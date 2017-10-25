Sorry Andrew-- Emma Stone has moved on!

ok, yikes, i knew andrew garfield was ugly, but is that a pic of him recently? Reply

Thread

Link

That's her new boo lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Lmao all saltines look alike! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was a rare pic of him smiling at first too tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe he has a great personality. Reply

Thread

Link





https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106926469.html?page=1 She needs to stay away from him & his creepy friends Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, nice work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The FB post has been deleted, what did it say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going off of memory, but they were doing some comedy show and during a q+a a girl in the audience told one of his friends (Nick Rutherford) that their act or his character or whatever was sexist. And Nick acted like a dick and shouted "take your top off" and didn't apologize and his friends didn't say shit either.



Edited at 2017-10-26 04:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2017/07/ironic-sexism-is-just-sexism-if-youre-being-sexist-1.html



http://www.gramunion.com/theboozybaker.tumblr.com/163105150803



Edited at 2017-10-26 04:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Holy shit that pic of her is practically a paint sample. Reply

Thread

Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnn he looks like an older Andrew Garfield Reply

Thread

Link

Andrew Garfield's older brother. She really does have a type. I think Andrew treated her like crap when he went all Method for Scorsese's "Silence," so I'm glad she's moved on even if this guy does not look like a huge improvement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. She likes really ugly, skinny, white dudes. Reply

Thread

Link

he's ugly Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like a hairy mistake Reply

Thread

Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





My taste apparently stays trash #sorrynotsorry ...am I the only one who would? Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, I wouldn't call him ugly. I've seen people here get hot over the dad from Good Luck Charlie and Tom Hanks' son Chet so you're good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, not to mention people crushing on the guy who played Pennywise so ONTD's taste can be suspect. #blueberries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao these examples Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah that's my type and I hate myself for saying that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he cleaned up a bit, he probably wouldn't look too bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all he needs is a shave and a decent haircut tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





he looks better here:



haha samehe looks better here: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he needs to deal with that literal neckbeard post haste Reply

Thread

Link

🤔 He looks like a melted Andrew. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess her type is dudes with long necks Reply

Thread

Link

People still like her?



He looks like Louis from Dexter Reply

Thread

Link