Broad City creates browser extension that censors Trump's name
Y'ALL!! introducing our T*#&p-No-More browser extension-- it bleeps out his name whereva ur surfing on the web. pic.twitter.com/5sLmUdpzkQ— Broad City (@broadcity) October 25, 2017
- The extension changes every appearence of Trump on your web browser to Tr--p
- Was released in conjunction with a Trump centered episode of Broad City where his name was bleeped out like a swear word
source
I appreciate the thought but what good is a bleeped out word really going to do?
Edited at 2017-10-26 04:15 pm (UTC)
Made me feel good, and I got a laugh and a thumbs up from a random dude on the street when I took it, so that was cool.
also just watched the most recent ep last night and i was crying, this season has been a bit slow for me but that ep was gold.
Is anyone really loving this season?
They took all this time between seasons, and ended up with the worst season yet. If I wasn't a hardcore stan, I'd would have stopped watching it second episode.
but i feel ya. they put this much extra time into a season & so my expectations where kinda high-- like how Parks & Rec put extra time into Season 3 and gave us the best season of TV ever.
I still enjoy the show, though.
but I, like Ilana, have just become a rich waitress working at a swanky sushi restaurant, so maybe that's why lol
I've rewatched the entire series recently, and tbh I feel like this season is better than 2 & 3