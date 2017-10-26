Bad Boys' TV series spinoff starring Ageless Beauty Gabrielle Union is in development

- It is being pitched to TV networks, and has garnered a lot of interest from multiple places. Industry insiders expect a major commitment.

 - It being produced Jerry Bruckheimer (he also produced the films). It will be written by 'The Blacklist' writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

- If you recall, Gabby Union played Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett in Bad Boys II, she is the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett  - played by Martin Lawrence. And she was also Lieutenant Will Smith's love interest in the film. Her character worked undercover with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

- Gabby's people came up with the idea of the spin off TV show.

source

I did not know how much I wanted this!! Shame Being Mary Jane is coming to an end, but Gabby stays working!
ETA: her book is also top ten on the NYT Best Sellers Non-fiction.
