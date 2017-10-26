waddles

Kellogg's apologizes for racially insensitive Corn Pops cereal box artwork

- The Marvel Comics' Black Bolt writer called out Kellogg's, tweeting: "yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…"

- Kellogg's later released this statement: "Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority. We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely. The package artwork has been updated and will begin to appear on store shelves soon as it flows through distribution."

- Some self-proclaimed deplorables replied that Kellogg's shouldn't have apologized or redesigned the packaging, but Saladin Ahmed appreciated the company's "rapid response", tweeting: "today I used the computer in my pocket to get a cereal company to make their boxes less racist what even is the 21st century"

Source 1 + 2
