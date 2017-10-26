well, she is a better person than i am, i wish him a slow painful death Reply

lol, that doesn't make her a better person, just a forgiving one. Reply

i'm surprised he allowed her to say no tbh Reply

I somehow stumbled upon an article about women who made sexual harassment allegations against their boss when they were doing fieldwork in fucking Antarctica. And they posted a survey where 71% of the female scientists who responded said they had been sexually harassed during fieldwork. You can literally travel to the edge of the earth and still not be in any way safe from sexual harassment and assault

Smh Reply

christ thats depressing Reply

My college professor's sister was one of them. Its heartbreaking Reply

UGH i'm not surprised tho alaska has the highest number of rapes in america i think people who are in remote areas feel kinda detached from society so they think they can get away with anything ugh makes me fucking sick Reply

As an alaskan I can testify that this is true. The isolation and the darkness allow the evil in people to come out, rape, sexual assault, and pedophilia are at epidemic levels in Alaska and it's weird how people don't seem to care that much here.



On a semi-related note, recently my sons school was renamed, because it had been named after a CONVICTED pedophile. It was ASTOUNDING how few people were interested in using the funding the change the name, because they felt tax dollars shouldn't go to that. Luckily it was changed anyway, because what kind of school district is going to continue to allow an elementary school to retain the name of a convicted pedophile??

TL;DR, wtf is wrong with people Reply

twin peaks come to life.. ughhhhh Reply

read this if you dare https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/3dx3aj/when-a-woman-is-raped-in-rural-alaska-does-anyone-care Reply

A friend of mine is a PhD geologist and...yep, she gets sexually harassed, both at her (government) office and in the field. It’s all so sad. Reply

https://grist.org/article/sexual-harassment-science-me-too-antarctica-climate-research-women/



here's the article. the geologist is my professor's sister here's the article. the geologist is my professor's sister Reply

bravo ashley. she was the first to put her name on print against him right? Reply

Good for her. I really miss Ashley Judd thrillers. Reply

Same. I could watch “Double Jeopardy” everyday Reply

yesss, double jeopardy is amazing. she was such a badass in that movie Reply

We Hate Movies brought Twisted into my life and I unironically love that movie. Reply

I've been meaning to watch the sequel to Kiss the Girls Reply

I watched Kiss the Girls and she was good in it. Reply

From what I recall, High Crimes was fairly good. Reply

Same. I loved "Double Jeopardy" as well. Reply

horrifying :( Reply

I really can't imagine how big of a person you are to have some sort of sympathy for a man like that.



But of it gives her peace... I just don't know. Reply

I truly have a hard time letting go of the stuff people have done to me. I hold grudges. I'm trying hard to let it go but I just get mad thinking about certain things.





Also, any books or podcasts that would help me get a perspective on forgiveness.



Edited at 2017-10-26 05:03 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm the same way- and i know intellectually that forgiveness is good for your own emotional well-being and can have little to do with the person who wronged you ("holding on to anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die") but I have such a hard time letting go Reply

Link

I think your feelings are your feelings, and that you can't rush an emotion. However, I find it is a lot easier to forgive someone if they have truly made amends and if they are actively striving to do things differently.



Sometimes, it takes a while to get rid of anger, and that is ok. It can live on, and there are even healthy ways of managing that.



Edited at 2017-10-26 05:10 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't believe anyone is obligated to forgive anyone. If someone seems to have truly turned around their ways, you still aren't obligated, because sometimes the harm on you will negatively affect you for the rest of your life. Not saying people shouldn't forgive, but its up to the party that was hurt to decide if a thing can or should be forgiven. Reply

For me it depends on the act.



Sometimes I have moments where I've been hurt so badly that I can't let it go but other times I have an awakening where I get this relief and strength from just knowing that the other person is OK and I'm hurting myself by holding on to the anger and making myself unhappy and that is not unhealthy. Your mental health is the most important thing. Does that other person care. Most likely not. Reply

i can't help but think of forgiveness as giving up power i don't want to give up which i know isn't healthy. its definitely something that i struggle with



also i only grew up with a religious concept of forgiveness which i don't feel is of any use to me Reply

One thing to remember is that forgiveness doesn’t mean that what the person did is OK.



Also something that helps me with getting over things is that if I stay mad or upset or hurt about something someone has done to me, I’m giving them power over me and letting them take up my time and mental space. Someone who treats me poorly doesn’t deserve that from me. Reply

that forgiveness doesn’t mean that what the person did is OK



I totally agree with this, and then I realised I wouldn't know how to describe what forgiveness actually is Reply

Forgiving is not something I've managed to do. Break my trust once and that is it. Reply

Forgiveness is hard. There are times where I think I've forgiven my ex, but then I think about him, the anger and hurt comes back and I'm reminded that no, I haven't forgiven him, and if I could, I'd punch him in his fucking face. Forgiveness isn't about the other person. Forgiving them does not absolve them of what they've done to you. As my clinical supervisor has told me; forgive but never forget. Forgiveness is for you, to give you the freedom of letting go and moving forward. I'm still working on my own as well. Reply

I don't believe grudges are as bad as people try to make it out to be. It's a good way to protect yourself.



I don't often forgive people when they commit heinous acts like this because they deliberately have done this. It's not a mental illness. It's pure evil and a person that abused their power so much until they were caught.



It's like people that are only sorry because they were caught. I don't believe Harvey and any of his ilk could be rehabilitated from this shit. Reply

i can't do it lmao i can move on in a healthy way and put things in the past but i won't forgive idk i personally prefer to cut people out of my life



obviously it depends on what is they did etc Reply

for me it's not so much abt forgiveness as it is abt being able to stop thinking abt the person/event constantly, and reaching a point where the idea doesn't cause me pain anymore & the only feelings it elicits are indifference and coldness. i hold grudges (when it comes to serious stuff, with relatively minor conflicts not so much) but mostly out of principle bc in my mind the person doesn't deserve to have my trust/friendship/love etc. back. Reply

Same. With friends for example, I will always try to be a good friend, go the extra mile be and understanding, but once you fuck me over, I'm done and will turn into a cuttroat bitch and cut you out. And even if I don't, I certainly don't forget.



I don't believe forgiveness will make me feel better, be a better person or have me sleep better at night but alas I don't believe in a God either. Once I'm done, I'm done. Reply

I'm much more inclined to forgive someone if they've made amends and have clearly changed for the better, or are at least trying. It's much harder for me to forgive someone if they haven't changed and keep doing the same shit. But i also don't think anyone has to feel obligated to forgive someone. You were wronged and how you deal with that is up to you. Reply

Me:





Edited at 2017-10-26 05:26 pm (UTC) I'm petty and vindictive so I hold grudges all the time. But I also forget a lot so it evens out I think.Me: Reply

I learned the hard way that it rings true that most people are more concerned with getting people to forget their wrongdoings than actually doing the work it takes to earn forgiveness - ESPECIALLY MEN! They'll literally add as much fake time as they can since their violations to distance themselves from what they have done - and/or try to seek "help" for a usually unrelated personal trauma of their own to gain sympathy, distract from their egregious behavior, and create the illusion that they're trying to rehabilitate themselves.



So while I do/can forgive people who have done fucked up shit to me, its something I rarely do until someone consistently proves that they're 1) truly remorseful - 2) have taken the time to make proper amends - and 3) have displayed an actual change in character.



I don't advise people to forgive without those three clauses being met - if you forgive awful shit too quickly its often no different than allowing the perpetrators to act with impunity. Its honestly reckless and can leave you even more vulnerable to the same violations as it instills in them a sense that you're open to such actions.



Edited at 2017-10-26 05:32 pm (UTC) Reply

I truly don’t know what forgiveness means in these types of situations. Does it mean you don’t care what people do? I’ve never understood it. Reply

Great question. I have a freakish memory so it’s hard for me to “forget” things even little stuff so by default I feel like I’m prone to holding grudges and so I have to actively fight against that tendency.



I’ve found two things help me. One is that I used to write the whole situation down the entire sequence in my version of what happened then throw it away. It was cathartic to get it out of my system. Not like a diary because I didn’t want the chance to refer back to it and keep rehashing it. Now, I don’t write it down, I type it in a note on phone or iPad or even a blank word doc then delete or erase when finished. I never save it. The second thing I do is repeating a positive phrase in my head over and over for a little while, if those grudge thoughts creep in, helps me switch my mind. Really anything to consciously distract myself if I feel myself getting caught up in being mad about something from whenever.



In terms of mental health, forgiveness is for the benefit of the victim, not the perpetrator, and I don’t mean that related only to her type of abuse, it’s really anything.



