ONTD Original: How Taylor Swift Snatched Britney Spears' Pop Team and Looks
Taylor Swift's transition from country girl to pop girl has been an interesting progression to say the least. Hate her, love her the media and ONTD can't stop talking about her and streaming ha. That's just a fact. But there's an elephant in the room and no I'm not talking about the one in the Video Music Awards promo Britney Spears & Russell Brand shot back in 2008. I'm talking 'bout the fact that Swift has snatched up Britney's producers, video directors, dance moves, and some of ha lewks. I guess the good sis takes after her thieving ex Harold Styles and this OP had no problem dragging him by his British receding hairline. Honestly the only thing the good sis hasn't taken from Spears is her first week sales for a
female artist (which Adele already snatched right up with
The Music Video Director
Joseph Kahn
Long before the good sis TSwift made Kahn her permanent video director (the same way Britney made Nigel Dick her go to video director in ha early days) he was directing Spears' most Iconic videos in her videography since 2000 when the two first worked on "Stronger" from Britney's second studio album, "Oops!...I Did It Again." The two would team up again in Dec. of 2003 on the 1 million dollar budget video for "Toxic." In 2008 Kahn directed the comeback video and the Toxic sequel for "Womanizer." Team Britney pissed off Kahn when changes and scenes were cut from the original "Perfume" video and the two have yet to work on anything since. Honestly, I'm surprised Taylor hasn't called up Nigel Dick to direct anything yet.
Iconic videos shot for Britney Spears: Stronger, Toxic, Womanizer,
Theft Rating:
Sis it happened in West Hollywood off Santa Monica Blvd and La Cienega Blvd in plain caucausian daylight.
a Level 4.5 snatching.
The Music Producers
Robert John "Mutt" Lange, Max Martin, Shellback
I'm well aware Shania Twain's Trash of an ex-husband never worked with Swift but hold on. Before Taylor went Pop Britney went Country for a hot second with the Mutt Lange produced single "Don't Let Me Be The Last To
Now Britney and Max Martin worked together like PB&J during the early days feel me? Yes he produced many other hits for artists like the Backstreet Boys, *N'Sync etc. but "...Baby One More Time" was that hit and that bitch. It went to no. 1 around the world and put Britney and Max on their respective maps. Once Martin ditched his old team/producers from Sweden like Rami etc Shellback would join Max on the more recent hits. Britney eventually made a bold move early in her career and ditched Max Martin altogether for "In The Zone" and "Blackout." Two albums that are arguably her best work by fans and critics. Despite owing her success early on to him the good sis never depended on Max for hits or the best material JIVE and money could buy and tbh neither does Swift if Speak Now is anything to go by.
The singles with Spears: ...Baby One More Time, (You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop! Remix), Oops!...I Did It Again, Lucky, Stronger, I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Women, Overprotected, If U Seek Amy, 3, Hold It Against Me, I Wanna Go, Criminal,
The singles with Swift: I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, We Are Never Getting Back Together, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, Bad Blood, Wildest Dreams, New Romantics, ...Ready For It? (Are you ready? was a Britney saying back in the day btw js), Gorgeous.
Theft Rating:
Idk how to tell you but Taylor now owns Britney's masters and "Radar" is a bonus track on reputation.
a Level 4 snatching.
The Moves and the Gays
She bent ha knees before Swift
Britknee's been dancing and doing gymnastic routines in the womb long before TayTay ever picked up a guitar and sang Tim McGraw songs okay. The day Swift traded in her guitar for a leotard and rented a couple of gays for the "Look What You Made Me Do" video was a day Britney had long been voted by the gays as a music staple in the clubs and our cardio playlists. Fuck Trimpsa, "Work Bitch" is that song with weight loss results nobody really saw until it dropped in 2012. When will any of Taylor's music end a recession and bring weight loss results the overweight haters on ONTD were desperately seeking?
Theft Rating:
a Level 3.5 Snatching
Todrick Hall will release a statement shortly.
The Lewks and the Snakes
Diamonds, leather, red wigs and slithering oh my!
Look I'm well aware Britney didn't invent snakes, red wigs, cat eye shadow, leather body suits but what I'm telling you is that Britney invented snakes, red wigs, cat eye shadow, leather body suits and brews the best sweet tea Louisiana has ever seen. Lipton is and has been shook asking for the recipe for years now.
Oh hey y'all. Swift, jump in the diamonds are fiiiiine.
Channelling her inner Toxic with Feminist anthem "Bad Blood."
The two collaborated on Spears' 2001 VMA performance.
Pharrell is next on ha obtain list and his name is in red, underlined.
Overall Theft Rating:
Honestly sis?
...from the Haus of Spears, Serenity, and ha childhood home in Kentwood.
stay tuned for my SB LII special eXpose on Justin Timberlake's thieving and under the bus throwing ass.
coming to a mobile phone and/or a Compaq Presario 5000 computer screen near you soon.
ONTD, does your fave have thieving tendencies?
Source: Me + Google Images and Wikipedia: 1 | 2
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:22 am (UTC)
My sweet angle bahfriend, you have truly outdone yourself on this one, you sweet little crumblecake cat nip cutie!!!
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:28 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-26 03:38 am (UTC)