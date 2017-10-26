I would be so boring at this game because i would answer the questions but lie every time.



I hate the idea of being "forced" to eat something. I don't even like it when my family puts more food on my plate when i haven't finished eating. I would hate to be on a show where i had to eat something quickly for a challenge even if it was my favourite dish.

same about being forced to eat. i went on a date w this guy who kept trying to make me eat more dinner when i was full?? he actually said "just take 2 more bites!" i was like buddy, this is not endearing me to you

Eeeek, that sounds awful. As if dates aren't awkward enough already 😣

I would try deep fried butter once

They have that heartattack burger at the LA county fair every year and every year I think about trying it and talk myself out of it lol

But i also eat pizza with bacon as a topping so a bite of bacon-wrapped pizza wouldn't be awful

That heart attack donut burger looked so fucking delicious. And that bacon wrapped pizza? I was furious when she took a tiny bite and THREW AWAY THE ENTIRE SLICE. I'd eat it out of her trash.

I went on a brief youtube journey over deep fried butter and they sell a funnel cake bacon queso burger





so much yum I want to try! there's a reason to go to a fair now!

all of this is gross af

I'd try everything from this video. Ideally I'd go with at least 3 other friends so we could split it.

Texas was a mistake.

this is the type of shit i want to go to america for. i saw a picture on reddit the other month too that had a picture of a state fair that sold a BUCKET(!!!) of cookies. amazing.

Please, just tell who the awful guest was. Graham always mentions who was shit lmao.

Fuck him for that stupid Weinstein joke

From enabling Harvey Weinstein for decades to embracing an anti Semite like Galliano, eating a bulls testicle is probably a palate cleanser for Anna Wintour. And why are we still entertaining James Corden?



Edited at 2017-10-26 02:00 pm (UTC)

James Corden is like a joke that stuck and now we're left trying to take it away

corden is cancelled for being all chummy w spicer at the emmy's and his tasteless weinstein joke

lmao I would eat the donut burger probably

I would love this game if it was anyone other than James hosting it....

ok like pickled pigs feet and thousand year old egg is not.... fast food OR disgusting... so........

Deep fried butter? Who comes up with this stuff? Why do we need to deep fried butter? Why?.



Reply

Some people are naturally thin and want to be fat, sis.

Stop this skinny shaming.



Stop this skinny shaming. Reply

