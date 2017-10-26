Ashley Judd on GMA
Ashley Judd appeared on Good Morning America to talk with Diane Sawyer about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.
At one point she says she had to decline having sex with him to avoid being raped.
She forgives him because he is a "sick" man.
source
Smh
My college professor's sister was one of them. Its heartbreaking
On a semi-related note, recently my sons school was renamed, because it had been named after a CONVICTED pedophile. It was ASTOUNDING how few people were interested in using the funding the change the name, because they felt tax dollars shouldn't go to that. Luckily it was changed anyway, because what kind of school district is going to continue to allow an elementary school to retain the name of a convicted pedophile??
TL;DR, wtf is wrong with people
here's the article. the geologist is my professor's sister
But of it gives her peace... I just don't know.
Thoughts on forgiveness?
Also, any books or podcasts that would help me get a perspective on forgiveness.
Edited at 2017-10-26 05:03 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Sometimes, it takes a while to get rid of anger, and that is ok. It can live on, and there are even healthy ways of managing that.
Edited at 2017-10-26 05:10 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Sometimes I have moments where I've been hurt so badly that I can't let it go but other times I have an awakening where I get this relief and strength from just knowing that the other person is OK and I'm hurting myself by holding on to the anger and making myself unhappy and that is not unhealthy. Your mental health is the most important thing. Does that other person care. Most likely not.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
also i only grew up with a religious concept of forgiveness which i don't feel is of any use to me
Also something that helps me with getting over things is that if I stay mad or upset or hurt about something someone has done to me, I’m giving them power over me and letting them take up my time and mental space. Someone who treats me poorly doesn’t deserve that from me.
I totally agree with this, and then I realised I wouldn't know how to describe what forgiveness actually is
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I don't often forgive people when they commit heinous acts like this because they deliberately have done this. It's not a mental illness. It's pure evil and a person that abused their power so much until they were caught.
It's like people that are only sorry because they were caught. I don't believe Harvey and any of his ilk could be rehabilitated from this shit.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
obviously it depends on what is they did etc
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I don't believe forgiveness will make me feel better, be a better person or have me sleep better at night but alas I don't believe in a God either. Once I'm done, I'm done.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
RE: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Me:
Edited at 2017-10-26 05:26 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
So while I do/can forgive people who have done fucked up shit to me, its something I rarely do until someone consistently proves that they're 1) truly remorseful - 2) have taken the time to make proper amends - and 3) have displayed an actual change in character.
I don't advise people to forgive without those three clauses being met - if you forgive awful shit too quickly its often no different than allowing the perpetrators to act with impunity. Its honestly reckless and can leave you even more vulnerable to the same violations as it instills in them a sense that you're open to such actions.
Edited at 2017-10-26 05:32 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I’ve found two things help me. One is that I used to write the whole situation down the entire sequence in my version of what happened then throw it away. It was cathartic to get it out of my system. Not like a diary because I didn’t want the chance to refer back to it and keep rehashing it. Now, I don’t write it down, I type it in a note on phone or iPad or even a blank word doc then delete or erase when finished. I never save it. The second thing I do is repeating a positive phrase in my head over and over for a little while, if those grudge thoughts creep in, helps me switch my mind. Really anything to consciously distract myself if I feel myself getting caught up in being mad about something from whenever.
In terms of mental health, forgiveness is for the benefit of the victim, not the perpetrator, and I don’t mean that related only to her type of abuse, it’s really anything.
“You keep carrying around all that anger it’ll eat you up inside” - song lyric
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I would recommend listening to the audiobook by Louise L Hay called "I Can Do It". It has an entire chapter on Foregiveness
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Example, cheating. If your partner trivializes, justifies it or blames it on you, and can´t see that he hurt you. DONE! No forgiveness.
Edited at 2017-10-26 06:42 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Its also been a long time since anyone has done me wrong like that so maybe I just choose who I associate with better now and/or have grown and become more mature and just dont get myself into situations like that?
idk
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
i do try to forgive, but i think its easier when its a person coming to you asking for forgiveness, and actually acknowledging their actions and how/why what they did or said was wrong. i also think its important for them to acknowledge why they did it, and how those issues can be fixed so it doesn't happen again.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I don't really see forgiveness as a virtue (it's not a flaw, either), but I'm glad people out there have found a way to make it work for them. Sometimes I think the anger you feel from recalling your grudges isn't always a negative thing, and is there to remind you of the situation and helps you to prevent it from happening again in the future.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Personally I feel like there should be a balance. I'm all for forgiveness in terms of letting go of anger to heal yourself and no longer carry that nasty weight around, but people shouldn't use your forgiveness as a way to repeat those actions or walk all over you. It's weird, but I feel like I've forgiven the people I've cut out of my life (over smaller things, anyway) more easily because I see it as "Well they're not in my life anymore so why should I continue to be angry?" But I learned not to give them anymore chances to fuck up, either... if that makes sense. If they're still a part of my life (family, for instance) it's harder to let go of all that unless they've proven over time to have changed for the better. It also depends on WHAT you're thinking about forgiving, of course. If it's something hard for you to let go, then that's okay. I don't think it's right for anyone to dictate who and what you should forgive/let go of. Your feelings are valid either way.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
RE: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I think you can release the anger if you are allowed space from the people that hurt you and still not forgive someone for their actions. I lived in an abusive hell for 23 years before moving to the other side of the country 5 years ago and though the anger is calming down about the people who caused me such trauma I will never forgive them for that they did. I don't feel the need to. I will eventually put all of the pain away for good but I won't forgive them.
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I just forget for my own sake. Like I had an ex email me out of the blue and he’s all happily married and has a baby yet he was a total jerk to me. He never apologized ngl that hurt me but I moved on. Life’s not fair. I want to be the one who’s happily married w a baby but here I am w a non existent love life and I’m a good person 😞
Edited at 2017-10-26 10:50 pm (UTC)
Re: Thoughts on forgiveness?
I kind of wish Diane Sawyer’s voiceover hadn’t drowned Ashley Judd’s voice but I get why for the interest of time. Seeing her made me realize I miss her in movies
On one hand, it takes a lot of strength for someone to forgive a person for this shit.
On another hand—I seriously question this kind of sexual harassment / predatory behavior being treated as a "sickness" in our society. Like it's something that can be tied to mental health, substance abuse, gone to rehab for, etc.
I feel like it's such a deeply ingrained and ENCOURAGED pattern of behavior for ALL MEN in the world.
It just pains me that women have come so far in getting a education but still have to deal with this sort of behaviour from men in a learning situation, always putting us on disavantage.
Edited at 2017-10-26 06:18 pm (UTC)
I'm a survivor of CSA & I don't think these people are "sick", they're opportunistic predators who get off on sexually abusing people because they can.