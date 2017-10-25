'Wind River,' Weinstein's lone awards-season contender, has severed ties with the studio

Is Wind River any good? Reply

quite frankly it's a white savior story masquerading as something more sensitive

i understand why people like it but the natives are shunted off to the side in favor of the two pasty leads, renner's character could've EASILY been a poc and that would've improved the story greatly

A POC in general or a Native American specifically to add an extra layer to his character? If it's the former, I don't get how him being non-white would vastly improve the story...

I feel like making his character a POC would change the story a bit. Not saying that's a bad thing, but I'm glad other characters called him out for him thinking he was one of them. Wish Gil had more screen time.

Horrible, racist and sexist. Her character is supposed to be an FBI agent and she knows nothing. She has to rely on him, a stupid hunter, to solve any mystery and save the day. And it's a white savior story. All the native Americans, even the police, are useless. And of course it has Kelsey Chow.



Also it's hilarious how the only white guy living on an Indian reservation is the only person who knows how to hunt animals.

Wow, I guess I didn't even know a movie could do that once it's already been released, but I like it. Given the story, it would've been sf gross to have his name on it.



I thought this movie was brilliant; I know ONTD hates Renner (and not without reason, for once), but I legit think it's his best performance yet. And I adored Lizzie's character & how much she genuinely cares about the victim/women in general. <3



(lmao @ Tulip Fever even still trying it, tho)

i really regret not seeing it while it was playing, i prob shouldn't have made this post bc i'll prob end up getting spoiled lol



and idt tulip fever is going to be campaigning, they're just not going to reference twc when it comes to dvd/br/streaming Reply

now can everyone go after that pervert/sick in the head freak Bryan Singer? idgaf if hes your favorite X-Men director.

I don't know...I feel like this is doing the very least. Like, they aren't doing it for the women or the horrific nature of what happened, but they're doing it to save their skin because they know no one will go see a film now attached to the Weinstein name. So many other movies are doing it now, and it seems for that purpose, rather than denouncing him.

Hasn't that been what nearly everyone with a "Shame on him, I didn't know" comment was about? Looking good, not being good?

the film's theatrical run is p much over, and given its subject matter it'd be pretty horrendous if they didn't denounce him/the co

also read on instagram that any future profits that would have gone to twc will now go to the national indigenous women's resource center

literally how can they do that? I'm sure TWC isn't like "give our money to someone else"

Talks with TWC senior brass and COO David Glasser, which guided this concession, are also ongoing right now to earmark any future income that would have gone to TWC to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, a charity for battered Native American women.



that's basically what they're trying to get them to do and i'm sure they'll agree, it's good press for them and they need all they can get Reply

... he's still getting paid, and will get more if they win awards, so instead of distancing themselves, maybe not submit it for an oscar?

This sounds like such a white savior movie, anyways.

it was. the two white characters saved the day, but only after pretty much every indigenous character had been brutalised in some way. there was so much onscreen violence against indigenous women, with the two main instances involving characters who were more plot points than actual developed characters. you only ever saw them through the white characters.

That makes me fucking sick. And of course the writer/director is a white man. And of course it got a ton of praise.

Who decided that Jeremy Renner was leading man material? HW trash.

tbh this is what i don't get. these devils are always like "we need to cast these whites to tell these stories bc poc don't sell!!!!" but has renner ever carried a film? who saw this to watch his chewed up leather face struggle thru emoting? what was gained from his presence? idgi

Yup and it never works.

Elizabeth Olsen too, tbh.

hollywood, I personally blame kathryn bigelow

i really wish jeremy renner's character were played by an indigenous actor

as triggering as it was for me, i was glad to see a film about missing and murdered indigenous women made, esp as a canadian



i rly hope this inquiry goes somewhere Reply

I thought the movie was decent.

