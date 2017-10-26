Demi Lovato Announces Tour w/ DJ Khaled

But like...DJ Khaled doesn't do anything except act as a hype man. I would much rather it be just a Demi tour. But whatever I'll go.



he opened for beyonce when she toured last summer and he was basically a hype man. he brought out a lot of random people on stage tho. Reply

is her album any good, ontd? i didn't like sorry not sorry tbh Reply

I really like it! There are some songs on there that are really different from SNS. Some fan favorites are Cry Baby, Games, Daddy Issues, and Ruin the Friendship. though I think all of her songs are worth a listen. Also I thought her bonus tracks for target were good. Reply

it's one of the best albums of 2017, i don't skip a single track Reply

She's the pop queen of 2017. I don't know about anyone else. Reply

I think it's fantastic Reply

it's gr8 and i say this as a highly critical stan



sorry not sorry isn't at all reflective of the album Reply

sorry not sorry isn't at all reflective of the album



now we're talking!! Reply

ty everyone, i'm convinced. this better be good! Reply

It sounds like the music they play at Marshalls tbh. Mediocre and inoffensive but nothing atrociously bad like on her other albums. Reply

It’s like a 6 out of 10. There are some good songs but as a whole, the album doesn’t work for me. Reply

yup there are a few gems imo Reply

The 2nd half with Only Forever, Ruin the Friendship, and Cry Baby is really good. Reply

I'm listening rn cause the comments got me curious...it's very Dangerous Woman-lite. Sounds like her best one yet but every track on it Ari did better last year, I don't see the point in giving them another listen. I'm (maybe) keeping Tell Me You Love Me, You Don't Do It For Me Anymore, Cry Baby, and Concentrate.



That said, she's got another Grammy nom in the bag. Reply

it's very good!! Reply

i've been listening to it pretty much every day. it's solid and her voice is at its best on it. Reply

it's absolutely amazing, she did that Reply

Ruin the Friendship and Daddy Issues are my favorite and they say a lot about me. Reply

I guess Reply

We have a family friend who took his (then) 8/9 year old daughter to see Demi Lovato and he snagged backstage passes for both of them and I couldn't stop laughing at these photos his wife shared of him posing in this special Demi Lovato photo booth with his ecstatic daughter with Tampax adverts plastered all over. It was super cute and there shouldn't be a stigma against feminine products but it was just so random. Reply

I want to go! and DJ Khalid seems like a good opener.



He could help to sell tickets and broaden her fan base Reply

didn't she JUST have a lackluster tour with Nick Jonas? Reply

that was before she released the album of her career Reply

hahah good to know Reply

That was over a year ago. Reply

it was a while ago and she has released another album and this tour wont even start til 2018



it sold well enough Reply

What does DJ Kahled even do on stage, just walk around and shout his own name? He should tour with Jason Derulo, it could an evening filled with people just shouting their own names. Reply

is this a seth mcfarlane rp account



is this a seth mcfarlane rp account

No it’s normal person. RPing is creepy so no thanks. Reply

uhh no?



He brings his little bb son on stage and shouts his name, so. Reply

Yes! And they could make one of those songs where they repeat 1 word over and over but just their names.



I’ll be at the Chicago show for demi but I’m skipping Khaled. Everyone knows he’s the least necessary part of any of his songs.



He also ain’t bringing out special guests every single night at the Demi tour lbr. Reply

couldn't be less interested in the hype meme but i'm so down



couldn't be less interested in the hype meme but i'm so down

Where are the Latin America dates, though? Take my money, Demetria! Reply

he was universally panned at EDC which is really saying something bc those drugged out motherfuckers will enjoy anything Reply

I would definitely go to the Chicago show for fun! I've heard good things about her newest album and she can actually sing so why not! Reply

