ONTD Roundup

You got: Multidimensional witch



You fold time like a napkin in your lap; you ride gravity waves like a ripple in a pond. ‘Where’ and ‘when’ have little meaning to you because you curated a rare skill of anchoring yourself to whatever you define as your present. Boundaries and commitments disgust you — what does a time witch need with lines and rules when all the breath of time and space is at their fingertips? You like freedom and adventure, and though it gets a little lonely, you somehow find plenty of souls to dance with as you go along your way.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/anjalipatel/create-your-witch-persona-and-well-reveal-your-secret-power?origin=filqui&utm_term=.hfL9R3P3P#.csLNyRaRa : Multidimensional witchYou fold time like a napkin in your lap; you ride gravity waves like a ripple in a pond. 'Where' and 'when' have little meaning to you because you curated a rare skill of anchoring yourself to whatever you define as your present. Boundaries and commitments disgust you — what does a time witch need with lines and rules when all the breath of time and space is at their fingertips? You like freedom and adventure, and though it gets a little lonely, you somehow find plenty of souls to dance with as you go along your way.

You got : Storm summoner



You got : Storm summoner

Imagine yourself in the center of a storm, clouds circling around you as they roil with power. Now don't stop there. You're an ambitious witch who isn't satisfied with what they see or what they're given; you like to challenge and you like to be challenged. Don't satisfy yourself with making just the rain fall: pepper the earth with moonshadow and churn stardust through the air.

me 2 Reply

i hate that kind of quiz Reply

You got : Multidimensional witch

You got : Storm summoner



Imagine yourself in the center of a storm, clouds circling around you as they roil with power. Now don’t stop there. You’re an ambitious witch who isn’t satisfied with what they see or what they’re given; you like to challenge and you like to be challenged. Don’t satisfy yourself with making just the rain fall: pepper the earth with moonshadow and churn stardust through the air.



Ooooooh me likey

same. multidimensional witch



(and i definitely shoved that slider all the way over to "I'LL HEX SOMEONE IN A MINUTE")

ou got : Lorist witch



Of all the witches out there, you are the gentlest and and most sensitive. You do not use your abilities to gain, you use them to preserve and nurture, mostly through runes and songs. You can carve the entire history of the earth as you’ve seen it into the side of a mountain with a wave of your hand, and store gentle reminders of goodness in grass and bees and trees for someone stumble across if they need it. All of the good you push out into the world come backs to humanity tenfold; you’re a kind witch, a brave witch, a loved witch.





Sounds pretty accurate to what I'm like, lol.

You got : Multidimensional witch

yeee



You got : Lorist witch



Of all the witches out there, you are the gentlest and and most sensitive. You do not use your abilities to gain, you use them to preserve and nurture, mostly through runes and songs. You can carve the entire history of the earth as you’ve seen it into the side of a mountain with a wave of your hand, and store gentle reminders of goodness in grass and bees and trees for someone stumble across if they need it. All of the good you push out into the world come backs to humanity tenfold; you’re a kind witch, a brave witch, a loved witch. Reply

You got storm summoner!

I got that one too lol

You got : Multidimensional witch

You got : Multidimensional witch



You fold time like a napkin in your lap; you ride gravity waves like a ripple in a pond. ‘Where’ and ‘when’ have little meaning to you because you curated a rare skill of anchoring yourself to whatever you define as your present. Boundaries and commitments disgust you — what does a time witch need with lines and rules when all the breath of time and space is at their fingertips? You like freedom and adventure, and though it gets a little lonely, you somehow find plenty of souls to dance with as you go along your way. Reply

You got : Multidimensional witch



You fold time like a napkin in your lap; you ride gravity waves like a ripple in a pond. ‘Where’ and ‘when’ have little meaning to you because you curated a rare skill of anchoring yourself to whatever you define as your present. Boundaries and commitments disgust you — what does a time witch need with lines and rules when all the breath of time and space is at their fingertips? You like freedom and adventure, and though it gets a little lonely, you somehow find plenty of souls to dance with as you go along your way. Reply

ONTD, what beauty and skin products can you not live without?

powder for those oily af creases in mah face

what powder do you use?

My 10% AHA facial lotion.

African black soap, Benton Steam Cream, Thayer's Rose Witch Hazel toner, and The Body Shop's overnight vitamin E serum.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. I feel like I could find products that are close enough to what I use for everything except this. Nothing works as well when my skin gets really dry or damaged.

