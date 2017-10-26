Harvey Weinstein is suing for access to company records
Harvey Weinstein sues The Weinstein Company to obtain his personnel file https://t.co/P0NPpPNm0B pic.twitter.com/4VIQOj3xKh— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2017
- Big Bad Fuckface Weinstein is suing to obtain records from the Weinstein Company.
To burn them perhaps?
- Filed papers in Delaware to obtain everything in his file.
- Claims through his new legal action that any "unjustified settlements or judgments" will diminish his economic interest in the company.
SOURCE
Ugh
but srsly, i'm in. men had their time ruining everything.
lol where is this gif from?
The Villainess.
Its the Asian Atomic Blonde/John Wick/Black Widow movie we aren't worthy of having
still hoping he'll kill himself, or have a heart attack and die.
I hope he gets a deadly disease. Or like...testicular cancer.
he deserves at least a flesh eating bacteria or two
And I mean, look at Bill O'Reilly. He still has a platform, look at Woody Allen, Polanski, and look at Trump. Why wouldn't Harvey think he can breeze through this?