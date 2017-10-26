Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams among those sexually harassed by James Toback

Blair was auditioned by Toback for The Harvard Man and he opened up the conversation by saying he could have her father killed and he did it to people all the time





what the actual fuck who the fuck says that shit







this guy needs to burn in hell, where he belongs

right?! my jaw literally dropped at that Reply

he's a monster Reply

It’s just a whole different thing than I was expecting. This guy is a multi-dimensional villain! Reply

UPDATE: The number of women who have contacted me about their encounters with James Toback now stands at 310. https://t.co/7jjbIwWqih — Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) October 26, 2017 No, this doesn’t make me rage at all /s Reply

It's what Harvey Weinstein told his driver, too, that he could get the mafia to kill the driver. Reply

This douchebag was known for bragging about his "mafia" ties. Reply

This is such a sickening, vile abuse of power. Poor, poor Selma and Rachel. They're really brave to raise their voices now.



After he finished, he told me, “There is a girl who went against me. She was going to talk about something I did. I am going to tell you, and this is a promise, if she ever tells anybody, no matter how much time she thinks went by, I have people who will pull up in a car, kidnap her, and throw her in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet. You understand what I’m talking about, right?”



Jesus. Christ.



I would like to see Toback admit this happened. None of us are asking for money, for jobs, or for fame. We don’t want to be threatened on social media or called whistleblowers by people who don’t know what it means to be defiled and degraded and made to feel worthless. What I do want, in my dreams, is for someone bigger than me to call him out. I want to light the pyre of public opinion.”



<3 <3



Edited at 2017-10-26 09:42 pm (UTC)

When she called her agent to inform her about the misconduct, she said her agent apologized and admitted another client had shared a similar story. Naturally, McAdams was upset.



“I felt like I was kind of thrown into the lion’s den and given no warning that he was a predator,” she said.



Fuck Rachel's agent for not even attempting to do the least in at least warning Rachel about what he was like. Reply

It makes me so sad that these agents won't just straight up refuse to send clients to these people.



Even Aishwarya Rai's agent who laughed in Weinstein's face and called him a pig and protected Rai still worked with him. Reply

mte Reply

Yeah, I couldn’t believe it when I read it. I would have gone apeshit. Reply

Her agent is supposedly horrible, one the meanest agents out there in Hollywood. It's one reason that Rachel McAdams career wasn't as big as it was supposed to be. Reply

I don't think it's likely that her current agent is the same agent in the story. Reply

jesus christ this is horrifying. thinking about the harvard man i really hope SMG and joey lauren adams were ok :( Reply

I thought about SMG too Reply

and the agent revealed that was not the first time he had sexually harassed one of her clients



Hmm. Probably could've done her a huge favor and told her before she met with him. Reply

the whole 'i can have you killed' part is so fucking disturbing. this man is sick.



He also claimed that for the last 22 years it had been “biologically impossible” for him to do what he was accused of, citing diabetes and a heart condition.



nicetryjan.gif Reply

The agent knew he had harassed another client but sent McAdams there anyway without even so much as a discreet warning or another person for security 🤦🏼‍♀️ Reply

Agents really ain't shit are they. They knew and still had Rachel and Blair with him? How these people sleep at night is beyond me Reply

Good God, poor Rachel and Selma. :( Reply

Fuck this shitstain. Reply

I hope Rachel fired that shit agent



Does anyone knows who was her agent back then? Reply

I agree.



I agree.But also... hai, bb! <3 Reply

Hi!! <3 i’m posting with my Phone right now so I can’t find a lovable robbie gif for you :( Reply

i don't know but somehow i just got an imdbpro account and i'm gonna look into it Reply

Ugh i knew this guy wasn’t shit after i watched some movie he directed with neve campbell and it was the most misogynistic crap i had ever seen. She was masturbating with a shower head for ten minutes in the opening scene and then he inserted himself in the movie, walking around and having a very sexually explicit conversation with her character and then propositioning her and she had to act all flattered that this fat slob wanted her and if i remember correctly it was a job interview! It’s completely “art” imitating life. He’s a complete hack too the movie was awful



Edited at 2017-10-26 09:46 pm (UTC)

how very Woody Allen of him Reply

It's jarring how similar the modus operandi seems to be for these scumbags. I always figured actresses who talked about not wanting their kids to be in the business simply didn't want them to have a chaotic lifestyle. :-/ Reply

Yeah I don't blame anyone who doesn't want their kids to get involved, just like I can't blame any former child actors for leaving the industry. It's like this shit is contagious in Hollywood. Reply

Its not like anyone put a gun to these people's heads and made them get into this superficial industry. They could have just as easily been school teachers. They wanted the money. They wanted the fame. So sometimes you have to take the good with the bad, unfortunately. You all make it seem like these people went off to war or something... Reply

wow wtf Reply

I don't listen to Alec's podcast, so I can't confirm this, but I saw someone on Twitter mention a couple of days ago that he once referred to Toback as 'a close friend' on his show. Reply

ergh. but i never forgot his abusive rant to his teenage daughter, even if everyone else thought he was funny Reply

Not surprised. Reply

ffs Reply

he kinda sounds like ol' Don when he said "if you weren't such a dishonest awful writer" like that's SUCH a Trump thing to say lol Reply

he is ALWAYS GARBAGE Reply

he's so foul & abusive Reply

Piece of shit Reply

