i'd rather watch taika carve one. Reply

I just got home from watching it and IT WAS EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED IT TO BE.

I'm so emotionally satisfied by it 😻 Reply

Not enough Taika. Reply

Is there ever enough Taika tho? Reply

No D-: Reply

My thirst for him is out of all conceivable control right now.



But I also feel like with any dude in Hollywood I'm just waiting for him to fuck up. I have to keep my expectations realistic. Reply

I had no clue who this Taika guy was when I went to a screening of WWDITS. The movie was hilarious, and afterward, he and Jermaine answered questions from the audience. I was immediately smitten. Now he's directed Thor Ragnarok! He came outta nowhere! Reply

LMAO at Chris' simple carving compared to Mark's intricate pumpkin. Reply

I've been debating over whether or not I should post this interview.



Reply

Grey slacks, greying hair, and a cream sweater?



God damn. Reply

this was such a charming interview, I love how chill he is. Reply

I can't watch it right now, why did you hesitate? Reply

he is so fine it is not fair. completely jealous of her. Reply

he's so fine Reply

from the first still, I was like how did i not notice ruffalo and hempsworth were the same height?? but i guess ruffalo was standing on a box? Reply

He has to be standing on like a chair or something bc he is definitely not Hemsworth level tall. Reply

Lol they're definitely not the same height, Mark is only like 5'7. Reply

He definitely would've been, because: Reply

i saw ragnarok two days ago and omg it was sooo good!! peak cyber goth aesthetic for hela who was so damn evil, tessa thompson making me question my sexuality, support/minor characters hilarious, made me like the damn hulk which i didn't think was possible, just overall love taika he killed it as always Reply

How was Taika's character Korg? Was he in the movie a decent amount? Reply

yes he was actually! he was really funny, and definitely very kiwi Reply

He was very fun and very Taika-isg. I knew almost nothing about the movie but I knew Taika had a role and as soon as the character opened his mouth I was like "oh, there he is" lol Reply

he was the best part Reply

How did the movie hold up as a trilogy conclusion? Would you say Thor and Loki' arcs reached a satisfying point? Did it have a balanced tone or be non-stop batshit wackiness? Reply

I too saw the film today and I LOVED IT. It was soooo much fun. It wasn't perfect, of course, but I must say that on the whole, it was nearly everything I could have wanted from a Thor movie. I also feel like they gave Taika quite a bit of leeway and it really felt like a Waititi film, which was great. Reply

I just got home from the movies! I really like it, it's so funny lol I want to see it again already...not a perfect movie but It was real fun to see it



And Chris is looking so good in this omg I loved Thor with the short hair



Edited at 2017-10-26 11:58 pm (UTC) Reply

howww are u all seeing this movie already? D: im so jealous D: D; Reply

For some reason, it's out in some parts of the world (like Europe) before it comes out in the US. I'm not about to complain, but I feel your pain. Reply

Comes out here in Brazil today! Reply

Opa.

Não sabia qu e você tb era da irmandade ontd Brasil lol Reply

MCU films get released internationally a week before the US. Reply

I think the US is one of the few places where it only comes out next week. Most of the world got it this week 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

They're so cute. Mark Ruffalo seems like he's ecstatically happy 24/7. Reply

ive seen ragnarok twice now (saw it the day it came outthen my baby brother asked if he could go after he said he didnt want to on tuesday so i took him again) honestly it got even funnier the second time



hands down one of my favourite marvel movies yet and by far the best thor film



I adored Loki's character development throughout the film as well as Thors and their little moments with Odin were heartbreaking (espcially Lokis face)



I HAD NO IDEA THAT WAS MATT DAMON IN THE ASGARD SCENE!! OR THE OTHER HEMSWORTH!! did they have matt do an impression of you know who or was he being dubbed by him?



me and my brother just say "i need safe passage through the anus" to each other every time we pass each other now and giggle.



Korg is my favourite part honestly and I hope above anything hes in more films



and taika just needs to be given control of the entire MCU because he killed it. so good. so fun.



my brother described it as hot fuzz meets hitchikers guide to the galaxy and that is really accurate



also Hela was hella fine.



and i need more Hulk. as much as i adore Bruce (well fluffalos bruce) hulk wasso funny and pure



Val could get it. Reply

and taika just needs to be given control of the entire MCU

I AGREE



this movie really demands to be seen a second time there was so much going on. In a good way



and i didn't realized it was the lost Hemsworth brother on that scene! It was so funny Reply

oh definitely it needs a second watch i enjoyed it even more the second time because i knew all the big bits so i could focus on the little things that just gave the film even more heart and humor (do a watch through just watching Korg in the background of scenes its great) Reply

Lmao I didn't realise it was the third hemsworth but I'm pretty sure I was the only one on my screening who recognised Jason Bourne tbh. Reply

omg I was his brother?? lmao I thought it looked like him but it was his stuntman or something like that



I only noticed Matt Damon lol Reply

I missed matt damon because I was too distracted by Sam Neill Reply

I loved the movie!



just came back and it was fun, i still have a lot of feelings because everyone was like BEST MOVIE SO FAR so my expectations were level with Stark's bank account and i'm not sure it was all that.

but boy i loved it. the photography was INSANE. SO GOOD.

I need new icons

and my big crush on Tessa is now massive. Valkyrie was really amazing Reply

Is there any mention of Jane/the science crew/Earth happenings in between films? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] some avengers fangirls approach Thor for a selfie and say they're sorry Jane dumped him. Thor is like "she didn't dump me. I dumped her. It was a mutual dumping. And that was it. Reply

they mention Jane but not the science crew. there are a few scenes on earth and everything is looking fine around it Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Looking at your icon, I'm so glad they hid what happened to his eye, but now that I look at it closely you can see the blood. Poor Thor's eye. Reply

the scene with the valkyries on horseback like omfg it was stunning... like a renaissance painting Reply

