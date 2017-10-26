Lady Gaga brings it back to 2010 at World Series

I went to sleep around 10:30pm and then googled the score the next morning and was like ???? oh ok. Reply

same

surprised the astros won and went after the dodgers closer well Reply

Gaga's looking great here, and now that I'm almost done binge-watching s9 of RPDR she was super cute there too. Reply

She was so super great as a judge, especially during Untucked. Reply

still rocking those black shorts I see. Man her netflix documentary was so boring. Reply

I liked the doc but I totally checked out at everything about the super bowl Reply

That’s what happens when you have a boring life Reply

I was thoroughly underwhelmed when the doc was over. And this is coming from someone who really loves her. Like damn I know you’re more interesting than this. Reply

sounds like i shouldn't bother and rewatch demi's doc instead. Reply

I loved it I’ve watched it like three times lol Reply

yeah it was very meh... i watched it cause some people i was working with were praising it... so i was like okay i'll check it out.



meh.



i'd rather go back and rewatch katy perry's rofl. Reply

i went to sleep early because the game was kinda boring woke up at like midnight and saw the highlights and was like another home run fest . hope it’s a close series with astros and dodgers



Reply

she looks great!



lmao @ the photo of her on her phone... that'd be most people I know at a baseball game



still bitter it wasn't yankees v dodgers! Reply

how you feeling about joe not coming back? Reply

I'm a bit sad about it cause I liked him and he did well getting the yankees this far...



I'm curious as to who will replace him! Reply

the shorts need to be a little bit longer imo. panty-shaped denim is nagl. Reply

idk how people do it, honestly. I'd be paranoid about my ass or kitty coming into contact with anything in a public space Reply

for suuuure Reply

Saw a peek of a woman's labia on campus yesterday wearing the same style shorts in blue. About 85% of the women in my school age 17-27 wear those shorts like everyday. Reply

I read for the first eight innings and unmuted the game right when it got interesting! Baseball is stupid that way. Reply

I wish I could mute things like "your pitching coach is going to St Louis!" or "lol, yeah, that shoulda been an inning-ending dead ball in game 5, preventing the two runs that decided the game, sucks for you!" Reply

go astros ⚾️



Edited at 2017-10-26 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

She looks great. I've lost interest with baseball since I'm out of our pool lol, I'm gonna owe my boss a beer. Reply

That game last night was ridiculous and I'm glad I stayed up for it.



I'm pulling for the Stros but I wouldnt be upset if LA won. Reply

i don’t even really care much for her, but she looks great! Reply

Stunning, gorgeous, icon.



I did finally watch 5'2 and I found it to be a downer but enjoyed it enough because of Gaga. Reply

Last night’s game gave me anxiety! I’m loving the way Yasil shows his emotions. So many good gifs Reply

Her body looks gorgeous and I'm digging the hair and the dark eyebrows! Reply

Yaaas shes been looking stunning lately tbh



Reply

omg i love this look Reply

