Broad City creates browser extension that censors Trump's name

love broad city but this is dumb as hell

wow i've never added an extension so quickly.

finally trump is defeated

Cute, but let's go back to cursing him.

I appreciate the thought but what good is a bleeped out word really going to do?

it's gonna help me laugh @ his name now more than see my anxiety spike every damn time i see the formation of those letters together.

IDK about this extension but I had one that turned Trumo pics into cheeseburgers and it would seriously brighten up my day

I have to pass the Trump Tower to get to work every day and it completely ruins an otherwise gorgeous city view. Especially at night.

i'm glad i no longer live in DC because i used to get so excited for the motorcade and maybe catching a glimpse of biden or the obama family, but now i can't imagine the feeling of dread and inconvenience i'd feel lol.

That's how I feel about Chicago. I go to school and pass the Loop regularly, and I love taking pictures, but the damn building ruins them for me. The same goes to liking Chicago pictures on Instagram.

I'm so glad toronto got rid of trump tower. It was a blight and no one wanted it when he announced it years ago and then couldn't find funding for it. When it was finally built, the parts I saw inside were so goddamn gaudy. The bathrooms were all black, including the toilet and the stalls and the lighting was low, you couldn't even see where to piss lol. I guess enough people complained because the next time I was there the lighting was brighter and reflecting on the toilet seat enough to see where the bowl was

Trump hotel used to be directly in front of my office window. Seeing that huge sign every day...ughhh.



Edited at 2017-10-26 04:15 pm (UTC)

Great minds! From my visit to NYC in June: pic.twitter.com/dtmYrsBKce — 👻🕷Eve 🎃☠️ (@eveofrevolution) September 27, 2017





Made me feel good, and I got a laugh and a thumbs up from a random dude on the street when I took it, so that was cool. I was in NYC back in June and couldn't resist (I'm lazy so I'm just embedding this tweet instead of finding the pic and uploading it again):Made me feel good, and I got a laugh and a thumbs up from a random dude on the street when I took it, so that was cool.

I was so into it for most of its first 2 seasons but now I'm so over Broad City and its brand of white feminism.

This is useless.

lol i downloaded an extension similar to this around the election that turns pics of tr*mp into a cheeseburger. it's been a wild ride.



also just watched the most recent ep last night and i was crying, this season has been a bit slow for me but that ep was gold.

I had that but it's always the same picture and it got tiring.

I'll take this excuse to talk about Broad City.



Is anyone really loving this season?

They took all this time between seasons, and ended up with the worst season yet. If I wasn't a hardcore stan, I'd would have stopped watching it second episode.

i've fallen behind-- mostly cause it's such a pain in the ass to try to watch since they don't put it on hulu or anything after it airs.



but i feel ya. they put this much extra time into a season & so my expectations where kinda high-- like how Parks & Rec put extra time into Season 3 and gave us the best season of TV ever.



I still enjoy the show, though.

They actually produced Parks s3 right after s2! They started shooting the first six episodes directly after they shot the season 2 finale to accommodate Amy's pregnancy, so they were basically just continuing to ride the momentum.

I'm loving it tbh. The only episode I wasn't feeling was "just the tips". But I've loved all the other eps especially the animated one.

I haven't been loving this season but I figure it's cause it's having growing pains because the girls are growing up. I did love the episode with Abbi's mom but everything else has been kind of "blah". Especially the sliding doors ep. That wasn't as interesting as they thought it was.

It's an okay season. It's just weird how they invested more on having celebrity guests. I liked how the previous seasons pretty much involved the two and their whacky adventures. It just seems like the new episodes revolve around the celebrity guest. I liked the first episode, but that was it. I do love Rupaul and Wanda Sykes, but they don't deliver or give their 100% as they usually do. The SAD episode was cringey just because I'm in the mental health field, and I was just judging them for being so OTT and inaccurate.

Yeah it's not that good. I was so excited for the schrooms episode but it seemed so long. I winded up skipping ahead to the end because everything in between barely got a chuckle out of me. I hope it improves again before the end of the season.

I've liked it because it's given Ilana some character growth. I love her crazy wild persona but I like that they are acknowledging that she's trying to get over a breakup and the emotional turmoil that comes of it. Abbi's story this season has been kinda meh.

i couldn't even get into the shrooms episode. so dumb

Disappointing season so far tbh. Something is off. I don't know whether it's the writing or their chemistry. I've barely chuckled. And I loved all the previous ones.

it's alright. i don't love the drab feeling of the winter setting, but i get it

agreed, this is what they came up with despite having so much time? all the episodes have felt off and i have no hope of this season improving.

agreed. I almost wondered if it was ever funny at one point and I've just grown up, haha

I haven't laughed at a single episode this season. It's so terrible and just blah.

this season might be my least favorite season thus far. i genuinely believe it'll pick up, but the shrooms episode was the only one i enjoyed and the tone has just felt super weird.

I love this season tbh ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ except maybe the twaining day episode

but I, like Ilana, have just become a rich waitress working at a swanky sushi restaurant, so maybe that's why lol

I've rewatched the entire series recently, and tbh I feel like this season is better than 2 & 3 Reply

Can someone make one that blocks all the Tomi Lahren videos??

wow, bunch a grumps in hither

my immediate reaction was grumpy but this comment made me lol

I mean, it's not as good as the Tabby Cat extension but what is? A randomized cartoon kitty every time you open a new browser window is perfect.

I have that installed! I love dressing them.

Me too. I also get excited when the kitten shows up, especially when he's on the little rocket ship.

very fun, loves it, loves them, witches unite.

