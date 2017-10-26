Brad Pitt Dating Ella Purnell
Brad Pitt is reportedly dating 21-year-old actress Ella Purnell https://t.co/dmCAosPGxZ— Metro (@MetroUK) 20 października 2017
* Brad Pitt (53) dating 21-year-old british actress Ella Purnell (played young Maleficent)
* Ella told friends that Brad always been her No. 1 celebrity crush
* Angelina is not taking the rumours of this new romance very well
source
The source says it’s only a rumor not to be taken seriously plus she already denied it
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:39 pm (UTC)
whatisthetruth.gif
Gross. Is he doing this out of spite or something? Because that's what it looks like.
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:07 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:09 pm (UTC)
she can say goodbye to that gig.
And even this source says it’s a rumor not to be taken seriously