Is Adele coming to Vegas?
"Rolling in the Deep?" More like Rolling in the Dough! https://t.co/2Z40G5X0py— New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2017
-Wynn Hotel bosses will offer the singer a 12-month residency, with Adele making half a million dollahs for every show (or $26 million in a year).
-Dates would be flexible in order to accomodate her ocassional vocal issues.
-The full offer will be presented to her representatives in January.
Source: https://twitter.com/nypost/status/922458104360513537
Would you see Adelelegend in Sin City y'all?
But her music sucks, very bland and unimaginative.
does that mean the hotel is paying for her stay? that on top of $ she makes for every show sounds nice. but what does the fine print say??
lmao omg. Girl needs to learn how to sing properly and then she wouldn't have "occasional vocal issues" so frequently.
But, yeah, she's such an ~amazing vocalist and savior to music.