'Wind River,' Weinstein's lone awards-season contender, has severed ties with the studio
#WindRiver, the Weinstein Company’s lone awards-season contender, has severed ties with the studio https://t.co/gNshrsYOOc— Vulture (@vulture) October 26, 2017
- 'Wind River,' starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, will not acknowledge its distributor on its Netflix or home-video release, or on awards-season screeners
- The film has grossed $33 million to date and received critical acclaim, making it a rare successful summer prestige release for TWC
- The film's stars, along with writer Tyler Sheridan and producer Basil Iwanyk, lobbied for the removal of the company's name from the film, which "deals with an investigation of sexual assaults on Native American women"
- Arcadia Entertainment, a company backed by the Tunica-Biloxi tribe, will fund the film's awards-season campaign
- Less successful Weinstein releases 'Leap!' and 'Tulip Fever' are also distancing themselves from the company, and will not credit the serial abuser as executive producer on home-video
Source
i understand why people like it but the natives are shunted off to the side in favor of the two pasty leads, renner's character could've EASILY been a poc and that would've improved the story greatly
Also it’s hilarious how the only white guy living on an Indian reservation is the only person who knows how to hunt animals.
I thought this movie was brilliant; I know ONTD hates Renner (and not without reason, for once), but I legit think it's his best performance yet. And I adored Lizzie's character & how much she genuinely cares about the victim/women in general. <3
(lmao @ Tulip Fever even still trying it, tho)
and idt tulip fever is going to be campaigning, they're just not going to reference twc when it comes to dvd/br/streaming
that's basically what they're trying to get them to do and i'm sure they'll agree, it's good press for them and they need all they can get
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
as triggering as it was for me, i was glad to see a film about missing and murdered indigenous women made, esp as a canadian
i rly hope this inquiry goes somewhere