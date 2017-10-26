The View interviews Miles Teller and 'Dr.' Phil

Wearing that dog top is the first good thing Meghan has done in ages. Reply

also lol @ Joy's body language to Meghan. She's about ten seconds from running out of patience Reply

I love how you can tell when she gets irritated af lol she sits completely up right and rigid and has her arms extended in front of her and doesn't look at the person but looks straight ahead while speaking..... is it bad to hope for a Rosie/Elizabeth style showdown with these two?????? Reply

Whoopi is trying so hard too, lmao, but Joy will be the first to snap. Reply

Hell would be going to a wedding and getting seated at a table with Dr. Phil, Miles Teller, and Meghan McCain. Reply

so much ugly Reply

I loathe Meghan McCain but I bet after a cocktail or two she'd start dishing out DC tea. As for Teller and Dr. Phil - I'd rather shoot myself. Reply

lol @ drumpf constantly referencing his 2 years at undergrad penn back in the freaking 60's (lolx2) that he only got into cause his fam knew the admissions team as proof of his intelligence Reply

Students and alumni of UPenn are not here for Trump's bullshit. Reply

ehhhh im sure plenty of them are esp those assholes in wharton Reply

How someone like Miles Teller can make it in hollywood is beyond me. I feel like hes Crisp Rat levels of closet Republican...



Also his wife is Megan Hipwell?.... Reply

At least Crispy has some onscreen charm and charisma. Actual potatoes have more likability than Potato Teller. Reply

Ah true Reply

I hate both of those two but especially animal abuser, and oppressed white man crisp rat Reply

lmao that dog shirt, i cant

Well at least potatoman finally found his niche, because sci fi movies were not it. Reply

lol omg Reply

meghan is so dumb and self-absorbed, but she has that kind of plain awfulness that like you run into with every day people, which makes it all the more infuriating. Reply

lmao @ this accuracy Reply

whenever you comment , I have to stare at your icon for a good 2minutes.



So um ty for commenting. Reply

it’s be AGeS since i’ve seen the dr.phil show and he still looks the same Reply

I know! It’s crazy to me. When he said he’s been married 41 years, I was in shock! Reply

I mean Miles has a point. They send them out there and when they get back they arent doing nearly enough to ensure that they get psychological help after what theyve been through. Reply

Getting help is actually actively discouraged. Your ass will get discharged if they don't see you as being emotionally equipped to handle deployment. At the very least it sets you back for promotions. Reply

Sure does. Not to mention people in your own unit AND sometimes platoon marking you as the "crazy" one behind your back. Civilians really just don't understand how the military and VA really does not give a fuck. Reply

So fucked up. Wouldnt they want someone to be in the right mental space when being deployed. total disregard for people doing it the way they are. Reply

conservatives wanting to privatize the va is disgraceful. they have no problem sending these people to war but dont wanna take care of them afterward. and then they have the gall to say anything less that rah rah patriotism is disrespectful to the military. vile pigs. Reply

I actually know a veteran (he's a trumper too) who wants the VA privatized bc he thinks anything is better than a govt run one. im like.....you vote for ppl who cut the funding though...of course it's run poorly. they have no money. he just uses it as an example of needing smaller government and that the government shouldn't be responsible for things like the VA. :-/ Reply

what a stupid asshole this guy is Reply

I was friends with someone in high school who is a HUGE libertarian and didn't believe in public anything - including schools. As he went to public institutions his entire life, I pointed out that he would have never been able to afford private school if that were the case. He just fucking shrugged.



Today he works as....a county sheriff officer. The cognitive dissonance to be this stupid is mind boggling Reply

That line of thinking makes absolutely no sense to me. I can't comprehend holding those two opinions at the same time. But then, conservatives are like that I guess. Reply

https://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/maraprmay-2016/the-va-isnt-broken-yet/ Everyone should read this article about the VA. Its another conservative ploy: Reply

Yup. Republicans worship the military as an institution and are happy to use ~patriotism~ to win points, but they don't give a single damn about actual veterans. Reply

Nothing about my spouse annoys me, genuinely. However, I have a hard time believing that about Ashton Kutcher because he's peak annoying. Reply

i have nothing to say other than i want the blonde's dress lol Reply

Can we start to put the videos with Meghan as the still under a cut? Thanks. Reply

