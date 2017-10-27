ABC cancels Kyra Sedgwick's "Ten Days in the Valley"

Can't they also cancel The Good Doctor too? Don't need that "autistic savant is extraordinary" crap that is patting itself on the back for "portraying autism respectfully" by casting a non autistic actor. Such bullshit.



Edited at 2017-10-26 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

It's their highest rated drama in the Monday 10 PM slot in years. Why'd they cancel it?

Apparently not OP

I've literally never heard of this before. ABC has the weirdest lineup.

lol I was watching this mess of a show

............ i watch it

I'm still watching. I don't know why, but I am...

...I mean, you know, sorry for her, RIPD and all that. YES! I watch most of the network pilots every year for work, and this was my personal bet for first to be cancelled (this or 9JKL). Ha-HA! I win a pointless bet with myself!...I mean, you know, sorry for her, RIPD and all that.

I do the same thing. I couldn't even make it through 10 minutes of this, so I'm also not surprised it was cancelled. I'll watch the first episode of just about anything, but when I can't even make it to the first commercial break, a show is in trouble.



What do you think about Seal Team? I'm not a David B. fan, I'm not a fan of CBS dramas, it's not my kind of show, but I saw the premiere and thought, this is gonna run for years. I haven't watched it again, but the premiere was surprisingly good. Reply

I loveddd the Closer so I'm sad for ha.

lol same



Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson ilu girl Reply

Brenda Leigh Johnson was the baddest bitch! I’m still not over it!! Reply

seemed liked a one and done series from the beginning anyways

Young daughter???



Mkay... Reply

Not surprised. My mom always has the worst taste in shows, so I'm not surprised that this is cancelled.

I seen the ads for it. But I never watched it.

Kyra should have stayed on the closer for a couple more years. i can't get into major crimes, i don't like the lady character who replaced her.

this had gotten some good reviews apparently, and i lvoe kyra, so i was thinking about watching it, but when i saw the ratings for the premiere i was like "yeah this is getting cancelled" so i skipped it.

This show is awful but I continue to watch anyway

I really like this show. Ugh, I'm bummed.

