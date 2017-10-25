ONTD Original: How Taylor Swift Snatched Britney Spears' Pop Team and Looks

Yeah except Britney is actually likable and has better music. And I think my fav stole Fefe Donson's aesthetic for GGGB tbh.



Edited at 2017-10-26 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Fefe Dobson....that takes me all the way back to high school... #imsoold Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure we're the same age bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg this throwback. Take Me Away was everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looved Fefe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg fefe dobson, don’t let it go to your head used to be my jam Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's so korean here <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo I've been waiting to see this posted here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn those veneers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





My sweet angle bahfriend, you have truly outdone yourself on this one, you sweet little crumblecake cat nip cutie!!!



Edited at 2017-10-26 03:28 am (UTC) My sweet angle bahfriend, you have truly outdone yourself on this one, you sweet little crumblecake cat nip cutie!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This is fucking amazing Omfg Reply

Thread

Link









I'm snatched by this theftvestigation! Reply

Thread

Link

I guess the good sis takes after her thieving ex Harold Styles and this OP had no problem dragging him by his British receding hairline.



Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. Ilu. A+ gif usage and fans with a sense of humor bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you just dragged him for his receding hairline which I can’t even attempt to argue with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the writing in this is amazing.. best ONTD original I've seen in forever OP! Reply

Thread

Link

Ty bb. 😘 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



this is a post... Reply

Thread

Link

seems we have a snake On The Loose (streaming now on spotify) Reply

Thread

Link

this naylor proof rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britney's career died so Taylor's could live. There could only be one magical girl at a time and the torch was passed. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-26 03:38 am (UTC) ahh.. the Queen of Pop and Princess of Pop Reply

Thread

Link

you're wrong for shopping sky out of that pic in your icon smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she will never be the entertainer Britney is ... but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like the channeling in this era. LWYMMD is such a OIDIA rip off but if we can’t get anything new I’ll take an old remix :/ Reply

Thread

Link