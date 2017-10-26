Call Me By Your Name promo roundup
New TV spots ahead of the UK release date of October 27th, with some new footage.
Timmy and Armie talk about the dancing scene for Off Set and do quickfire questions for MTV.
"Timothée Chalamet launches into awards season with a breakout performance in Luca Guadagnino's latest." – Vogue, November 2017. pic.twitter.com/D2AxaO0BTq— Call Me By Your Name (@CMBYNmovie) October 18, 2017
I can't @ all the complaints about it not being graphic enough...
