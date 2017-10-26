Is Adele coming to Vegas?

I thought she was losing her voice? Reply

maybe thats why she is doing it? Residency would mean less travel and stress I presume, plus its a big ass payday and they said there are stipulations in the contract for her voice issues. Reply

The Wynn is a very very nice hotel tbh Reply

I agree, although I usually stay at Encore which is just a bit quieter. Reply

My broke ass can only afford the Flamingo :’( Reply

I love going in their and just take in the ambiance...working their sucks though but I love to go in their, sit and people watch. Reply

I mean I would go see her. She seems like she would good to see live Reply

So when you do a residency, do you get to live at the hotel? I want to know the logistics Reply

I think they usually pay to rent a house for the performer. Reply

I guess if you want but like Britney lives here http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3043423/Britney-Spears-moves-8-000-square-foot-three-floor-suite-Las-Vegas-just-24-hours-Elton-John-moves-out.html instead of staying at Planet hollywood where her show is at. Reply

britney flies in during her show and flies back to la after. jlo does too, all on ceasar's ent. dime. Reply

Doesn't she hate tour? this would be great for her if she does. Reply

Aren't these Vegas shows stars do, like, 90 minutes long? Reply

trailblazer Knee Reply

I saw her at what ended up being her last Wembley show before she had to cancel. She was amazing. Even though she was obviously battling with throat problems she still nailed it. Reply

She has like one uptempo song no thank you. Reply

That doesn't stop people from seeing Celine Dion is vegas Reply

srry you only like one type of music, that must be tiring Reply

for me it's not even the tempo, it's just that if i've heard an adele song, i've heard them all. Reply

honestly, this. I CONSTANTLY confuse a bunch of songs. They all follow a very similar formula/sound apart from like, 2 that i can think of. Don't dislike her by any means but *shrug* Reply

Mte. She has a lovely voice and all

But her music sucks, very bland and unimaginative. Reply

ia, she's one of those singers. She has a few stand outs but... Reply

i can't see her doing this, esp. with the vocal issues she has had in the past. i thought she said she wanted to take another break Reply

All the more reason to do it, go to vegas and pull a celine. Lip sync for your life nigtly and save your voice for the big performances. Reply

I'd def see her in Vegas but I also don't think she'd wanna raise her kid there tbh, wasn't the rumor that she wants to have another? Reply

that gif is making me laugh for some reason



does that mean the hotel is paying for her stay? that on top of $ she makes for every show sounds nice. but what does the fine print say?? Reply

Britney’s impact with the revival of residencies! Reply

This may be the safest bet for her and that dangerously unsustainable vocal technique. Reply

-Dates would be flexible in order to accomodate her ocassional vocal issues.



lmao omg. Girl needs to learn how to sing properly and then she wouldn't have "occasional vocal issues" so frequently. Reply

Amen. People go on and on about how certain pop girls have terrible technique (Demi, Ari, etc), which is true, but Adele's is even worse and is actively fucking her up physically.



But, yeah, she's such an ~amazing vocalist and savior to music. Reply

My aunt and I got into a spat about Beyoncé and Adele's technique. I was team Beyoncé. She knows what she's doing while Adele has demonstrable issues. Of all the women in pop who actively sing (no whispering), I think Adele has the worst bad habits. Reply

