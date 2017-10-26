Stranger Things Cast Reviews 80s Fads | Teen Vogue

joe keery is so ugly



I like very weirdly think he's cute even though he's so objectively not. I think it's the hair. Reply

i don't remember him being this fug in s1



his face looks like a squashed pumpkin now Reply

he's charismatic, it's deceiving

also he's usually next to charlie heaton who looks like something you'd find in your shower drain so it makes him look like 90s leo in comparison



Edited at 2017-10-26 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao I think he's really hot Reply

The new guy in the middle has that kind of fuckboy face that makes you want to cry because you're so stupid for constantly allowing him back into your pussy/bussy. Reply

it's the chest hair Reply

lmao Reply

dkdksjdkskdj Reply

nnnn Reply

Daiquiri is super ugly to me. Reply

the guy on the left is so ugly. also the other guy on the show. idk about this new guy so i'll see. Reply

what is that thing in the middle? yikes Reply

lmao ok i think joe keery is kind of cute but i think its his personality and IG Reply

At first I thought the guy in the middle was suppose to be Will's older brother and was so confused because he looks completely different, but realized that Dacre will be playing a new character this season, Max's older brother. Reply

natalia's hair looks cute Reply

bucket hats are 80s??



i would have placed them as solid late 90s/maybe early 00s Reply

Definitely 80s, they always make me think of Run DMC but they had a ~renaissance in the later 90s. Reply

TIL.



maybe my parents were too old to wear them by then, i've never seen them in photos so i assumed they were 90s, because my brother used to wear them all the time. Reply

they had a 90s comeback that's prob what you're remembering, my sister had like four Reply

They’re ’60s, ’80s, and early ’90s Madchester... I don’t remember people wearing them in the late ’90s like some people are saying, though. Reply

I am so ready for the teen aspect of this series. It's gotten so little promo, but I'm here for it. Reply

I didn’t hardcore into this but I’m mildly curious about the new season. Mainly to see who lives or dies lol Reply

curious for the next season. i'm wondering if i should wait for reactions to roll in or just watch it immediately and try to remain as unspoiled as possible Reply

I'm having my BFF over on Saturday for a Stranger Things marathon (well, watch until we pass out). So excited. Reply

Absolutely pointless video. Reply

must be easy for you to identify pointless things Reply

A Spanish language magazine

https://twitter.com/bestofsthings/status/923574963889688576



And IDK what English language mag this is, but this is ridiculous:



https://www.instagram.com/p/BajqbuaDBFr/ I’ve never made a post, but WTF is up with actual magazines now calling Millie Bobby Brown “sexy”? Her teen fans are pissed off because of these:A Spanish language magazineAnd IDK what English language mag this is, but this is ridiculous: Reply

Thread

Link