ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 13 Fun Stories from 'The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror'

After being fired from the plant, Homer becomes a grave digger. When Mr. Burns finds Homer sleeping inside a freshly dug grave, he decides to place Simpson's brain inside a robot. This does not go well as the robot acts like Homer - lazy and stupid. Smither convinces Burns to give Homer his brain back rather than tossing it. The procedure is a success, but Burns ends up paralyzed in a lab accident. Homer wakes up to find Burns' head attached to his body.

This segment made use of convex and concave images of Burns and Smithers, which was tougher to do and more time consuming for the animation staff at the time.



The story was influenced by Frankenstein's monster, but the title comes from the Scarecrow's "If I Only Had a Brain" song from The Wizard of Oz.

Hoping to resurrect dead Snowball I, Bart and Lisa use a spell from a book of dark magic. They instead cause the residents of a nearby cemetery to rise as zombies, which attack Springfield. Bart and Lisa find a reversal spell and return the living dead to their restful slumber.

The segment is based on Night of the Living Dead , and the title is a play on Dial "M" for Murder.



Bart's spells referenced popular game show hosts' surnames (Cullen, Rayburn, Narz, Trebek), shopping stores (Zabar, Kresge a.k.a. Kmart, Caldor, Walmart), '70s TV show detectives' surnames (Kojak, Mannix, Banachek, Danno), and condom brands (Trojan, Ramses, Magnum, Sheik).

On the ride to school, Bart realizes that there is a gremlin on the side of the bus. No one believes him, including the students and Principal Skinner. Bart eventually throws a flare outside at the gremlin, knocking it off the bus. Ned Flanders drives by and picks up the injured creature. Back at the school, the bus exterior is ravaged, and Bart is blamed for it. As Bart is wheeled away to an ambulance for a mental hospital, he sees the gremlin holding Flanders' severed head.

The breakfast scene is full of art inconsistencies. Sometimes the bowls are full of food, sometimes they're not. Flatware and bowls also disappear and reappear from shot to shot.



This segment is inspired by "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" from The Twilight Zone . That episode was based on Richard Matheson's short story of the same name.



Üter first appeared here, and he was meant to be a one-time character, but he showed up in future episodes.

When the Simpsons become caretakers at Mr. Burns' mansion during the winter, Burns cuts off the cable television and removes the beer, thinking this will ensure productivity. Well, Home goes mad instead and he tries to kill his family. The other Simpsons are chased by Homer outside, where Lisa soothes her father with Groundskeeper Willie's portable television. The family ultimately freezes as the Tony Awards, hosted by Tyne Daily and Hal Linden, begins playing on the TV.

This segment is a parody of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining . However, Simpsons creator Matt Groening had never seen the movie back then so all the references were lost on him.



Dracula, the Mummy, the Werewolf, Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, and Jason Voorhees make cameos in the story.

To escape spending the night watching Patty and Selma's vacation slides, Homer jumps into a portal behind a bookcase that leads to a three-dimensional world. His family and other Springfield residents try to rescue him, but the 3D world eventually collapses upon itself. Homer ends up in the "real" world. His initial fear is quelled once he sees an erotic cake store, in which he immediately enters.

The final "real life" scene was shot on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.



The story is based on the Twilight Zone episode "Little Girl Lost."

Homer and Marge panic when the kids ask about something making noises in the attic. The Simpsons children even spot Homer heading into the attic with a bucket of fish heads. While the parents are out, the kids investigate. Homer and Marge return home with no choice but to admit the truth now knowing the "creature" has escaped. Dr. Hibbert shows up to help explain that the thing in the attic is actually Bart's formerly conjoined twin, Hugo. Since Hugo was deemed evil at birth, his parents did what they thought was best: they chained him inside the attic and fed him fish heads. As everyone else searches Springfield for Hugo, Bart is left alone... with his twin. Hugo plans to "reunite" himself with Bart literally, but Hibbert intervenes. Upon analyzing the surgical scars on both boys, Hibbert realizes that Bart was always the evil one. To remedy this, Bart is chained up in the attic and Hugo is allowed to live downstairs with his family.

Despite the similarities, the show insists that this segment was not inspired by the movie Basket Case .



The title is inspired by the movie and play The King and I.

In 1649, a village has executed many people during their witch trials. When they put Marge on trial, she reveals that she is indeed a witch. She and her coven plan on taking revenge on the villagers by eating their children. Yet when they visit the first home, they are offered delicious treats instead. This begins the tradition of trick-or-treating.

The title is based on the name of a popular '90s toy called an Easy-Bake Oven.



This segment is loosely based on the real-life Salem Witch Trials.



Patty asks Marge, "So, you finally left Derwood?" at one point. This is a reference to Endora's habit of asking her daughter on the vintage witch sitcom Bewitched if she had left her mortal husband, Darren (who Endora calls "Derwood").

Homer receives the recently departed Snake's hair for his hair transplant. This causes Homer to act like Snake, even trying to kill Bart, Apu, and Moe, all of whom he blames for his death. Once Homer rips the hair off, he returns to normal and is no longer homicidal.

Snake's televised execution was to be hosted by Troy McClure, but news of how his voice actor, Phil Hartman, was murdered in real life by his wife caused the show to change the host to Ed McMahon (who voiced himself).



Moe's death was originally more violent, but showrunner Mike Scully asked the animators to tone it down.

After Marge accidentally runs Ned over, Homer makes it seem like Ned died from an unrelated accident. However, the Simpsons receive a note declaring the sender knows the truth. The Simpsons are stalked by a cloaked figure, who turns out to be Ned. Marge didn't kill him after all because Ned is a werewolf. In his lycan form, Ned kills Homer.

This story is a parody of the movie I Know What You Did Last Summer .



Grampa was the villain at some point of the segment's development, and he was supposed to chase Homer through the roller disco. The disco was still seen for a brief moment in the aired version.

Lisa incidentally causes an uprising of the dolphins when she frees their leader, Snorky, from a marine park. The dolphins come on land and take revenge on the humans. When the Simpsons and everyone try to defend their town, they end up losing and being sent to the sea to live while the dolphins seize Springfield.

The story was loosely inspired by The Birds , but the title is a reference to the movie Day of the Dolphin .



The dolphins squeak to Bart's army's tune from "Bart the General."

The Simpsons invest in turning their home into an automated household. The now sentient home develops a dangerous infatuation with Marge. It fails to dispose of Homer, who returns to damage the system's CPU. Much to the CPU's dismay, the Simpsons give it to Patty and Selma.

The segment is based on a combination of 2001: A Space Odyssey , Bad Taste , and Demon Seed . The title is a play on House of Wax.



The house attacked Homer with the automatic hammer he invented in "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace."



The house wore Mickey Mouse type gloves.

