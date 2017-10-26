Bad Moms Promo Post: Touching Stuff, Reviewing Kids Toys, Truth or Dare Jenga
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are making the rounds promoting their new movie Bad Moms Christmas. We learned:
-Mila shades social media influencers
-Kristen is in love with Riz Ahmed
-Kathryn once convinced her son that his birthday was on a different day (bc she was away working on his actual birthday)
-Lesbian kisses over a mistletoe
Dax Shepard: "She does — she has a real fetish for Indian men, which shouldn’t alarm me at all, right? Because I often get mistaken for being from the subcontinent."
not indian. i still haven't forgiven
Also is dax whatshisface actually saying that he gets mistaken for a brown man? Am i reading that right? Lmao i mean let’s put him through the airport test and truly see how brown his casper ass is
Dang, that's cold
Has she finally figured out his ethnicity?
so happy that the "bad dads" spin-off was scrapped for this.
