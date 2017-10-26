Demi Lovato Announces Tour w/ DJ Khaled
#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 26, 2017
Pre-sale begins Monday!!! https://t.co/fxw7rnuabH pic.twitter.com/YvcDoggDyh
- Demi Lovato has announced her new tour to support her album "Tell Me You Love Me" with special guest DJ Khaled.
- DJ Khaled previously went on tour with Beyoncé, and Demi previously toured with Nick Jonas
- Citi card members can purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time; pre-sale tickets will remain on sale until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time
- Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Dates:
2/26/18 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA
2/28/18 – SAP Center in San Jose, CA
3/2/2018 – The Forum in Inglewood, CA
3/3/2018 – MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
3/4/2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
3/7/2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
3/9/2018 – Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL
3/10/2018 – Target Center in Minneapolis, MN
3/13/2018 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
3/14/2018 – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
3/16/2018 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
3/17/2018 – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
3/19/2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
3/21/2018 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
3/23/2018 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
3/24/2018 – Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
3/26/2018 – TD Garden in Boston, MA
3/28/2018 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
3/30/2018 – American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL
3/31/2018 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Source
did you want them to go on tour together, ONTD?
sorry not sorry isn't at all reflective of the album
now we're talking!!
That said, she's got another Grammy nom in the bag.
He could help to sell tickets and broaden her fan base
it sold well enough
He brings his little bb son on stage and shouts his name, so.
He also ain’t bringing out special guests every single night at the Demi tour lbr.
