Stranger Things Cast Reviews 80s Fads | Teen Vogue
"Stranger Things" stars Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery review some of the most popular fads from the 80s. The cast takes a look at Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, Walkmen, the Atari 2600 and more!
"Stranger Things" season 2 hits Netflix on Oct. 27.
source
and natalia always looks like a mess
his face looks like a squashed pumpkin now
also he's usually next to charlie heaton who looks like something you'd find in your shower drain so it makes him look like 90s leo in comparison
Edited at 2017-10-26 09:32 pm (UTC)
i would have placed them as solid late 90s/maybe early 00s
maybe my parents were too old to wear them by then, i've never seen them in photos so i assumed they were 90s, because my brother used to wear them all the time.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
A Spanish language magazine
https://twitter.com/bestofsthings/status/923574963889688576
And IDK what English language mag this is, but this is ridiculous:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BajqbuaDBFr/