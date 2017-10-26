CL

Rita Ora on working with Terry Richardson



From her latest Guardian interview: “I loved his collection of photography, I loved his book with Lady Gaga, the shoot was my choice and it was totally my suggestion,” “I can only talk about my experience of working with him: it was a relaxed day and I had the time of my life. At the time, I wasn’t aware of the accusations.” “If I was aware of any of the accusations against Terry I would of course have rethought my decision.”

source
Tagged: , , ,