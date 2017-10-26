Lady Gaga brings it back to 2010 at World Series
Can we just talk about how fabulous @ladygaga looked yesterday. Like a modern day Marilyn Monroe. #ladygaga #FABULOUS #style #StreetStyle 💋 pic.twitter.com/ZQRf6aSQvP— Trevor (@TrevorDavidB) October 26, 2017
Lady Gaga showed up to Game 1 of the World Series in her 200k Lamborghini Huracan
She served a laidback 2010 Marilyn inspired look. The break from the tour did the sis some good. The singer seemed in good spirits and looked to be feeling much better.
The Joanne World Tours starts again in Montreal on November 3.
surprised the astros won and went after the dodgers closer well
meh.
i'd rather go back and rewatch katy perry's rofl.
lmao @ the photo of her on her phone... that'd be most people I know at a baseball game
still bitter it wasn't yankees v dodgers!
I'm curious as to who will replace him!
I'm pulling for the Stros but I wouldnt be upset if LA won.
I did finally watch 5'2 and I found it to be a downer but enjoyed it enough because of Gaga.