“You keep carrying around all that anger it’ll eat you up inside” - song lyric Reply

I've been struggling with other things in my life and have so far found affirmations to be very helpful. I'm not "cured" at all, but when I'm down down down, I repeat the affirmations and I do feel it helping. I haven't done it for long so long term things I cannot promise.



I would recommend listening to the audiobook by Louise L Hay called "I Can Do It". It has an entire chapter on Foregiveness Reply

Parent

There are certain ppl I’ll never forgive and I know it’s not healthy but I’m okay with that. It takes a lot for me to get to that point but once I’m there, there’s no going back Reply

I'm not sure forgiveness is always merited, tbh. Acceptance of matters is something I aim for, but there are some things that people have done to me (deliberate things) that I can accept but not excuse or forgive. I feel that it is indicative of their character and not mine. Reply

Parent

I feel like if the friend/boyfriend/parents or whoever it may be can understand and recognition what they did was wrong, and that you got hurt, I can maybe forgive.

Example, cheating. If your partner trivializes, justifies it or blames it on you, and can´t see that he hurt you. DONE! No forgiveness.



Edited at 2017-10-26 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I also hold a grudge but I have realized that as time goes by you kind of just let it go. Not necessarily forgive them, but you just dont get angry about it as much anymore if that makes sense?



Its also been a long time since anyone has done me wrong like that so maybe I just choose who I associate with better now and/or have grown and become more mature and just dont get myself into situations like that?



idk Reply

I don't forgive. I pretty much eventually just forget. Reply

i try to see it as, holding a grudge is only going to make me feel bad and negative in the long run - the other person may have long forgotten or not even care. i'm the same though in that i hold onto things/feelings from the past, that i may never get closure on. (like childhood bullies etc)



i do try to forgive, but i think its easier when its a person coming to you asking for forgiveness, and actually acknowledging their actions and how/why what they did or said was wrong. i also think its important for them to acknowledge why they did it, and how those issues can be fixed so it doesn't happen again. Reply

I think people conflate forgiving someone for their actions against you and moving on. I think it's totally possible to heal yourself and let go of resentments and anger while not forgiving someone. I always feel like forgiveness requires two people, one offender and one victim, but healing as a person can be done without the perpetrator. Reply

Honestly I'm the same way about grudge holding. Never once in my life has anyone been truly remorseful for some of the fucked up shit they've done to me, and as a result I don't make an effort to forgive people who aren't sorry and willing to accept what they did.



I don't really see forgiveness as a virtue (it's not a flaw, either), but I'm glad people out there have found a way to make it work for them. Sometimes I think the anger you feel from recalling your grudges isn't always a negative thing, and is there to remind you of the situation and helps you to prevent it from happening again in the future. Reply

Forgiveness is overrated most of the time tbh. Reply

I can forgive someone to a degree - I tend to go by the "fool me once" rule, generally speaking. If they do something twice to me after I'd called them out the first time, then I'm done. They're not gonna change or feel remorseful? Then I shouldn't bother forgiving them anymore, because it's obvious they don't take my feelings seriously anyway. That's basically how I handle it in friendships. Then there are people (like relatives) that I just know what to expect from them at this point; I accept that they're never gonna change or own up to what they've done, but that doesn't mean I have to forgive what they did if/when we interact again.



Personally I feel like there should be a balance. I'm all for forgiveness in terms of letting go of anger to heal yourself and no longer carry that nasty weight around, but people shouldn't use your forgiveness as a way to repeat those actions or walk all over you. It's weird, but I feel like I've forgiven the people I've cut out of my life (over smaller things, anyway) more easily because I see it as "Well they're not in my life anymore so why should I continue to be angry?" But I learned not to give them anymore chances to fuck up, either... if that makes sense. If they're still a part of my life (family, for instance) it's harder to let go of all that unless they've proven over time to have changed for the better. It also depends on WHAT you're thinking about forgiving, of course. If it's something hard for you to let go, then that's okay. I don't think it's right for anyone to dictate who and what you should forgive/let go of. Your feelings are valid either way. Reply

Great in theory but I am a very prideful person and I honestly think that harms my ability to forgive and forget peoples wrongdoings. I keep seeing it as a weakness no matter how many people keep saying you have to be strong to forgive. But I'm trying to change that tho, so I can be a better person (altough thats also motivated by pride because I wanna be able to say "I'm a better person than this bitch/asshole"). Reply

once you're on my shitlist, there ain't no going back - even family Reply

I hold grudges too. Like...I guess I can forgive someone and not be mad about it anymore for the most part, but if I think about it too much, I'll get myself mad again lmao. But if I tell someone I forgive them, I don't bring it up again. If I feel like I can't let it go, I don't forgive. Reply

if someone took the last of the ice cream I'm going to stop being mad but if someone hurt me or someone else mentally, physically or anything in between I'm not letting that anger go because it protects me from making the same mistake again or help me help someone who is being abused.



