she inspires me to get married to a famous man for my come up <3 Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

... who did she piss off in the vogue video thumbnail department? Reply

Thread

Link

mte 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



ikr serving poot-realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love her!!!



i was curious about the house since i always see it in her snaps but never understand what's where lol. not a fan of the light wooden kitchen design though. Reply

Thread

Link

same. and that house is even prettier than i imagined. i want it -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want that backyard and those green velvet couches 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

that is pretty much my dream kitchen tbh, that stove top is perfect Reply

Thread

Link

her house is magnificent, omg Reply

Thread

Link

luna is the cutest baby Reply

Thread

Link

The built-ins in the kitchen. So jealous.



And Luna is one of the cutest kids ever. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know her mom actually lived with her. so are her parents divorced? also wtf is that piano colour? Reply

Thread

Link

i think i remember her mentioning her mom and dad are still together and happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she just lives with them as grandma duty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She lived with them before they had Luna. If I was rich, I'd literally pay someone else to be my mom instead of moving my mom in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's very common for Asian children to take care of their parents once they have their own family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww Luna! :D



I love Chrissy, and idgaf. I love her cook book! Reply

Thread

Link

I love it too. And she just shot photos for the second one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like their house, especially with the afternoon light damn Reply

Thread

Link

I want a baby like Luna. OMG She is so adorable! I love the family! Reply

Thread

Link

I love how she shares in the end. Ugh, my heart! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! Almost makes me want a baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

baby Luna is so cuuuuuuuuuuute Reply

Thread

Link

Baby Luna is the cutest. Reply

Thread

Link