Sorry Andrew-- Emma Stone has moved on!
There's something in the air at Saturday Night Live—Emma Stone is now reportedly dating SNL writer Dave McCary. https://t.co/z5S61iDSNz— E! News (@enews) October 25, 2017
Emma Stone is apparently dating SNL writer Dave McCary. Sources say they met when she last hosted the show.
This is her first public relationship since dating Spiderman costar Andrew Garfield.
ONTD, do you have a type?
source
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106926469.html?page=1
Edited at 2017-10-26 04:11 am (UTC)
http://www.gramunion.com/theboozybaker.tumblr.com/163105150803
Edited at 2017-10-26 04:21 am (UTC)
My taste apparently stays trash #sorrynotsorry
If he cleaned up a bit, he probably wouldn't look too bad.
he looks better here:
He looks like Louis from Dexter