I think you can release the anger if you are allowed space from the people that hurt you and still not forgive someone for their actions. I lived in an abusive hell for 23 years before moving to the other side of the country 5 years ago and though the anger is calming down about the people who caused me such trauma I will never forgive them for that they did. I don't feel the need to. I will eventually put all of the pain away for good but I won't forgive them.





Reply

I just forget for my own sake. Like I had an ex email me out of the blue and he's all happily married and has a baby yet he was a total jerk to me. He never apologized ngl that hurt me but I moved on. Life's not fair. I want to be the one who's happily married w a baby but here I am w a non existent love life and I'm a good person 😞



I think forgiveness is an important process for YOURSELF in order to let yourself heal and move on with your life. Things that have hurt us in the past can sometimes hold us back from living in the present/moving forward. So in that regard, the whole internal process, I'm all about forgiveness. Reply

Love Ashley. Great interview. Reply

I kind of wish Diane Sawyer's voiceover hadn't drowned Ashley Judd's voice but I get why for the interest of time. Seeing her made me realize I miss her in movies Interesting read on the sex addiction defense: http://www.cbc.ca/radio/quirks/october-21-2017-1.4363723/sorry-harvey-weinstein-sex-addiction-isn-t-real-1.4363737 Reply

I want to applaud Ashley Judd Reply

what a fucking queen but i always get her confused with Gina Gershon from how to make in america smh Reply

"She forgives him because he is a "sick" man."



On one hand, it takes a lot of strength for someone to forgive a person for this shit.



On another hand—I seriously question this kind of sexual harassment / predatory behavior being treated as a "sickness" in our society. Like it's something that can be tied to mental health, substance abuse, gone to rehab for, etc.



I feel like it's such a deeply ingrained and ENCOURAGED pattern of behavior for ALL MEN in the world. Reply

Yeah I feel like saying that it's a "sickness" basically lets the person hide behind that and not take responsibility for the actions they've done. Reply

she's not wrong maybe she means spiritually sick? Reply

This whole situation has really made me reflect on all the times men have been creeps... and actually I’ve had to come to terms with actually apply the words “sexual harassment” to what men I’ve really cared about/loved have done. Just recently, it occurred to me that in college, one of my male professors (who I considered a mentor) began to follow me/stalk me on campus after we had a fight. No matter where I went, he seemed to be there, sometimes circling around the halls to meet me, sometimes showing up at a meeting he knew I would be at. In between classes, i even asked a friend to walk with me so he wouldn’t approach me. And we both were just like “ugh, so annoying, doesn’t he have anything better to do?!”. But he was trying to intimidate me! I was 20 years old, and he’s this 40 something professor trying to manipulate me into talking to him. I even told another professor about it, but they didn’t seem to think much of it. Reply

The WORST experiences with harassment I ever had was during my exchange program in college. I suffered harassment from students and faculty alike, and it was especially hard because I was there on a full scorlaship and couldn't let all that affect my grades (otherwise not only I would loose the scolarship put would also have to give all the money that was "invested" in me back). I once hid under a desk so I wouldn't be alone with another student.

It just pains me that women have come so far in getting a education but still have to deal with this sort of behaviour from men in a learning situation, always putting us on disavantage. Reply

Yes, exactly. I guess I was really naive to think that academia would be like a safer place, but no way. Reply

I feel like some times victims convince themselves their rapists are "sick" in order to deal with their experience better. It helps rationalize what happens to them. It's part of the whole "why me?" stuff. I'm not gonna blame her for framing predator behaviour as sickness because in the end is not women who decided on that narrative, is just men trying to get away with it (because "not all men" etc).



Edited at 2017-10-26 06:18 pm (UTC) Reply

I pretty much agree that it’s probably a coping mechanism, like how anyone who’s had trauma inflicted on them by another person. But I also don’t want to like belittle someone’s healing process. I guess it might be helpful to accept that human beings are often fucked up and do terrible things. I’m just not sure how that extends to forgiveness. Reply

