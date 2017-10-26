SVU Promo for 19x06: Peter Scolari Guest Stars!

Episode was boring. No Barisi, they apparently cut a Carisi scene and god I don’t give a fuck about Liv’s grandma drama. Reply

Thread

Link

ia bb. the "perp" was obvious literally from the first moment, and i was so looking forward to that carisi plotline that was cut, and all we got was 20 minutes of benson and the grandma. pass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love benson and all but I really don’t give a fuck about Noah drama :( Reply

Thread

Link

bb ikr? even benson lovers have to be getting tired of this. it's so stale! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, idk why they can't just give her a family life, put it away and focus on work, which is what i actually wanna watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP how is this season so far? I'm an SVU fan (and I liked the second most recent season a lot, mostly bc of Carisi) but last season was such a mess that I haven't started this season yet. Is it worth it?



Like I like "standard SVU mess", just not to the level of last season if that makes sense lol. Reply

Thread

Link

bb it makes perfect sense to me!



listen, last season was shitty. i had to struggle to sit through it (and ngl i mostly did because of these posts, i didn't want to stop making them so i'd be forcing myself to watch the episodes just so i could answer your questions lmao)



so, with that standard in mind ("better than s18 but still not good"), imo this season is decent. definitely watchable, nowhere near as terrible as s18. it's not as good as s17 imo (which i thought was actually good) but carisi is in in a nice amount, and the writing is a little better, so if you're worried it'll be more of the same shit, there's no need to worry. in fact "standard SVU mess" is the perfect way to describe it. keep your expectations low, but start watching imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ok, thank you. I'll start again. I miss participating in these posts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol enjoy bb! and aw, these posts are fun for me too. it's like, we're still watching this mess, but at least we have each other to talk to! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t mind this season. I find it way better then season 18, but the continued bullshit with Noah is what pisses me off.



I hate that we can’t get a look into other personal lives like Carisi or Barba. The worthy ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This episode pissed me off so much.



1. It copied it exactly

2. What in the world were they thinking just sending her home with a bunch of people without a dna test or any evidence that she is the girl they thought she was. Like ok here’s your family maybe. At least the last episode that did this the girl had a tattoo they could match.

3. The brother was a child he would not be sent to prison for a crime committed as a child he could not have been held responsible why was he in a jumpsuit at the end.

4. Brooke Shields is a stranger to Liv but she lets her into her home and then leaves her alone with Noah (at the end of the ep Noah and Brooke are walking to Noah’s bedroom while Liv stays in the living room). You are literally letting a stranger who wants to take your child alone with your child.



FUCK THIS EPISODE Reply

Thread

Link

MFTE!



i was shocked they copied the other episode so completely, right up until the ending i was hoping they'd do a twist and have the dad be the killer or something, at least.



and MFTE!!! why would they even tell the family without being sure? why put them through that?



IKR??? that was so long ago, the brother would have been, like, 10!



lmao the brooke shields stuff makes no sense. one minute benson is yelling ~you can't have my child~ and then she's like "oh here's my son, why don't you take him out for a walk?"



mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its funny..Benson is becoming my least favorite character on the show, thanks to the continued shoving of her personal drama every week. With all the shit Noah is going through, maybe he should be taken away. Idk...that poor babysitter deserves OT to the max for dealing with Bensons daily shit.



They got the family drama right with Fin and his son, why can’t they do that with Benson? Less is more.



I actually like Rollins, because I like that she isn’t afraid to question Olivia when she is being selfish and shit. Plus, her partnership with Carisi has truly grown on me.



Carisi is truly the definition of a pure cinnamon roll that needs to be protected at all cost. How much shot, are you going to put him through mentally/emotionally before he bursts? Carrying the dead child, guns pointed at his head, the church debacle, etc...that mother was right: Carisi is an angel.



Looking at the episode description for next week, I kind of hope they switch the secondary plots and carisi’s run in with the reporter is next week. Reply

Thread

Link

ia ia. i've had enough of benson to last me a lifetime. and lmao every time she talks to "lucy" (the babysitter) i'm like... is she a live-in babysitter now? she's always there.



ikr? but wasn't fin's son having a baby, like, 2 years ago? did that ever happen?



rollins is actually good this season imo, but she's like a totally different character. it seems like they reboot her every 2 years, and i can never figure out who she's supposed to be.



lmao carisi at this point should be emotionally devastated and in the fetal position at all times. poor guy. but omg when the mom called him an angel i was like "yes he is"



omg i would love that, but i was assuming he'd talk to a reporter about this case, the missing girl. idt they could switch that. unless, of course, they talked about something else, more generic, which could be moved around. idk idk but i hate how they keep deleting carisi scenes :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am really liking last season and season 19 Rollins so far. Honestly, getting her away from Amaro/Declan was the best thing. I also want more scenes with Jesse and Carisi. Those little moments are great for the show, not this “how much more therapy will Noah need growing up” escapades.



We need a real LT for this core...like Van Buren or Captain Cragen back. They knew their role, helped out when needed and were actual bosses. None of this “my personal life above everything else” caca 💩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, they're making her more responsible and less "why is this woman still allowed to carry a badge?" and i hate how, this season, we're only seeing noah and benson when it comes to the squad's personal lives. we saw carisi's sister that one time, and barba's mother, and rollins's baby and sister, and fin's son. now it's all about benson.



mte lol. it's weird when the lead is playing that supervisory role, which is usually more in the background wit less sceentime. it throws the show off balance imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

19...



x6.



no offense, but it was time for the urn at least 4 seasons ago. Reply

Thread

Link

lol when i type the episode number i have to stop and think "how is this possible???"



and it was time for the urn about 9 seasons ago imo. at this point, we're in zombie show territory. last night they redid an episode from season 10 almost word for word, same case, same twist, and i doubt anyone realized. that's how long it's been on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was being generous b/c--even though i only watch on demand when i visit my mom now--this show has such a special place in my heart, lol.



i do love that mariska genuinely loves playing olivia and is the heart of the show...but i think it might be time for her to start figuring out how to let go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollll aw, i know that feeling bb!



and ita ita. i think they all want to break that "longest running drama" record which is 21 seasons. so just a handful more, lol. after that, they'll probably end it. *probably* because it's still doing relatively well in the ratings, so you never know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last night's episode was such a bore and a copy/paste. They could have mixed it up a bit and have the son be missing, not a daughter Reply

Thread

Link

lol how dare you, they switched the genders of the killer, in the first ep the sister did it, now it was the brother!



srsly tho that was embarrassing. didn't anyone remember? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

olivia benson serving selena gomez realness with her constant whisper talking. has anyone else noticed this??? Reply

Thread

Link

omg YESSS. every time she's trying to act all ~emotional~ she starts whisper-talking! it's hilarious tbh. idk why she does it. probably because no one around her is willing to say "sis, tone that down" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but how will u know how much she cares if she doesn't whisper-talk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link