ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, October 25, 2017:
- McDonald's is Bringing Back The Dollar Menu
- Niall Horan: I used to be like ‘I don’t believe that anxiety thing'
- Colton Haynes gives sneak peak of his Halloween costume
- WOLVES By Selena Gomez & Marshmello
- ONTD Original: 13 Fun Stories from 'The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror'
- ONTD Original: How Taylor Swift Snatched Britney Spears' Pop Team and Imitated Her Career
happy thursday everyone!
Create Your Witch Persona And We'll Reveal Your Secret Power
You got: Multidimensional witch
You fold time like a napkin in your lap; you ride gravity waves like a ripple in a pond. ‘Where’ and ‘when’ have little meaning to you because you curated a rare skill of anchoring yourself to whatever you define as your present. Boundaries and commitments disgust you — what does a time witch need with lines and rules when all the breath of time and space is at their fingertips? You like freedom and adventure, and though it gets a little lonely, you somehow find plenty of souls to dance with as you go along your way.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anjalipatel/create-your-witch-persona-and-well-reveal-your-secret-power?origin=filqui&utm_term=.hfL9R3P3P#.csLNyRaRa
Imagine yourself in the center of a storm, clouds circling around you as they roil with power. Now don’t stop there. You’re an ambitious witch who isn’t satisfied with what they see or what they’re given; you like to challenge and you like to be challenged. Don’t satisfy yourself with making just the rain fall: pepper the earth with moonshadow and churn stardust through the air.
Ooooooh me likey
(and i definitely shoved that slider all the way over to "I'LL HEX SOMEONE IN A MINUTE")
Of all the witches out there, you are the gentlest and and most sensitive. You do not use your abilities to gain, you use them to preserve and nurture, mostly through runes and songs. You can carve the entire history of the earth as you’ve seen it into the side of a mountain with a wave of your hand, and store gentle reminders of goodness in grass and bees and trees for someone stumble across if they need it. All of the good you push out into the world come backs to humanity tenfold; you’re a kind witch, a brave witch, a loved witch.
Sounds pretty accurate to what I'm like, lol.
You got : Lorist witch
BEAUTY!
Also, ha ha haha ha no
We were pretty good friends to start too 😕
Oh god. it would be someone being condescending to me while at the same time whining about it.
they're usually triggered by dairy or soda but i can't recall having either! D:
Who else is getting Super Mario Odyssey tomorrow?
Re: Who else is getting Super Mario Odyssey tomorrow?
Re: Who else is getting Super Mario Odyssey tomorrow?
RE: Who else is getting Super Mario Odyssey tomorrow?
Song of the Day: Rex Orange County - Loving is Easy feat. Benny Sings
indie pop / 2017
it was cute.
also I hope you get to see something :D
IOS 11
My husband's alarm doesn't go off anymore, and if I'm in a horizontal game and turn it off, when I hit my home button, it's still in horizontal and cropped off.
All apps or even my phone will just freeze. Apps will crash every so often. I’m so sick of it omg.
I sometimes get Rampart and Red Rock confused. lol.
My father in law will literally blow money on video poker at Rampart it's crazy.
favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
I'm a terrible cook, so the harder it is to fuck up, the better.
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/food-drink/recipe-piccata-chicken-gratin-1/
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
i don't use a recipe but this is approx right: https://ourlifetastesgood.blogspot.co.uk/2015/11/chimichurri-chicken-thighs.html
i also really like chicken and roast vegetables with harissa & olive oil sauce
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/country-captain-chicken-147
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
http://whiteonricecouple.com/recipes/curry-coconut-milk-chicken-thighs/print/
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?
Re: favorite recipe for chicken thighs?