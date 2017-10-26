K-Pop superstar Taemin talks gender stereotypes in Billboard interview
Taemin talks 'MOVE,' gender stereotypes & pushing the boundaries of K-Pop https://t.co/YGMqF791JQ— billboard (@billboard) October 25, 2017
- On new song 'MOVE': “I wanted to go beyond what K-pop typically is perceived as, and through 'MOVE' I was able to show a concept that’s more edgy, more powerful,” “Not only that, but regardless of the gender, I believe that all of the audience will be able to enjoy and listen to this as something different from most of what’s coming out in K-pop.”
- On the 'MOVE' choreography: “My aim was to find a middle ground, mixing both masculine and feminine movements into the choreography together.” “My body shape is like that of a dancer’s,” “It’s not too masculine or overly muscular and I wanted to take advantage of that. I thought I could show the soft lines like the dance movements of a ballet dancer by adding subtlety to my choreography. I wanted to break the idea of what male performers are supposed to show, what performances girl groups are supposed to show. I really wanted to break those labels, showing that dance is a form of art.”
- On the video's masked scenes: “I really wanted my fans to understand that outer appearances really don’t matter. A lot of K-pop fans tend to react to what is shown on the outside due to appearances, and influenced by Sia, I wanted my fans to see that what I bring on the inside is more important than the outside.”
- On pushing K-Pop's boundaries: “K-pop has already entered the spotlight and it’s reached the top of its popularity so there’ll be a tipping point when it comes down one day, in the future,” “So I feel that many artists, including myself, need to focus on bringing different styles of music and new things to the market rather than just focusing on what we’ve always done. Our aim should be to develop K-pop in a way that makes it more stable and less inclined to fluctuate musically.”
source: 1, 2, 3, 4
The duo vid with Koharu still has me shaking and crying. She gave me looks I didn’t even know where possible. I wanted to get on the ground and let her walk all over me.
These little boys just had an awaking tbh.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
this song also deals with gender roles / gender stereotypes: "Why is being sensitive the opposite of being a man?"
the choreo really makes the song imo and i love the androgynous looks in the video