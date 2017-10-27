NOPE



I get a backache and convince myself I have MS and Google that shit for hours :( Reply

Thread

Link

I am going to assume that Outbreak is unparalleled in genius despite not having seen it in over a decade Reply

Thread

Link

I watched it last night and it's still great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Outbreak and Contagion will never not scare the living crap out of me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still one of my fave sci fi movies, not about an infectious disease, but biologial warfare



Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought the way World War Z (THE BOOK OFC) described the spread of their disease to be pretty logical and realistic. (Justice for a proper adaptation of WWZ!) Reply

Thread

Link

iawtc. I should have been a mockumentary on the History Channel lasting like 10 eps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WWZ is one of my favorite background noise movies. How is it explained in the books?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't remember too many specifics lol (you should just read it!) but one detail that stuck out to me was how it also spread via the black market, with diseased organs being shipped around the world. (The book gets into globalization, economics, etc.) And basically it's a bunch of vignettes with no main character and would've made a good mockumentary, with different people telling their accounts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still waiting for a cable miniseries that does right by the book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to read wwz; we studied mathematical models of zombie outbreaks in undergrad (such as http://loe.org/images/content/091023/Zombie%20Publication.pdf ) and our prof recommended we take wwz out at the library when we got a chance. Reply

Thread

Link

Contagion? Some asshole in the theater kept loudly hacking and coughing during when I saw it.



What about? Some asshole in the theater kept loudly hacking and coughing during when I saw it. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly just thinking about a pandemic makes me freak out Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus, let's hope it doesn't happen like in the movies. Madagascar is dealing with the bubonic plague right now. The BUBONIC PLAGUE! Like that wiped out 10's of millions of people in Europe hundreds of years ago and now we're dealing with it again. Scary shit ya'll. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched my fave epidemic movie, Outbreak, last night :) But i found out a bunch of people haven't seen it. :(



I love pandemic/epidemic movies but they seem to be like all zombie ones now and no thanks to that. Reply

Thread

Link

My high school had a magnet program for health professions and we watched Outbreak once a semester for 4 years in every single course. Then we had some kind of project/classwork that meshed the movie and the course.



Geography + Outbreak: choose a location that this outbreak wouldn't reach.

Math + Outbreak: math problems involving people getting infected lol

English + Outbreak: compare Richard Preston's book to the movie

Health courses (for hospital rotations, learning BLS skills, learning medical terminology, etc) + Outbreak: what would you do if you were given classified information regarding an epidemic/pandemic. would you tell your family, friends, etc and other ethics questions.



Outbreak days were usually interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

Geography + Outbreak: choose a location that this outbreak wouldn't reach.

If the computer version of Pandemic 2 taught me anything, it's Madagascar!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that game was invented yet 😩 soo many people chose jungles or deserts. I think I went with somewhere cold since the virus wouldn't survive or something



ETA: nooo it was made 2007 - the year I graduated 😩



Edited at 2017-10-27 12:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beating that game is one of my accomplishments in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link