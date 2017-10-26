



I can't listen yet because I'm at work, but is this his way of saying he's into dudes? Because MY BUSSY IS OPEN FOLK DADDY!

iawtc

his music has always had gay undertones.. depending on how you interpret it

Yeah, I know. I find the dichotomy of his religious beliefs with his occasionally homoerotic lyrics fascinating.

Or about how Jesus was into John the Baptist. Or both, since it's Sufjan. (Actually, the album version has an extra bit that mentions Jesus by name, so this *is* gayer by omission. Godspeed.)

i'm sure certain sections of his fandom (the "no homo" ones) will find a way to just make it all about god when really a lot of his music is both about how he's into god and also into dudes lol

A couple songs on Carrie and Lowell are pretty blatantly gay. I think it's safe to say it's official.

I know we all like to joke about the "is this song about dudes or jesus" meme, but tbh at this point the answer is probably both, isn't it

I don't think he's gay; he's alluded to liking women before.

IDK too much about Sufjan as a ~person but this thread is confusing me b/c I always thought he was openly bi?

it's like sufjan was like, "how can i make this song even MORE of a gut punch????" oh yeah it'll just be me, my acoustic guitar and my tiny voice breaking. damn him.



anyway lyrically this is one of his best. "i am a man with a heart that offends with its lonely and greedy demands" is gorgeous as is "i love you more than the world can contain in its lonely and ramshackle head".



the cmbyn soundtrack is releasing tmmrw too. sufjan fans are spoiled af in 2017.



Edited at 2017-10-26 06:19 pm (UTC)

"There's only a shadow of me, in a manner of speaking I'm dead" just gets to me so much. Stupid pretty song.

tbh, all his music sounds like this. Why bother renting a studio?

michigan/seven swans era sufjan maybe but current sufjan? no way. he's extra af.

Illinois has a lot of big production too.

I feel like you haven't actually listened to his music but OK... if that is how you feel lol



Edited at 2017-10-26 06:32 pm (UTC)

GOD I HATE HIM.



Why is he doing this to me. 😭

Oh god this song 😭😭😭😭

lately All For Myself is my favorite Sufjan song 😢

Gorgeous <3

Ugh, love him! Love this song!

Let me get "Mystery of Love" though!

I KNOW! I need it now so I can have moody existential moments while I'm walking my dog lol.

Haha, right?! Trying to get my life here, Suf! I'm ready to not play the ripped trailer version with dialogue on 1 repeat! But I will miss hearing, "You know what things" and "Pretend you never did" during the song!



Slash need to hear "Visions of Gideon" clearly since everybody appluading during the end.

ugh I've been waiting for that song since I first saw the CMBYN trailer

I pre-ordered the soundtrack on amazon the other day, hopefully I get it on November 3rd like it's promising!

homeboy gonna like.....get it

Not even gonna lie - a shameful and never revealed part of me deep down always thought he was cute - but Sufjan became significantly more attractive to me after he exposed himself as a Beyonce stan after the Grammy's snubbed Lemonade. I'm so ashamed of myself for finding him so damn adorably awkward and cute.homeboy gonna like.....get it

it's never even been remotely shameful to find Sufjan cute lmao. he's an objectively handsome guy imo

But he's white...and I've sworn off thirsting for men like that

girl, he's cute. That's a fact. Somethings you have to admit with pride <3

don't feel ashamed. he's a cutie!

I'm glad we are having this conversation, it's time.

Dear Lord, I fucking love Sufjan Stevens!!! 😍❤😘

Carrie & Lowell is such a devastatingly beautiful album. When's the stuff he did for Call My By Your Name gonna come out?

it's supposed to be available for streaming tomorrow but I checked Amazon and the Audio CD isn't available until Nov 1.



Oprahsowhatisthetruth.gif



Basically no one knows anything for sure!

ughhhhh I need the full version of Mystery of Love in my life so bad ;-;

i've never listened to him before, where do i start?

Carrie & Lowell obviously

Depends if you wanna weep or not, lol. I'd say Illinois if you don't, Carrie and Lowell if you do.

Illinois has "Casimir Pulaski Day" though which is enough to make you cry for a month.

i second this!! but you'll love them both ugh the feels

i think illinois is the easiest entry way

Chicago! Or Seven Swans!

ugh sufjan is everything!! Him, The National and Joanna Newsom have been the soundtrack to virtually every important event in my life.

god, i love him. age of adz is still my fav song he's ever done though.😶

I can't get into The Age of Adz except for Futile Devices. The electronic instrumentals are just too much for me.

Oh bae. This singer / songwriter gay anthem for the lonely and / or religious.

