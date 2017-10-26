SVU Promo for 19x06: Peter Scolari Guest Stars!
Peter Scolari guest stars as shady man who runs a high end treatment facility for "troubled girls" (I'm not sure what they mean by that). But, because that actually sounds kind of interesting, and because we can't have nice things, it'll be a "Rollins goes undercover" episode, so make of that what you will.
ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? What do you think about Brooke Shields so far? Also, I was joking last week, but they totally copied that S10 episode down to a letter! Same exact plot! Couldn't they have switched it up a little? At least Carisi looked handsome. That is all I ask.
I love benson and all but I really don’t give a fuck about Noah drama :(
Like I like "standard SVU mess", just not to the level of last season if that makes sense lol.
listen, last season was shitty. i had to struggle to sit through it (and ngl i mostly did because of these posts, i didn't want to stop making them so i'd be forcing myself to watch the episodes just so i could answer your questions lmao)
so, with that standard in mind ("better than s18 but still not good"), imo this season is decent. definitely watchable, nowhere near as terrible as s18. it's not as good as s17 imo (which i thought was actually good) but carisi is in in a nice amount, and the writing is a little better, so if you're worried it'll be more of the same shit, there's no need to worry. in fact "standard SVU mess" is the perfect way to describe it. keep your expectations low, but start watching imo.
I hate that we can’t get a look into other personal lives like Carisi or Barba. The worthy ones.
1. It copied it exactly
2. What in the world were they thinking just sending her home with a bunch of people without a dna test or any evidence that she is the girl they thought she was. Like ok here’s your family maybe. At least the last episode that did this the girl had a tattoo they could match.
3. The brother was a child he would not be sent to prison for a crime committed as a child he could not have been held responsible why was he in a jumpsuit at the end.
4. Brooke Shields is a stranger to Liv but she lets her into her home and then leaves her alone with Noah (at the end of the ep Noah and Brooke are walking to Noah’s bedroom while Liv stays in the living room). You are literally letting a stranger who wants to take your child alone with your child.
FUCK THIS EPISODE
i was shocked they copied the other episode so completely, right up until the ending i was hoping they'd do a twist and have the dad be the killer or something, at least.
and MFTE!!! why would they even tell the family without being sure? why put them through that?
IKR??? that was so long ago, the brother would have been, like, 10!
lmao the brooke shields stuff makes no sense. one minute benson is yelling ~you can't have my child~ and then she's like "oh here's my son, why don't you take him out for a walk?"
mess.
They got the family drama right with Fin and his son, why can’t they do that with Benson? Less is more.
I actually like Rollins, because I like that she isn’t afraid to question Olivia when she is being selfish and shit. Plus, her partnership with Carisi has truly grown on me.
Carisi is truly the definition of a pure cinnamon roll that needs to be protected at all cost. How much shot, are you going to put him through mentally/emotionally before he bursts? Carrying the dead child, guns pointed at his head, the church debacle, etc...that mother was right: Carisi is an angel.
Looking at the episode description for next week, I kind of hope they switch the secondary plots and carisi’s run in with the reporter is next week.
ikr? but wasn't fin's son having a baby, like, 2 years ago? did that ever happen?
rollins is actually good this season imo, but she's like a totally different character. it seems like they reboot her every 2 years, and i can never figure out who she's supposed to be.
lmao carisi at this point should be emotionally devastated and in the fetal position at all times. poor guy. but omg when the mom called him an angel i was like "yes he is"
omg i would love that, but i was assuming he'd talk to a reporter about this case, the missing girl. idt they could switch that. unless, of course, they talked about something else, more generic, which could be moved around. idk idk but i hate how they keep deleting carisi scenes :/
We need a real LT for this core...like Van Buren or Captain Cragen back. They knew their role, helped out when needed and were actual bosses. None of this “my personal life above everything else” caca 💩
mte lol. it's weird when the lead is playing that supervisory role, which is usually more in the background wit less sceentime. it throws the show off balance imo.
x6.
no offense, but it was time for the urn at least 4 seasons ago.
and it was time for the urn about 9 seasons ago imo. at this point, we're in zombie show territory. last night they redid an episode from season 10 almost word for word, same case, same twist, and i doubt anyone realized. that's how long it's been on.
i do love that mariska genuinely loves playing olivia and is the heart of the show...but i think it might be time for her to start figuring out how to let go.
and ita ita. i think they all want to break that "longest running drama" record which is 21 seasons. so just a handful more, lol. after that, they'll probably end it. *probably* because it's still doing relatively well in the ratings, so you never know.
srsly tho that was embarrassing. didn't anyone remember?