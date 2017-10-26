all mine

Emma Thompson recalls the time she thought she was going to die in an Arctic Monkeys mosh pit




Emma Thompson revealed on The Graham Norton Show of her mosh pit experience,"“There were 90,000 teenagers and me with my 54-year-old mate,” she says. “I initially thought how nice it was until two things happened. First, I got into the mosh pit while the Arctic Monkeys were playing and I was so crushed in and moved up and down by people I thought ‘Oh, now is when I die. I always wondered when it would be, but I didn’t picture this’.

Emma also added:“Then the toilets overflowed and you had to walk through it,” Thompson adds. “I thought ‘This literally is hell’. It was grim and I am never going again.”


