Kellogg's apologizes for racially insensitive Corn Pops cereal box artwork

lol is he high

Aaron Paul providing food for himself kills me in the best way.

LOL

lol god he's cringy

omg

lol he doesn't look like his parents? I'm struggling to spot any family resemblance.

I can't

lmao that fucking commercial. I still can't believe that was him.

well..that's enough internet for today

The whole artwork since Twitter's embed format ironically cuts the janitor out:



Looking forward to the inevitable #BoycottCornPops and #BoycottBlackBolt failed campaigns.The whole artwork since Twitter's embed format ironically cuts the janitor out:

Wow. Tells you a lot about the people who saw this and approved didn't think it was obvious how the janitor stands out.

What are those two suspicious twins in the back doing?

I guess they're suppose to be clothing displays, it's like a "spot the difference" highlights magazine puzzle.

I read that as twinks and had to search

uncle willy's corn on a stick....

Yikes

that's fucked up tbh, it's one of those things you might not notice if you're not paying attention, but when you actually look it stands out so much. there's no way the artist didn't do this intentionally.

cursed image

that's so blatant and intentional

This...was a choice. Like the janitor puff didn't stand out already bc he's wearing clothes

mte

lol um

Not entirely sure a kid would have noticed that & interpreted it in the same way, but it's cool they responded so quickly.

they wouldn't have but that's the point. this is why grown white people are so afraid to talk about race and are the first to tell you they're not racists!!!! while simultaneously throwing microaggressions left and right. this shit is ingrained from when you're a kid on

they would have. i noticed stuff like that as a kid.

Lmao stupid

Wow

Wow

Fucked up. It is fucked and tiresome seeing Brown folk reduced to characters w menial jobs. We are always the help! 🙄 even on a ~progressive show like "blackish" they had a Latino janitor. 🙄 do we ever get roles that don't portray us as struggling ??

I watched one of the first episodes of Blackish and I remember there being a joke or off comment about the gardner or something with a stereotypical Mexican name. It completely turned me off from continuing it. I'm sure it's funny but I haven't watched it.

I just made a comment about this. It's the news media has that pushed all Immigration issues and entry level jobs to only Latinos. They've been doing this for decades when it doesn't apply to a vast majority of latinos that are Multigenerational and have been in the USA since the 1800's and earlier.



Edited at 2017-10-26 05:12 am (UTC)

do we ever get roles that don't portray us as struggling ??

Speak on it.



Speak on it. Reply

Conspiracy theorist in me thinks these companies (Dove, Kellog) are intentionally doing it to appeal to Trump America.

It's not a conspiracy theory, I feel it's the truth.



The media has been doing the same thing about Latinos for the past 30 years. 40 years ago Latinos were depicted as Kings and millionaire ranch owners compare to now with roles as maids/fruit pickers. Look at any Gilbert Roland, Pedro Armendáriz and/or Dolores Del Rio film and you'll notice how different roles were for Hispanics compare to now.



The Media has tied all immigration to only Latinos and made it their core issue when it's not especially for Chicanos in the West and Tejanos in the South who are multi generational Americans.







Edited at 2017-10-26 05:09 am (UTC)

Well I mean negative stereotypical depictions of racial minorities are obviously done on purpose to create and perpetuate the master narrative, but i'm talking specifically about these kinds of fuck-offs that go overboard and cause a commotion on social media like Dove and now Kellog.

really? you got puffs in fountains and one walking on spoons and all this random ridiculous shit

but you decide to dress the janitor normally doing a normal job, and then make him darker? I'm sure it was "accidental" on the part of the artist~. wow. Reply

We did not intend to offend – we apologize.



LMAOOOOO! Puh-lease. They knew WTF they were doing.



The only janitor on the whole damn box just happens to be dark brown?



SUREJAN.GIF Reply

this is so strange, i don't even know where to start

If you look at the back there are two that are dressed like tourists, are a bit darker, and are wearing glasses.. hmm.

those are mannequins

theyre dressed as "dads" and they aren't brown

wtf breh



I don't even... this is sick



this is like a whole fantasy world of people Corn Pops and in your fantasy the janitor corn pop is a dark corn pop



what even??? is it burned??? Like it makes no sense even if I imagine I'm a player this corn pop mall game



Corn pop Reply

