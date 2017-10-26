Nicole Kidman the Beguiled Halloween

Harvey Weinstein is suing for access to company records




  • Big Bad Fuckface Weinstein is suing to obtain records from the Weinstein Company. To burn them perhaps?

  • Filed papers in Delaware to obtain everything in his file.

  • Claims through his new legal action that any "unjustified settlements or judgments" will diminish his economic interest in the company.



SOURCE

Ugh
Tagged: , ,