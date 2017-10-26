Eminem Donates Proceeds From "Lose Yourself" Lawsuit to Hurricane Relief
Earlier this week, a judge ruled in favor of Eminem and Eight Mile Style after a lawsuit was filed against the National Party of New Zealand for breaching copyright of his "Lose Yourself" song. The judge advised that the country's party must pay over $500,000, plus interest.
An Eminem rep explained that Em had nothing to do with the lawsuit & will donate the proceeds to the hurricane relief & encourages the plaintiff to do the same:
“Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case,” the rep explained.. “Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same."
