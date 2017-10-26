Bad Moms Promo Post: Touching Stuff, Reviewing Kids Toys, Truth or Dare Jenga


Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are making the rounds promoting their new movie Bad Moms Christmas. We learned:
-Mila shades social media influencers
-Kristen is in love with Riz Ahmed
-Kathryn once convinced her son that his birthday was on a different day (bc she was away working on his actual birthday)
-Lesbian kisses over a mistletoe





