SVU Promo for 19x06: Peter Scolari Guest Stars!

Peter Scolari guest stars as shady man who runs a high end treatment facility for "troubled girls" (I'm not sure what they mean by that). But, because that actually sounds kind of interesting, and because we can't have nice things, it'll be a "Rollins goes undercover" episode, so make of that what you will.

ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? What do you think about Brooke Shields so far? Also, I was joking last week, but they totally copied that S10 episode down to a letter! Same exact plot! Couldn't they have switched it up a little? At least Carisi looked handsome. That is all I ask.
