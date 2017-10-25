ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 13 Fun Stories from 'The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror'
If you're one of the weirdos out there who's never seen The Simpsons, then you should at least check out some of the annual Halloween anthology episodes from season two and onward. They're breezy, fun, rife with pop culture references, and a good way to get into the Halloween spirit. Here are just thirteen stories from seasons two to fourteen.
|
The Simpson Family moves into a new house because it is so cheap. The walls bleed blood, objects levitate, and there's a portal to another dimension in the kitchen, but Homer insists that they all give their new home some time before they leave. That night, the house possesses all of the Simpsons in an effort to make them harm one another. Marge snaps at the disembodied voice of the house, which was built on a Native American burial ground, once they all shake free of its thrall. When given the choice to live with the Simpsons or not, the house chooses to destroy itself.
|
After being fired from the plant, Homer becomes a grave digger. When Mr. Burns finds Homer sleeping inside a freshly dug grave, he decides to place Simpson's brain inside a robot. This does not go well as the robot acts like Homer - lazy and stupid. Smither convinces Burns to give Homer his brain back rather than tossing it. The procedure is a success, but Burns ends up paralyzed in a lab accident. Homer wakes up to find Burns' head attached to his body.
|
|
On the ride to school, Bart realizes that there is a gremlin on the side of the bus. No one believes him, including the students and Principal Skinner. Bart eventually throws a flare outside at the gremlin, knocking it off the bus. Ned Flanders drives by and picks up the injured creature. Back at the school, the bus exterior is ravaged, and Bart is blamed for it. As Bart is wheeled away to an ambulance for a mental hospital, he sees the gremlin holding Flanders' severed head.
|
When the Simpsons become caretakers at Mr. Burns' mansion during the winter, Burns cuts off the cable television and removes the beer, thinking this will ensure productivity. Well, Home goes mad instead and he tries to kill his family. The other Simpsons are chased by Homer outside, where Lisa soothes her father with Groundskeeper Willie's portable television. The family ultimately freezes as the Tony Awards, hosted by Tyne Daily and Hal Linden, begins playing on the TV.
|
To escape spending the night watching Patty and Selma's vacation slides, Homer jumps into a portal behind a bookcase that leads to a three-dimensional world. His family and other Springfield residents try to rescue him, but the 3D world eventually collapses upon itself. Homer ends up in the "real" world. His initial fear is quelled once he sees an erotic cake store, in which he immediately enters.
|
Homer and Marge panic when the kids ask about something making noises in the attic. The Simpsons children even spot Homer heading into the attic with a bucket of fish heads. While the parents are out, the kids investigate. Homer and Marge return home with no choice but to admit the truth now knowing the "creature" has escaped. Dr. Hibbert shows up to help explain that the thing in the attic is actually Bart's formerly conjoined twin, Hugo. Since Hugo was deemed evil at birth, his parents did what they thought was best: they chained him inside the attic and fed him fish heads. As everyone else searches Springfield for Hugo, Bart is left alone... with his twin. Hugo plans to "reunite" himself with Bart literally, but Hibbert intervenes. Upon analyzing the surgical scars on both boys, Hibbert realizes that Bart was always the evil one. To remedy this, Bart is chained up in the attic and Hugo is allowed to live downstairs with his family.
|
In 1649, a village has executed many people during their witch trials. When they put Marge on trial, she reveals that she is indeed a witch. She and her coven plan on taking revenge on the villagers by eating their children. Yet when they visit the first home, they are offered delicious treats instead. This begins the tradition of trick-or-treating.
|
Homer receives the recently departed Snake's hair for his hair transplant. This causes Homer to act like Snake, even trying to kill Bart, Apu, and Moe, all of whom he blames for his death. Once Homer rips the hair off, he returns to normal and is no longer homicidal.
|
After Marge accidentally runs Ned over, Homer makes it seem like Ned died from an unrelated accident. However, the Simpsons receive a note declaring the sender knows the truth. The Simpsons are stalked by a cloaked figure, who turns out to be Ned. Marge didn't kill him after all because Ned is a werewolf. In his lycan form, Ned kills Homer.
|
Lisa incidentally causes an uprising of the dolphins when she frees their leader, Snorky, from a marine park. The dolphins come on land and take revenge on the humans. When the Simpsons and everyone try to defend their town, they end up losing and being sent to the sea to live while the dolphins seize Springfield.
|
The Simpsons invest in turning their home into an automated household. The now sentient home develops a dangerous infatuation with Marge. It fails to dispose of Homer, who returns to damage the system's CPU. Much to the CPU's dismay, the Simpsons give it to Patty and Selma.
|
Homer is able to create clones of himself using a new hammock he bought from a vendor. He uses these clones to do all his work for him. However, the clones become dangerous after Ned gets murdered by one of them. Homer tries to abandon them in a field, but the clones return. The army finally lures them over a cliff with airlifted donuts.
What's the worst thing one can put in someone's trick-or-treat bag?
What are your Halloween plans this year, ONTD?
What non-horror movie movies/TV do you watch for Halloween?
[Other entries in my ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition series]
- 13 Vintage YA Thrillers About Secrets, Lies & Confessions
- Collective Names for 13 Animals & More As Seen in Horror
- 15 Bullies & Mean Girls in Horror
- The Horror Filmography of the 'Gossip Girl' Cast
- 35 Road Thrillers and Horror Movies
- 20 Cryptids & Mythological Creatures Found in Movies & TV
- 13 Tips to Help You Fight a Slasher Villain
- 20 Thrillers About Dangerous Obsessions
- 10 Horror Movies with Scary Phone Calls
- 12 Things You May Not Know About the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise
- 10 Classic Urban Legends as Told by 'Freaky Stories'
- 20 Horror Movies Set in Clinics & Hospitals
- 30 Workplace Horror Movies
- The Psychology Behind 12 Episodes of 'The Haunting Hour'
- 40 "Bottle" Horror Movies & Thrillers
- 20 Creepy Monsters from 'Sailor Moon'
- 40 Christmastime Horror Movies & Thrillers
- 20 Bad Horror STV Sequels You Probably Didn't Know Existed
Maybe I should watch some Hitchcock films 🤔
Any suggestions on Netflix or YouTube ? Classic hollywood or current would be fine
Edited at 2017-10-26 04:37 am (UTC)
tbh anything w kang and kodos!! like when they took over the bodies of clinton and dole
i actually caught shit from some people because i took my then 2 year old ToTing and gasp, we walked the entire time. no driving down the street following 10 year olds at 5 miles per hour? i mean, thats practically neglect.
Yessss treehouse of horror
Re: Yessss treehouse of horror
Re: Yessss treehouse of horror
Not ready for the imminent hate posts here, though.
Our family costume is the Lion Guard
We're so fucking spoiled, hah