Witch hazel, glycolic acid pads, Belif moisturizer and sunscreen

cerave foaming cleanser and covergirl clump crusher mascara

Mary Kay Botanical Effects moisturizer. I love it and it's pretty much the only beauty stuff I use on a day to day basis

I can't live without my little face masks.

My curology Rx, Heroine Make mascara, Japanese toners, aquaphor, and Dr Jart's Ceramidin cream.

My moisturizer/primer before I put foundation on and then setting powder after I put it on lol.

ontd, would you date a libertarian?

i have before, but probably wouldn't now

i'd sooner date a republican

I thought this said librarian and was like "Damn, what did books do to the people above??"

Also, ha ha haha ha no



Also, ha ha haha ha no Reply

i would NEVER. did you see the shitstorm about libraries on twitter this week?

same lol

Lmao same.

lmfao i exact same train of thought

ofc not

I did. Do not recommend if you're liberal.

We were pretty good friends to start too 😕 Reply

ew

I've had to cut off ties with a friend who revealed her libertarian-supporting-Trump ways, so the answer is no.

i don't think a libertarian would date me as i would constantly lol at his opinions

no lmao

I probably would have a few years ago, but not anymore. I once dated a Republican and that was enough for me.

i'd prob fuck one, but i wouldn't date one.

lol no

I would rather be single for the rest of my life.

Fuck no. I know too many libertarian men in the south.

I'd rather never have sex again

Dated one, when I was 20 and didn't know better. However as time went on he went full on liberal so it wasn't too bad. However would never date one now.

FUCK NO.



Oh god. it would be someone being condescending to me while at the same time whining about it. Reply

My first boyfriend (when we were 15 and pretty apolitical) grew up to be a libertarian and that's bad enough, I'd never date someone who I KNEW was one!!

My last boyfriend was a libertarian who found immense pleasure in constantly making it clear how much he hated democrats and HRC and arguing with me about politics. I dumped him very quickly.

nope

LOL. I read that as Librarian!

Never

Never again

it is hard as fuck, but if you're cool with respectfully disagreeing, you'll be fine.

No unless he paid off my student loans, that's the only thing I'd sell out for.

i had such a bad break out these last 2 weeks that my derm put me back on antibiotics!!1 my week is shit thank god it's over tomorrow!

i've got two cystic pimples rn and i haven't had any in a long time.





they're usually triggered by dairy or soda but i can't recall having either! D: Reply

They're saying 50+ hours of gameplay! SO EXCITED!

I have it already downloaded! It unlocks at 11pm my time and UNFORTUNATELY my boyfriend has first dibs on it so I won't be able to play until he's done.

Is he playing it to 100% completion? That'll take some time.

our copy is arriving tomorrow! I'm not as excited for it as my bf but I'm glad there's a two-player mode (at least that's what someone told me???)

i was gonna make an ign review roundup with that, assassins creed and wolfenstein but they havent posted a wolfenstein review yet ooop. so ill wait until later or just skip that one all together.

indie pop / 2017

The Stranger Things premiere is across the street from my office tonight so I'm going to go gawk at lunch. I'm actually considering pushing back my class tonight at the gym to see the red carpet.

Aww that sounds fun!

They were on Melrose last night for a promo, people dressed up as Ghost Busters weirdly enough.



it was cute.



also I hope you get to see something :D Reply

I turned off notifications for all the messaging/social media apps on my phone and it is GLORIOUS. why didn't I do this before?

i

I like checking insta and fb once in a while when I'm bored so I don't want to delete them, but now I don't get notifs when people tag me in stupid shit so it's so nice. Reply

I removed facebook from my phone a few months ago and it's been really liberating. Reply

I deleted Snapchat and Twitter and I only have Facebook on my phone when I'm traveling. It's wonderful. The second I deleted my Twitter I already felt less stressed. Reply

i deleted my facebook and it's been the best Reply

it really is life-changing to not reach for your phone every 10 minutes. i've been happier for it. Reply

Is anyone else hating this newest IOS update? Jesus, just the fucked up keyboard layout alone is driving me NUTS. Reply

the updates have been killing my battery lately but that's the only thing I've found wrong with them. I can't get through the day without charging it halfway through Reply

It's so awful. I hate how Apple creates their own problems. Learn to leave things alone. Reply

my battery drains so quickly now and idk if this is related but, anytime i'm listening to something (itunes, spotify, podcast, etc.) it'll randomly pause or skip??? Reply

