She doesn't look much like Claire Foy... Reply

Thread

Link

lol



but she's playing the Queen, not Claire Foy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yeah but she looks like Bess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that's the nickname of the current Queen. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bess is QE1. QE2 is Lilibet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is such a fantastic actress. Reply

Thread

Link

She is an incredible actress and I adore her! Reply

Thread

Link

Great choice! Excited to see who plays everyone else older. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm on board with this. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't feel there's enough age difference in this leap to make it necessary to replace the actors but olivia is great and i'm interested to see how they do it. i hope her accent is as good as claire's is. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't feel there's enough age difference in this leap to make it necessary to replace the actors



Honestly, I was hoping they'd go for someone closer to 50 since Claire was past 30 when she played the Queen ages 20s and 30s, so it made more sense to me to have someone around 50 play her in her 40s and 50s.



But regardless of that, Olivia is a wonderful actress so I'm excited to see her take on the role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i thought they'd have someone in their 50s - there's only 10 years between claire and olivia. but we'll see how it goes! at least they don't have to replace matt, he already looks 50 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree



I wasn't familiar with this actress so I was like "oh well maybe she's like 20 years older?" but then I googled it and saw it was closer to ten



they look like the same age bracket, I agree they should have gotten someone older Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought olivia was closer to 50 than 40 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh awesome tbh!

Can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

love her. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, I love her.



And she was so fucking good in Fleabag. I kind of want her to play more villains. Reply

Thread

Link

She's a great actress so I'm excited about this!



Do we think season 4 will be the war of the Waleses? Reply

Thread

Link

olivia is waaaaaay too young to play the queen at 70 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol true



i guess that means we won't get War of the Waleses until season 5 when they recast for older Elizabeth.



I'm so stoked for that drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is such a good actress. you can't believe sophie from peep show and ellie miller are the same person.



(oblig watch tyrannosaur, her best role ever) Reply

Thread

Link

I love her omg. Brilliant in everything she's in always. Reply

Thread

Link

yaaas i loved her in broadchurch (the only acting i've seen of her tho) Reply

Thread

Link

David Tennant for Philip tbh, keep that former Doctor thing going. (I'd be even more keen to see Christopher Eccleston in the role, but doubt he'd do it, and he's busy with other stuff.)



Edited at 2017-10-26 11:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I seriously was thinking David Tennant too lol. Keep it a tradition that only actors that have played the Doctor can play Philip XD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link