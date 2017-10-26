K-Pop superstar Taemin talks gender stereotypes in Billboard interview

he's so fine and "drip drop" slaps, can't wait to listen to this @ lunch Reply

my god he looks like a totally different person these days, but he's looking good. love what he said about the choreo, nice song/vid too. let me stan a bit. Reply

Thank you for this post. He saved kpop with this song / video.

The duo vid with Koharu still has me shaking and crying. She gave me looks I didn’t even know where possible. I wanted to get on the ground and let her walk all over me.





These little boys just had an awaking tbh. Reply

lmao this is so cute omg Reply

I love how clearly you can see it happen lmao Reply

gender non-conforming king! Reply

great video but that song is generic af Reply

Mte Reply

ugh, i love him! the album is sooo good! Reply

He looks completely unrecognizable to me! The song was good. Considering how much he's emphasizing the importance of dance here, you'd think the director would feature it more rather than do these tight cut shots of part of his torso and face. Reply

I think that's why there are 2 more versions of the video. Reply

i don't know much about kpop but i'm into it!! i'm here for any boys wanting to be soft and break gender norms call me predictable Reply

Solid song and album. Never thought Taeminie would slay me this much. Werq. Reply

I've never been a fan of K-Pop (only song I ever listened to/liked was Gee by Girls' Generation), but this song is actually really good and this guy's so god damned gorgeous and alluring. Reply

This is interesting! I didn't follow Shinee closely so I don't know much about his personality but wow he's grown up from the kid in 누나 너무 예뻐. Reply

I love this Taemin/Kai performance. They are so funny and cute as BFFs.



<3 I love them so much, the fact that they've been best friends since they were like 13 :')



this song also deals with gender roles / gender stereotypes: "Why is being sensitive the opposite of being a man?" Reply

