The View interviews Miles Teller and 'Dr.' Phil
Today on The View the panel interviews Miles Teller. He is promoting two movies - 'Only the Brave' and 'Thank You For Your Service'. He's recently engaged to a model and they are trying to enjoy the moment and being engaged. The ladies ask him if there is anything that annoys him about his fiancé because Mila Kunis apparently couldn't name one thing that Ashton Kutcher does that annoys her (surejan.gif). He talks about the issues with our troops that we have no problem sending them off to war but we don't know how 'to bring them back'.
Other topics include:
-45 stating that he went to an Ivy League School and that he was a nice student and an intelligent person (lie)
-Dr Phil talks about Harvey Weinstein and Weinstein going to 'sex addiction rehab' for a mere week
Hell would be going to a wedding and getting seated at a table with Dr. Phil, Miles Teller, and Meghan McCain.
Also his wife is Megan Hipwell?....
So um ty for commenting.
Today he works as....a county sheriff officer. The cognitive dissonance to be this stupid is mind boggling
