How Many Good Movies Has George Clooney Directed, Really?

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

Good Night and Good Luck (2005)

The Monuments Men (2014)

(which can probably be said for many of Clooney films he has directed)

Sources

With his 6th directional effort, George Clooney'sopens this weekend. The film stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac and was 'one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2017'. The film 'is based on a Coen Brothers script' about a black family being ran out of their neighborhood by 'angry white suburbanites' that takes place in the 1950s. The movie premiered at the film festivals in Venice and Toronto and...bombed. The movie is currently at 38% on Rotten Tomatoes and thoroughly destroyed by top critics as the NY Post's Sara Stewart calling the film “bizarrely tone-deaf” and New York Magazine's David Edelstein stating “I frankly don't know why Suburbicon happened. I do know that pulpy black comedy combined with a straight-ahead story of racism translates into sanctimonious pulp”. So withbeing a misfire, Decider asks the question:This is Clooney's directing debut and to many his most often forgotten film. Starring Sam Rockwell (who gave a fantastic performance) as game show host Chuck Barris. The movie had favorable reviews such as “Who would've thought a movie about Chuck Barris could be so rich and entertaining?” from Eric Harrison (). But other critics asKenneth Turan weren't that impressed saying, “A film so tedious that it is impossible to care whether that boast is true or not”.Clooney's second film is by far his most successful movie that garnered 6 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Screenplay (Clooney and Grant Heslov co-wrote) and Best Director. This black-and-white film portrayed 'the conflict between veteran radio and television journalist Edward R. Murrow (played by the underrated David Strathairn) and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin'. This film is universally praised by critics where it's has a Fresh 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.Just as, Clooney's fifth effort was also touted for awards season in 2014 and starred Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and Bill Murray. But also asit also bombed with critics (however it did gross over $150 million at the box office) as Film.com's William Goss states, “A frustratingly flat film that drifts from moment to moment with a curious lack of urgency and an overbearing sense of self-importance”.Rotten Tomatoes - 1