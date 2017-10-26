Kellogg's apologizes for racially insensitive Corn Pops cereal box artwork
- The Marvel Comics' Black Bolt writer called out Kellogg's, tweeting: "yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…"
hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017
- Kellogg's later released this statement: "Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority. We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely. The package artwork has been updated and will begin to appear on store shelves soon as it flows through distribution."
Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon.— Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017
- Some self-proclaimed deplorables replied that Kellogg's shouldn't have apologized or redesigned the packaging, but Saladin Ahmed appreciated the company's "rapid response", tweeting: "today I used the computer in my pocket to get a cereal company to make their boxes less racist what even is the 21st century"
I can't
The whole artwork since Twitter's embed format ironically cuts the janitor out:
Fucked up. It is fucked and tiresome seeing Brown folk reduced to characters w menial jobs. We are always the help! 🙄 even on a ~progressive show like “blackish” they had a Latino janitor. 🙄 do we ever get roles that don’t portray us as struggling ??
Speak on it.
The media has been doing the same thing about Latinos for the past 30 years. 40 years ago Latinos were depicted as Kings and millionaire ranch owners compare to now with roles as maids/fruit pickers. Look at any Gilbert Roland, Pedro Armendáriz and/or Dolores Del Rio film and you'll notice how different roles were for Hispanics compare to now.
The Media has tied all immigration to only Latinos and made it their core issue when it's not especially for Chicanos in the West and Tejanos in the South who are multi generational Americans.
but you decide to dress the janitor normally doing a normal job, and then make him darker? I'm sure it was "accidental" on the part of the artist~. wow.
LMAOOOOO! Puh-lease. They knew WTF they were doing.
The only janitor on the whole damn box just happens to be dark brown?
SUREJAN.GIF
I don't even... this is sick
this is like a whole fantasy world of people Corn Pops and in your fantasy the janitor corn pop is a dark corn pop
what even??? is it burned??? Like it makes no sense even if I imagine I'm a player this corn pop mall game
