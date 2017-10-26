Stranger Things Cast Reviews 80s Fads | Teen Vogue



"Stranger Things" stars Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery review some of the most popular fads from the 80s. The cast takes a look at Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, Walkmen, the Atari 2600 and more!

"Stranger Things" season 2 hits Netflix on Oct. 27.

