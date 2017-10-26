Comedian Mallika Dua speaks out about sexist comment made by actor Akshay Kumar
EXCLUSIVE: @MallikaDua blogs about what went through her mind after @akshaykumar's comment. https://t.co/LcQBpVXoZs— The Quint (@TheQuint) 26 October 2017
- Mallika Dua was part of Akshay Kumar's show on the first day he made a lewd comment
"Mallika ji aap bell bajaaiye, main aapko bajaata hoon” loosely translated it means Mallika you ring/bang the bell, I'll bang you.
- The scene was cut because the comedian was mimicking Prime Minister Modi
- She was "tongue tied in the mammoth, presence of a Bollywood megastar" to say anything at that moment.
- She + her colleagues were removed from the show
- The video leaked, her father a famous journalist Vinod Dua spoke out on her behalf.
- She has been trolled from his fans, + accused of leaking the video because she was let go.
source
But I'm giving the benefit of the doubt because they have always called sexism out (even in their podcasts) and after 2014 infamous roast they used their platform to talk about issues and they do call out racism/discrimination/sexism constantly + they have hired a good amount of female writers for their content.
and I'm still angry about it and that no one ever calls him out about it
i'm done- 100% done with all men- they just all need to drop dead
i'm tired of honour being placed on women and only women.
I am so angry right now.
I’m glad she had good people in her life helping her, that was actually surprising. wishing her the best
Did anyone see recently that people have been blocking Rishi Kapoor on twitter because apparently, if you say ONE bad word about him he'll send you private messages full of abuse.
it's well known that he was player before he got married
and that he cheated on his ex (shilpa shetty) with his current wife
And especially saying this while being “happily” married too!
Gross af!
But in a industry that still lets Salman Khan make movies this isn’t surprising.
