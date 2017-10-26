How Many Good Movies Has George Clooney Directed, Really?

I didn't see nary one black person in the promo so I was shocked to read what it was about



Yeah, i’m confused because none of this was shown in the trailer i kept seeing at the cinema. Reply

Yeah based on the trailers I saw I assumed it was a mob movie and Matt Damon’s character was trying to keep the fact that he was a mobster secret or something Reply

That's what I thought it was about! Reply

this is the first i'm reading of that being the plot and i'm so confused Reply

Same, I was really confused reading that. Reply

ikr? i had no idea! Reply

Charlie Kaufman wasn't pleased with 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." Reply

I've seen Monuments Men and it was absolutely dreadful. Sooooooooooooo boring Reply

The Monuments Men was so bad

such a shame, the topic is super interesting Reply

Mte

And I remember Clooney saying he was gutted when it flopped...well here seems to be get another flop Reply

I enjoyed Idles of March Reply

i've had confessions of a dangerous mind on my filmstruck watchlist forever, i'm realizing now i've seen none of his films Reply

It’s not bad. I enjoyed it. Reply

how big is drew barrymore's role? she's the main reason i was interested altho i also love rockwell Reply

I've never seen a single movie directed by George Clooney, not because I h8 him or anything but because none of them have interested me in the sliiightest. Reply

mte, the majority of these are movies i'd only watch if my dad wanted to see them lol Reply

I haven’t seen any of his films because I ain’t have time for a lame ass white actor turned lame ass white director



Edited at 2017-10-26 03:10 pm (UTC)

yeah tbh my eyes were glazing over reading the plot summaries of his films. Reply

He’s terrible at everything Reply

I don't think I've seen any of his movies he's directed.



And I'm not a huge fan of his acting. But one of my favorite movies is O Brother, Where Art Thou, and I think he was great in that. Reply

I also have a huge soft spot for his Ocean's Eleven. Reply

Here's a rule people should follow: if a Coens Brothers script is not directed by them, odds are it sucks and they just handed it off to someone else so do not see it. Reply

good night and good luck is so good tho Reply

smh now i want to watch it, damn you Reply

ia Reply

I completely forgot it was directed by him, it's so good. Now I wanna rewatch. Reply

It is pretty good. I gave it a chance and random and was surprised. Reply

hot take but ben affleck is a better director than clooney imo. he is also trash, of course, but imo it's funny how clooney is considered ~acclaimed~ but hasn't really done all that much, acting-wise or as a director. most of it is hype. affleck has actually made watchable films.



best clooney film: if i had a gun to my head, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (just for sam rockwell's performance)

best clooney performance: syriana Reply

Syriana is tied with Michael Clayton for me, he killed it in both of them. Reply

ita, that would be my second choice. surprisingly good performances. Reply

IA about Affleck.



I watched that crime thriller he did with his gross brother and it was such an airport novel story but... done super well, I have to admit Reply

lol I know I hate to admit it, but of the four movies Ben's directed, three hold up really well compared to how much Clooney's directed. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I kinda couldn't believe how much the Coens were ripping off their own work with the Matt Damon plot (he and sister-and-law Julianne Moore are having an affair, so they hired those two dudes to kill his wife [also Julianne], but now the $$$ isn't coming fast enough, etc). And there's even a scene with the kid's hiding in the closet with a gun, and I was SURE they were about to replicate that amazing moment in Burn After Reading when Brad Pitt gets hilariously murdered. But they didn't. He's very hit or miss; I saw Suburbicon the other day and it's a real snooze. It's part Fargo and part Far From Heaven, but it totally doesn't work as a combo and there's kind of no real...point. The message is ultimately, like, "the suburbs can be sinister and also racism is stupid."Oscar is the best part, obviously. Reply

he's why i'll prob watch it once it's online, i finally finished reading annihilation last night and i cannot wait to see what he does w his role in that Reply

I loooooved Good Night and Good Luck, Ides of March and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, but I haven't seen the rest.



P.S. OP, it's Ides, not Idles lol Reply

Just changed it, thanks bb Reply

