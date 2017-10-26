Nico looks good. Not here for Sulkin tho. Ever. Reply

I loved the comic like ten years ago. This looks bad though. Reply

i am... whelmed. Reply

this looks so 'cheap' Reply

Theyre trying to make a marvel like movie on a hulu budget. Reply

The 2 first episodes were leaked in russian two weeks ago. Reply

i watched the first 2 episodes already and they were OK but this trailer has peaked my interest more. Reply

I've seen the first two eps and liked them enough. The kids have okay chemistry. I didn't even hate Gregg Sulkin even though I hate him and Chase is my precious bb.



I am ready for literal lesbian rainbow Karolina. Not here for the inevitable shipping of her and any guy that the fandom will be into though. Reply

there should be no excuse to ship her with a boy... the comics are old, everyone knows she's a lesbian D:<

(though if the show doesn't make her gay, it's cancelled in my eyes) Reply

She's definitely gay in the show. She looks at two girls and goes rainbow.



But fandom hates lesbians and has a tendency to write them in m/f ships. I wish I was kidding but it infuriates me every time in every fandom. Reply

Does Old Lace look ok? Reply

It looks cheap, but they can't help they have a Hulu budget. Excited to see how it does. Reply

GIVE ME XAVIN!!! Reply

How come Alex's shirt with the number on it looks so cheap? You mean to tell me you couldn't find a jersey with the number one on it? If I can't trust you to go to a store to find a semi believable t-shirt then how can I trust you with special effects? Reply

I feel like were going to experience Superhero fatigue real soon. Like Marvel is flooding the goddamn market. Reply

MY SHIMMERY RAINBOW BB AHHHHHHHH Reply

I’m here for the gay and Old Lace. I had a Hulu subscription and I may get it back again because even though I like watching foreign movies on Netflix I think I may give it up. Is hulu worth if? Reply

this is the best trailer they've released so far, i might actually give it a shot now. i love the styling for nico and i'm always here for more tv lesbians Reply

I'm only watching this show because of my girl Ariela Barer. Reply

