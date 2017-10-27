Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown’s Seasons 3 and 4
Olivia Colman Joins ‘The Crown’ As Queen Elizabeth for Seasons 3 and 4 https://t.co/KATzOA2N3U— Variety (@Variety) 26. Oktober 2017
Claire Foy plays the character in the first two seasons
but she's playing the Queen, not Claire Foy
Honestly, I was hoping they'd go for someone closer to 50 since Claire was past 30 when she played the Queen ages 20s and 30s, so it made more sense to me to have someone around 50 play her in her 40s and 50s.
But regardless of that, Olivia is a wonderful actress so I'm excited to see her take on the role.
I wasn't familiar with this actress so I was like "oh well maybe she's like 20 years older?" but then I googled it and saw it was closer to ten
they look like the same age bracket, I agree they should have gotten someone older
Can't wait.
And she was so fucking good in Fleabag. I kind of want her to play more villains.
Do we think season 4 will be the war of the Waleses?
i guess that means we won't get War of the Waleses until season 5 when they recast for older Elizabeth.
I'm so stoked for that drama.
(oblig watch tyrannosaur, her best role ever)
