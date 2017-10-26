Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take a trip to his hometown of Houston
Get the details on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's trip to his hometown of Houston! https://t.co/jXi8LPnQl1— Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 26, 2017
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, traveled to his hometown of Houston earlier this week. Jenner was presumably in H Town meeting Scott's family. Both are rumored to be having a baby girl. Kylie was noticeably absent from the Kardashian Khristmas special filmed last week.
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/923680642163933184
tyga's bottom lip goes straight into his neck
Also, i love your icon. So pretty.
Can't believe his fans act like he's the second coming of Jesus.
I just don't understand???