Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams among those sexually harassed by James Toback
Exclusive: @SelmaBlair and Rachel McAdams share their disturbing stories of sexual harassment by James Toback https://t.co/rjfMMwpsH4 pic.twitter.com/zFmyLdQkWf— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 26, 2017
- ICYMI James Toback is an Oscar nominated writer/director who has been accussed of sexually harassing women for decades
- Over
200300 women have now come forward to talk to the L.A. Times about how they were harassed or assaulted by Toback
- Blair was one of the 38 women who originally spoke to the L.A. Times on the condition of anonimity and said he threatened her life in 1999
- Rachel McAdams first met him at 21
- Blair was auditioned by Toback for The Harvard Man and he opened up the conversation by saying he could have her father killed and he did it to people all the time
- He asked her to take off her clothes while she auditioned so he could see the way her body moved
- After the audition he pressured her to have sex with him and when she refused he told her to touch him in certain ways to "help" him orgasm which Blair did as a way to try to avoid being raped
- He then told her that he could find and kill anyone who spoke out against him
- Blair told her boyfriend but begged him not to say anything
- She also asked her agent to never send girls to audition with him again but was not explicit as to why as she was afraid for her own safety
- Rachel McAdams also had a normal audition with him also for The Harvard Man
- He then had a "callback" where she met him at his hotel
- He told her he had masturbated to the thought of her and started asking her sexual questions
- Eventually he went to the bathroom and when he came out he had told her he had masturbated thinking of her
- The following morning she told her agent what had happened and the agent revealed that was not the first time he had sexually harassed one of her clients
source
This is awful. I feel so sorry for both of them.
what the actual fuck who the fuck says that shit
this guy needs to burn in hell, where he belongs
After he finished, he told me, “There is a girl who went against me. She was going to talk about something I did. I am going to tell you, and this is a promise, if she ever tells anybody, no matter how much time she thinks went by, I have people who will pull up in a car, kidnap her, and throw her in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet. You understand what I’m talking about, right?”
Jesus. Christ.
I would like to see Toback admit this happened. None of us are asking for money, for jobs, or for fame. We don’t want to be threatened on social media or called whistleblowers by people who don’t know what it means to be defiled and degraded and made to feel worthless. What I do want, in my dreams, is for someone bigger than me to call him out. I want to light the pyre of public opinion.”
<3 <3
“I felt like I was kind of thrown into the lion’s den and given no warning that he was a predator,” she said.
Fuck Rachel's agent for not even attempting to do the least in at least warning Rachel about what he was like.
Even Aishwarya Rai's agent who laughed in Weinstein's face and called him a pig and protected Rai still worked with him.
Hmm. Probably could've done her a huge favor and told her before she met with him.
He also claimed that for the last 22 years it had been “biologically impossible” for him to do what he was accused of, citing diabetes and a heart condition.
nicetryjan.gif
Does anyone knows who was her agent back then?
But also... hai, bb! <3
These fucking agents.