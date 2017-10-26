Comedian Mallika Dua speaks out about sexist comment made by actor Akshay Kumar

well, that's just fucking nasty. i always felt like he was gross. i can't imagine the responses she's getting :/ Reply

the worst + she's been getting shit for AIB's roast which she wasn't even part of Reply

seriously??? on a similar note: aib is so...ugh. it can be good sometimes but other times, i'm just like??



I'm seriously on/off about AIB - I listened to their old podcasts (which got them famous) and it's like yikes!! do not touch - edgy humour all the way. Which is why they probably removed them.



But I'm giving the benefit of the doubt because they have always called sexism out (even in their podcasts) and after 2014 infamous roast they used their platform to talk about issues and they do call out racism/discrimination/sexism constantly + they have hired a good amount of female writers for their content.







and I'm still angry about it and that no one ever calls him out about it



Akshay Kumar had a film in which this scene happened and I'm still angry about it and that no one ever calls him out about it

oh no Reply

that scene is so fucking gross Reply

That response is said to men as well, it's more of a I'll beat you and not a bang you and a beat you in the context of winning in something. Either way I'm glad people are finally getting called out in bwood, that place is a mess. Reply

http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/26/europe/portugal-honor-beating-trnd/index.html



i'm done- 100% done with all men- they just all need to drop dead

so the husband teamed up with his wife's ex-lover to beat her, while claiming it was her infidelity that drove him to it??? Reply

this is so gross

i'm tired of honour being placed on women and only women.

I will dishonor all of these motherfuckers.

I am so angry right now. Reply

when will men die out already? Reply

2k17 expose them all continues apace Reply

Bollywood.. yeah nobody is shocked.

I’m glad she had good people in her life helping her, that was actually surprising. wishing her the best Reply

Doesn't matter if they're brown black or white, too many men are pieces of shit.



Did anyone see recently that people have been blocking Rishi Kapoor on twitter because apparently, if you say ONE bad word about him he'll send you private messages full of abuse.



yeah, he ain't shit

it's well known that he was player before he got married

and that he cheated on his ex (shilpa shetty) with his current wife Reply

This guy’s teeth are scary Reply

Wtf.



And especially saying this while being “happily” married too!



Gross af!





But in a industry that still lets Salman Khan make movies this isn’t surprising.



