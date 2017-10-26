Rita Ora on working with Terry Richardson
From her latest Guardian interview: “I loved his collection of photography, I loved his book with Lady Gaga, the shoot was my choice and it was totally my suggestion,” “I can only talk about my experience of working with him: it was a relaxed day and I had the time of my life. At the time, I wasn’t aware of the accusations.” “If I was aware of any of the accusations against Terry I would of course have rethought my decision.”
source
also I once got linked to his nsfw tumblr I don't think I've ever noped out harder in my life, gag
someone willingly sits out there collecting pictures of terry with his d out???
never knew this about her, but she did say she wasn't abused
Then again, I'm sick of talking about other people's reactions to abuse instead of the abuse itself. And this disgusting behavior is so ingrained in the entertainment industry, it seems impossible not to have worked with some problematic director, photographer, actor, etc.
Unless you're like my boyfriend-- who had no idea who Terry Richardson even was-- then you have no excuse. The way I explained him to my bf was an overhyped sexual predator known for his shitty overexposed white backdrop photos that people use in magazines for some reason.
Should have blamed #management
tw for talk of sexual assault, obviously.
i once saw him outside my school in NYC and i was disgusted by the idea that he may be there to try to "recruit" some of the girls at my school for his shitty photos (i went to a fashion school that was known for having a high population of females and so we'd CONSTANTLY have creeps hanging around outside)