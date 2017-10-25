Eminem Back with Revival!?? Drop hints of new album with fake website!
Eminem's manager posted a seemingly innocent picture of Yelawolf's album on instagram with a poster for an organization called Revival in the background.
Stans caught on quickly and went to the "website": http://askaboutrevival.com and saw that it was a parody website with Eminem subtle hints throughout the site. Like a backward E in the name of the "drug", or the catchphrase "seize the moment" and this "drug" is to treat Atrox Rithimus, which isn't actually a thing.
If you call the number to the site you will get the message that is under the cut!
Rumour has it the album will be out Nov 17th!! I DIEEEEEEEEE!
source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BarzJBNnFOG/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tByfiyW-VUk
http://askaboutrevival.com
Stans caught on quickly and went to the "website": http://askaboutrevival.com and saw that it was a parody website with Eminem subtle hints throughout the site. Like a backward E in the name of the "drug", or the catchphrase "seize the moment" and this "drug" is to treat Atrox Rithimus, which isn't actually a thing.
If you call the number to the site you will get the message that is under the cut!
Rumour has it the album will be out Nov 17th!! I DIEEEEEEEEE!
source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BarzJBNnFOG/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tByfiyW-VUk
http://askaboutrevival.com