pit at a blink 182 show once so i feel like anything is possible when you're young and dumb enough Reply

You make a good point. I went to a jazz/pop musician's concert once and a drunk frat boy behind me was his BIGGEST FAN, OMGGGGGGG WOOOOOOOO so you're totally right. Anything is possible! Reply

Huh? Thats not that crazy for "pop punk" band Reply

Blink is prime moshing music with the right setlist tho imo Reply

Mosh pits are the devil. I stand at the back.





Though I wouldn't have guessed that the arctic monkeys went off that much. Reply

one time i got caught in a mosh pit without realizing it and i wanted to get out because i was like my brown ass definitely does not want to be here. so i turned to this guy beside me and said i need out. he said okay, you gotta go up. and i was like fuck no (because i knew some girls who got groped when they did that) and he was like all right, hop on. and then had be piggy back on him and he took me out of the mosh pit. as we were leaving this girl jumped on my back. and then when we got out, that bum jumped off me and ran away! but i stayed behind and thanked that guy because he was awesome and he didn't have to do that



Reply

Aw that's cute! I fell in a pit once and this guy lifted me with so much strength my ass flew a few feet lmao. Thanked him for saving me though. Bless people who follow mosh rules Reply

lol omg. falling in the pit is the worst. glad that guy helped you! <3 Reply

OMG, this is the most heart warming story about a mosh pit I've ever ever heard. <3 Reply

this makes me think of the first pit I was ever in (Metallica for summer sanitarium) and I wanted to get to the front before they came on... I went to the show on a party bus (won the tickets) and this guy from my group saw me looking distressed and asked "where are you trying to go?" I laughed and pointed to the stage and said "the front!" expecting him to smile and say "lol good luck", but he grabbed my arm, turned like he was throwing shot putt, and launched me halfway across the group of people in front of us. he was easily a whole head shorter than me, and I'm 5'3". by the 3rd band's set, I was at the barricade. thanks, random short dude whose name I didn't catch! Reply

The first and only time I watched an Arctic Monkeys concert was their "At The Apollo" film in the theater.

Way more safer than mosh pits and angry teenagers! Reply

What she's describing doesn't even sound like a mosh pit though, but more like the crowd being pushed around by space/pits forming/overflowing/etc?? Reply

Large crowds and mosh pits with people pushed closed together can potentially be really dangerous.

The 'Hillsborough disaster' in 1989 during a Liverpool vs Nottingham forest soccer match resulted in 96 deaths due to people being pushed together in the stands and crushed against the barriers until they suffocated. Reply

I saw the 30 for 30 episode of that, and it's burned into my brain. It's so scary how all of the people that were psychically involved really had no control over what was happening. Reply

I saw them once like six or seven years ago at a festival and sprained my ankle in the pit.



And like I'm not just saying this, I've gone to plenty of hardcore, punk and metal shows where the pits are intense, but like... I dunno, the energy at AM was weird. The only pit that was more aggressive at that festival was Prodigy. Reply

lol i read this in her voice so the story sounds 10x cuter. she's a blessing <3 Reply

She truly is! Reply

