ABC cancels Kyra Sedgwick's "Ten Days in the Valley"
The good people @ABCNetwork are moving #TenDaysInTheValley to Saturday night. STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS!! xx— kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) October 26, 2017
In television lingo, being moved to Saturday = cancelled.
Ten Days in the Valley stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.
The show will return with it's remaining episodes starting Dec 16th.