My music pauses constantly. It doesn’t matter if it’s Spotify or Apple Music. My podcasts stop too. It’s so fucking annoying. Reply

I still haven't updated bc of the complaints :/ wondering when it'll be safe to do so, if ever haha Reply

Its glitchy as shit too. Like if you home button out of a text conversation and go back in you cant scroll all the way down to the most recent messages in the convo. Makes me wanna scream. Reply

They keep asking me to update and I'm gonna hold off for as long as possible because these Apple hoes always fuck with me when they do updates. Reply

I've been hating most of the updates. My battery is so shit now lol. Reply

it's ugly, but it doesn't drain my battery since i just got an iphone 8 plus Reply

I hate it.



My husband's alarm doesn't go off anymore, and if I'm in a horizontal game and turn it off, when I hit my home button, it's still in horizontal and cropped off. Reply

Parent

It's draining my battery and idk if twitter is effected, but if I go on it, I literally watch my battery drain while I'm on it. I'm so pissed off. Reply

Listen,,, when it first came out, my 7 plus was fine. But now that they did that bug fixes update, I was like “sure, why not” and it has fucked up my phone to the max to where I need to unistall ios11. Like my phone keeps freezing and sometimes won’t even let me push my buttons, and it’s like!!! why!!!! Reply

My battery drains SO fast now and the updated podcast app is genuinely terrible. I know it was never the best but now it’s much much more irritating to use. Reply

I was trying to stop it but I couldn't. I hate the layout for the control center Reply

I hate that my web browser will auto refresh even when I’m using it. Stop it, it’s been 2 minutes. Reply

i have it, and i love it. i use swiftkey for my keyboard tho! Reply

My phone is so glitchy now. This was around the time of the update so I thought it was because I kept holding on updating my phone. Updated it and it’s still shit lol.



All apps or even my phone will just freeze. Apps will crash every so often. I’m so sick of it omg. Reply

my called my parents yesterday because they are in vegas with my grandparents till friday and my mom was well grandpa has put in 10 hours of gambleing since tuesday and he’s been up since 5am and when i called he was resting. bless him cus he’s 86 years old. they are staying at red rock resort. Reply

lol is he winning Reply

aw well I hope they are having fun! Reply

That's awesome. I hope he's having a great time.



I sometimes get Rampart and Red Rock confused. lol.



My father in law will literally blow money on video poker at Rampart it's crazy.



I'm listening to the Lorde episode of WTF with Marc Maron podcast and she is sf charming lmao i like her. she's like a cute weirdo. Reply

I'll forever love her for having that Instagram account about her onion ring ratings. Reply

I love her interviews, sometimes when I’m doing homework or something I’ll just put them on because idk if it’s just me but she has a really nice speaking voice Reply

I bought a bunch at Costco.



I'm a terrible cook, so the harder it is to fuck up, the better. Reply

I don’t have a link or anything but my go to meal for chicken thighs are chicken and dumplings ! Reply

yumm Reply

https://www.seattletimes.com/life/food-drink/recipe-piccata-chicken-gratin-1/ Super easy and really good! Reply

i don't use a recipe but this is approx right:



i also really like chicken and roast vegetables with harissa & olive oil sauce i do chimichurri chicken thighs a loti don't use a recipe but this is approx right: https://ourlifetastesgood.blogspot.co.uk/2015/11/chimichurri-chicken-thighs.html i also really like chicken and roast vegetables with harissa & olive oil sauce Reply

i just throw on some seasoning and grill 'em Reply

chalakiles Reply

http://whiteonricecouple.com/recipes/curry-coconut-milk-chicken-thighs/print/ I found this on Tastespotting a while back. IMO, it's pretty good. Reply

Don't have a recipe. I just put them in the crockpot with some spicy herbs and let them cook on low most of the day, so they end up shreddable. Good for easy meal planning, like tacos one night and chicken salad (the green kind) the next. Reply

I don't have one, but if you have a crockpot and want low ingredient dishes, then this thread has a lot of options https://www.reddit.com/r/slowcooking/comments/1dwn5z/i_guess_im_just_lazy/ Reply

Poulet a la creme. I got the recipe from watching pbs Reply

I watched One of Us last night on Netflix and it was heartbreaking Reply

That’s on my list ! Reply

Maybe I’ll get something fake notarized so I can see my work crush idk I have a hot dress on Reply

