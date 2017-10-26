Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez Talk #reputation
Selena Gomez can't keep her review of Taylor Swift's new album to herself: "It's everything you would want & more." https://t.co/z5V8mlDisq pic.twitter.com/juJvpD2t0t— E! News (@enews) October 26, 2017
Taylor Swift's new album comes out in two weeks which means the promo is picking up and the squad is being sent to build that hype! Kidding, media just cares more about talking to Swift's friends about her more than they care about what their actually there to promote.
Selena Gomez:
"I love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it. It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan. It's honestly so inspiring. It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love—whether that's acting or music—and she's one of those people who continue to do that."
Ed Sheeran:
“It’s a very diverse album, very diverse. So I think if people have it all worked out now, they’re wrong. I think the songs are great, I think the visuals, she’s really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!"
Abigail(who cried with Taylor at age 15) Anderson:
The old Taylor might be dead but the new Taylor is well worth the wait 🎧 November 10th...Ready for it? #seewhatididthere #reputation
Fans said Abigail knew every word to songs on the album at the Nashville Secret Sessions
