Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo carve Thor Ragnarok pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day
marvel: Watch @ChrisHemsworth and @MarkRuffalo get in the #Helaween spirit with some #ThorRagnarok-inspired pumpkin carving! 🎃
marvel: #Thorsday 101 – What is Ragnarok?
I'm so emotionally satisfied by it 😻
But I also feel like with any dude in Hollywood I'm just waiting for him to fuck up. I have to keep my expectations realistic.
God damn.
ya'll are too much lol
And Chris is looking so good in this omg I loved Thor with the short hair
Não sabia qu e você tb era da irmandade ontd Brasil lol
hands down one of my favourite marvel movies yet and by far the best thor film
I adored Loki's character development throughout the film as well as Thors and their little moments with Odin were heartbreaking (espcially Lokis face)
I HAD NO IDEA THAT WAS MATT DAMON IN THE ASGARD SCENE!! OR THE OTHER HEMSWORTH!! did they have matt do an impression of you know who or was he being dubbed by him?
me and my brother just say "i need safe passage through the anus" to each other every time we pass each other now and giggle.
Korg is my favourite part honestly and I hope above anything hes in more films
and taika just needs to be given control of the entire MCU because he killed it. so good. so fun.
my brother described it as hot fuzz meets hitchikers guide to the galaxy and that is really accurate
also Hela was hella fine.
and i need more Hulk. as much as i adore Bruce (well fluffalos bruce) hulk wasso funny and pure
Val could get it.
I AGREE
this movie really demands to be seen a second time there was so much going on. In a good way
and i didn't realized it was the lost Hemsworth brother on that scene! It was so funny
I only noticed Matt Damon lol
just came back and it was fun, i still have a lot of feelings because everyone was like BEST MOVIE SO FAR so my expectations were level with Stark's bank account and i'm not sure it was all that.
but boy i loved it. the photography was INSANE. SO GOOD.
I need new icons
and my big crush on Tessa is now massive. Valkyrie was really amazing