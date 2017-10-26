seb 1

Is Adele coming to Vegas?




-Wynn Hotel bosses will offer the singer a 12-month residency, with Adele making half a million dollahs for every show (or $26 million in a year).
-Dates would be flexible in order to accomodate her ocassional vocal issues.
-The full offer will be presented to her representatives in January.

Source: https://twitter.com/nypost/status/922458104360513537

Would you see Adelelegend in Sin City y'all?
Tagged: ,