Lady Gaga brings it back to 2010 at World Series




Lady Gaga showed up to Game 1 of the World Series in her 200k Lamborghini Huracan

She served a laidback 2010 Marilyn inspired look. The break from the tour did the sis some good. The singer seemed in good spirits and looked to be feeling much better.

The Joanne World Tours starts again in Montreal on November 3.


