Mr. Robot 3x04 Promo "eps3.3_m3tadatapar2"
Dom has a close call; Elliot chases himself with Darlene on the lookout; Mr. Robot doesn't have a need for Swede; and Angela gets savage AF.
Let's talk about tonight's episode! We finally get to see what happened that night!!
Source
I can't believe the Dark Army/F Society would be so careless as to miss the bullet casing when it was pretty much in plain sight.
Damn, you White Rose! Imposing 45 on us!
LOL @ the "inconceivable!" guy being the Dark Army's psychologist.
LMAO @ the Swedish fish.
The characters are becoming too fucking crazy for me, idk. Between Angela becoming an emotionless zombie, Darlene is now just afraid of everything, Tyrell being extra crazy, Irving being a walking New York stereotype. I'm not feeling this season yet.
Really? I thought after seeing Cisco get shot by the Dark Army and being pretty much owned by Dom and the FBI, it made sense to me that Darlene's panic attacks/anxiety would come back again in full force. And Tyrell isn't nearly as crazy as he was back when he was beating up hobos on the street for money and fucking rando admin assistants lol. The only one who sticks out is Angela, but whatever White Rose told her during that crazy-ass 8-bit computer room must have changed something in her.
the whole haggard incognito lumberjack look was superb tbh
"not that I'm a fan of murdering and shit 'cause I respect life and all"
the shot of Elliot's intestines was so rude!! between that and Joanna's scalp last week I'm hoping that's not gonna be a trend this season lol.
I thought Elliot had very cute intestines (read: looked fake/too clean). Joanna's brain was... less cute. I gagged a little when I saw that. Between that and the Cisco needle-in-the-finger were just tooooo much.
Edited at 2017-10-26 11:34 am (UTC)
Also, they need to keep non suit wearing/bearded!Tyrell. I know they had to bring it back so he could look good for Elliot but he looks so much better as a lumberjack.
Edited at 2017-10-26 01:11 pm (UTC)
But I was happy that my boy Tyrell had almost an whole episode of just him.
he needs more love.