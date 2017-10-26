Bad Moms Promo Post: Touching Stuff, Reviewing Kids Toys, Truth or Dare Jenga

I watched Bad Moms Christmas last night. It was really funny. But I really liked the first one too. Reply

Thread

Link

I was actually surprised at how much I enjoyed the first movie. Hopefully the sequel delivers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The moms, of the “bad moms” are hilarious. Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines were amazing and very funny. They made the movie good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kristen Bell on Riz Ahmed: "I find Indian men irresistible. I do. He’s so beautiful."

Dax Shepard: "She does — she has a real fetish for Indian men, which shouldn’t alarm me at all, right? Because I often get mistaken for being from the subcontinent." Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. Although I do tire of Riz being the token Indian POC for white people. There's a shit ton of others in the world. Mousa Kraish and Omid Abtahi for example. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, not forgetting about that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was reminded of this too

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First thing I thought of. FUCK these two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah fuck these white folks with fetishes. and bitch if you're gonna comment on his ethnicity at least get it right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/100060776.html Let's not also forget giving a hand to gentrifying Los Angeles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't forgotten about that bullshit shit. Typical white liberals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is so much... Wrong in just 3 sentences. God.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dax blocked me for pointing out that he's

not indian. i still haven't forgiven Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao wtf.



Also is dax whatshisface actually saying that he gets mistaken for a brown man? Am i reading that right? Lmao i mean let’s put him through the airport test and truly see how brown his casper ass is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

except he's from an entirely different country. all brown people are the same tho right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously I lold. So messy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kathryn once convinced her son that his birthday was on a different day (bc she was away working on his actual birthday)

Dang, that's cold

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i can't decide if it's cold or sweet tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kristen is still trying it with Riz? LOL Reply

Thread

Link

These movies look dumb. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm so attracted to Kathryn Hahn. Reply

Thread

Link

she totally makes the movie, the other two are so boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen it but that doesn't surprise me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same i'm watching transparent and she's unbelievably charming wow Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have you seen Afternoon Delight? She's really hot in that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kristen is in love with Riz Ahmed



Has she finally figured out his ethnicity? Reply

Thread

Link

Kristen is so annoying to me, I haven't liked her since that Lifetime movie she did with the bad haircut. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnn lmao what film? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Gracie's Choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sad that this is what Kristen Bell's career has come to.



Edited at 2017-10-26 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she is the star of an NBC comedy too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it must not be too relevant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's still pissed about Lucy in Assassin's Creed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still love Mila Kunis, but this movie looks so terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

looking forward to this. really enjoyed the first one.

so happy that the "bad dads" spin-off was scrapped for this. Reply

Thread

Link

How much money did Kirsten make from Frozen? She's prob rolling in dough Reply

Thread

Link

If I was her I'd just buy ten sloths and concentrate on voice roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mila is one of those people you can't take your eyes off of.

(For me, at least) Reply

Thread

Link

IA. She's incredibly gorgeous. I love her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love kristen so much but i feel like the first movie was written by a dude? even tho it likely wasn't haha Reply

Thread

Link

It was written by the guys who made the Hangover movies, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of fucking course it was that todd guy lol ugh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

UGGGHhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link