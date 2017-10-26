Bad Boys' TV series spinoff starring Ageless Beauty Gabrielle Union is in development

HERE

Edited at 2017-10-26 07:24 pm (UTC)

Yikes, BMJ had a lot of buzz at launch but obviously didn’t get traction. Also, they were being shady with her contract so maybe it was mutual.



Anyhow, this sounds fun but I hope she’s not DEA. Not rootable imo. Reply

booty eating queen Reply

Booty is the secret to her youthful beauty~ Reply

you might be on to something.... Reply

Good for her



That rim job tossing salad post with her was ...... a trip 😳 😀 Reply

TBQH I haven't watched BMJ since the scenery move so glad that she's getting more work.



On a semi side note I am 100% unsure on whether or not to entertain BET's version of Hit the Floor. Where are ANY details aside from all women writing & their casting Teyana? Is it in Cali or are we following boring ass Ahsha to Miami? Is Logan coming back for even a cameo because - for me at least - No Logan, no deal. Jelena (and Kyle to a lesser extent) MADE the show and it's garbage without both Reply

TBQH I haven't watched BMJ since the scenery move



I think it is definitely worth a watch, nice to see a character evolve like that, move cities etc. her family's story line is a mess. but, MJ and Kara at the only reason to watch anyway.



I lost interest in BMJ after the move too. Maybe I’ll catch up one day. I used to love it too. Reply

I'm down for this. Bad Boys 2 is still one of my favorite movies lol Reply

omg I NEED THIS Reply

And she hasn't a day in those 14 years. Ageless queen Reply

I thought they already made one, but then I remember that was Fastlane.



I'm so behind on BMJ, though. Last season I watched was the one where she was recovering from her accident and was being blackmailed. Reply

Okay...so apparently I missed out on that ass eating post...but also didn't because it lead me to a buzzfeed article that I could honestly have died without reading. Men are disgusting.



And shame on any woman that would sleep with non-the-less BE WITH a man who doesn't properly wipe his ass. I mean the one woman who said her husband screamed at her when she asked him to properly wipe his ass - the fucking MADNESS!!!



Also lol @ how overwhelmingly more of yall are against giving rimjobs....like most of you heauxs wanna pretend to be freaks for the right white boy but when its time to buckle up and suck some butt yall clutch your pearls like no other.



Edited at 2017-10-26 08:11 pm (UTC)

less ass eating for the rest of us means more left for u babes! Reply

Lol mte. I'm not with nor would I ever be with someone who has poor hygiene....like nobody should. And I don't actively do it now because my bf doesn't care for it.(just does nothing for him - but I would if he wanted it)



Like people should be more concerned with the fact that they're pursuing men with un-lickable asses than the fact that people are out here trying to get some honeysuckle. Reply

I was really surprised by how many people were clutching their pearls about rimming in that last post. I mean as long as the person cleans themselves properly it ain't no thing but a chicken wing to me lol Reply

omg this would be so fun and i want it Reply

Is it just me or does her upper chest look a little strange in that photo. Reply

YES SIS! YES!!!! Reply

I would watch the fuck out of this!! A female dominated team PLEASE!!! aaaah so cool!!! Reply

