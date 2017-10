Oh a totally selfish note, I'm still so mad, Andy's gross ass robbed me of them taking the piss out of Tyrese when the Rock's sequel news broke. Reply

How so? Reply

The day the news about the rock's FF spin off was announced, Tyrese spent all day going off on the gram, so I knew they were gonna talk about it and i was all yasss more earn your paycheck jokes!! Then the next day the news about Andy broke and they went dark Reply

I mean, we have missed a lot of gems from the group. Andy was always my least favorite member anyways as I found him annoying and creepy. I’m glad they took the time needed and addressed all the issues and will continue to hold people and Defy accountable going forward. Reply

He was always so angry and aggressive on Movie fights, especially when he was debating. I couldn't deal, I love when Spender hosts tho, he should take over. Reply

Dan and Alicia have also been pretty good judges IMHO. Reply

True either of them would be great. Reply

I would miss Dan fighting. He's killer in the speed round. Reply

That's the only downside to Dan judging. Reply

Uh is there HR department fired or completely re-done? Cause that's one of the big reasons that Andy's case didn't get addressed earlier. Also Hal (side eye) b/c he harassed Shia Labeouf after someone sexually assaulted him at the art show, just for laughs. Jon Bailey (someone had a creepy story about him). Ugh.



Edited at 2017-10-27 12:01 am (UTC)

Also this show (Screen Junkies) is likely going to get affected by this. Let's hope John Campea's next, Sasha Perl Raver (used to be on Collider/Screen Junkies) responsed to a tweet that said hope people on Collider/Schmoes Know is all good people. Sasha said LOL, hmm makes me wonder who are the only creeps in hiding... Reply

I think Screen Junkies has addressed the Shia Lebeouf fiasco as regrettable in a Screen Junkies show prior to the Andy's departure. Reply

Ohh i'm guessing they'll be less Trump bashing based on some of what they said. On the whole, they've handled this pretty ok. I missed SJU Reply

I don't know if Spencer will be able to help himself. He really hates Trump. Reply

Hopefully they get a better system in place to prevent this. They seem very serious about this, rightly so. Reply

