Call Me By Your Name promo roundup

IM SEEING THIS TOMO!!! I cant wait to die

Where is the soundtrack tho??

I think the release date is now the 3rd? Who honestly knows tho

lmao they delayed it again? :///////

Sony Classical will release on October 31st a soundtrack album for 'Call Me by Your Name' https://t.co/kAIWpzG0xH pic.twitter.com/FlQuYSKWfi — FilmMusicSite.com (@FilmMusicSite) October 25, 2017



This was tweeted today, I think this is like the fifth date we've heard:

That's what I'm wondering too

Timothée with the performance of the year



I can't @ all the complaints about it not being graphic enough...

Graphic sex and nudity would've felt out of place imo, the movie just isn't like that. And it has more than your typical romance film anyway.

mte @ all this

what do they want, peach pov shots?

Wait, it's *bad* that the film doesn't objectify Oliver until he "is merely physical parts disembodied without agency"? pic.twitter.com/hCkpka8ZxA — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 5, 2017





Kyle Turner's review is one of the most ridiculous I've seen this year. A 45/100 when his only complaint was 'where is the dick'.

Timotheé is giving so much hair envy in those clips.

when is this coming to the US? Not LA, NY, Chicago but like EVERYWHERE to the US lol

It'll be slowly expanding after thankgiving so I'm thinking mid-dec for widest

im gonna kms! i remember Carol opened like 1 & 1/2 months later where I lived, I hope it goes the Moonlight path. I was able to see that like 2 weeks after it started its limited release

I've seen a bunch of the leaked clips/gif sets and I'm ready for the blu-ray release.

I loooove the 'is it better to speak or die' promo, that's one of my fav scenes

what appears to be armie casually glancing over his head after that fall is making me laugh

When does this finally come out? I feel like I've been hearing about it forever.

If you're in the US it has a limited release on the 17th of November, and it'll probably go wide sometime in December.



*Oop my bad, it's the 24th of November.



Edited at 2017-10-26 04:46 am (UTC) Reply

Armie in that gif tho.

