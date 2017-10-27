ABC cancels Kyra Sedgwick's "Ten Days in the Valley"



In television lingo, being moved to Saturday = cancelled.
Ten Days in the Valley stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.
The show will return with it's remaining episodes starting Dec 16th.

source

anyone except me still watching this show?
