Colton Haynes gives sneak peak of his Halloween costume
Colton Haynes' insane first Halloween costume is sure to give you nightmares! https://t.co/mBG65XZmcq pic.twitter.com/mJHTO1mfA6— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 25, 2017
- Noted attention whore Colton Haynes is known for his....controversial Halloween costumes.
- He's gone as Princess Fiona, Miss Piggy, Ursula the Sea Witch, among others.
- He also has gone as Kanye West and Gandhi in blackface, which is NAGL
@ColtonLHaynes know how to twerk !! 😂 #Halloween #ColtonHaynes pic.twitter.com/moV9v2ckQb— Serial Watcher (@Watchingtiime) October 25, 2017
Source 1, Source 2, Source 3
ESTOY ASUSTADA
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:28 am (UTC)