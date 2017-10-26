fire

Demi Lovato Announces Tour w/ DJ Khaled


- Demi Lovato has announced her new tour to support her album "Tell Me You Love Me" with special guest DJ Khaled.
- DJ Khaled previously went on tour with Beyoncé, and Demi previously toured with Nick Jonas
- Citi card members can purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time; pre-sale tickets will remain on sale until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time
- Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Dates:
2/26/18 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA
2/28/18 – SAP Center in San Jose, CA
3/2/2018 – The Forum in Inglewood, CA
3/3/2018 – MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
3/4/2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
3/7/2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
3/9/2018 – Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL
3/10/2018 – Target Center in Minneapolis, MN
3/13/2018 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
3/14/2018 – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
3/16/2018 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
3/17/2018 – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
3/19/2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
3/21/2018 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
3/23/2018 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
3/24/2018 – Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
3/26/2018 – TD Garden in Boston, MA
3/28/2018 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
3/30/2018 – American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL
3/31/2018 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

