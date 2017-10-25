[ So much happened! ] Ugh, bb Cisco. :'(



I can't believe the Dark Army/F Society would be so careless as to miss the bullet casing when it was pretty much in plain sight.



Damn, you White Rose! Imposing 45 on us!



LOL @ the "inconceivable!" guy being the Dark Army's psychologist.



LMAO @ the Swedish fish.

The great thing about this show is that I can try not to watch so I can marathon it, then read spoilers anyway (because I'm weak) and then still walk away none the wiser as to what has actually happened. Reply

Right? I haven't actually even started this season, but I still read allllll the spoiler tags because I know I won't have a clue anyway. Reply

Shit, did I miss something? Where was the bullet casing? Reply

Tyrell and Elliott sex scene plz. Tyrell always looked really strange but the whole lumberjack thing was doing it for me.



The characters are becoming too fucking crazy for me, idk. Between Angela becoming an emotionless zombie, Darlene is now just afraid of everything, Tyrell being extra crazy, Irving being a walking New York stereotype. I'm not feeling this season yet. Reply

Omg... So much lust on Tyrell's end. Mariah Carey - Obsessed.mp3



Really? I thought after seeing Cisco get shot by the Dark Army and being pretty much owned by Dom and the FBI, it made sense to me that Darlene's panic attacks/anxiety would come back again in full force. And Tyrell isn't nearly as crazy as he was back when he was beating up hobos on the street for money and fucking rando admin assistants lol. The only one who sticks out is Angela, but whatever White Rose told her during that crazy-ass 8-bit computer room must have changed something in her. Reply

I was a bit sad when he shaved it off. But yeah, I will 100% support any Tyrell/Elliot. Reply

ahh i just really love tyrell



the whole haggard incognito lumberjack look was superb tbh Reply

I've never cared for Tyrell but the lumberjack look really did work for him. I was sad when he shaved and put the suit back on (gotta look his best for Elliot!!) Reply

I loved the little Leon scene we got

"not that I'm a fan of murdering and shit 'cause I respect life and all"



the shot of Elliot's intestines was so rude!! between that and Joanna's scalp last week I'm hoping that's not gonna be a trend this season lol. Reply

The episode was like... a payoff for all the stuff Elliot's perspective missed out on.



I thought Elliot had very cute intestines (read: looked fake/too clean). Joanna's brain was... less cute. I gagged a little when I saw that. Between that and the Cisco needle-in-the-finger were just tooooo much. Reply

watching now. this is like twin peaks s3 e8 without the 2001 scenes Reply

yikes how are already at episode 4 Reply

i'm gonna catch eventually but these comments are making me excited



Edited at 2017-10-26 11:34 am (UTC) Reply

Gotdamn, this show is good. Bearded Tyrell was really doing it for me. Reply

Sam Esmail is Tyrelliot trash and I can’t believe Mr. Robot shut it down. Rude.



Also, they need to keep non suit wearing/bearded!Tyrell. I know they had to bring it back so he could look good for Elliot but he looks so much better as a lumberjack.



Edited at 2017-10-26 01:11 pm (UTC)

IA with everything in this comment. Reply

TYREEEEELL! he always looks so good Reply

